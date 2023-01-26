NHL becomes latest sport to add golf to its All-Star skills competition, load up those ‘Happy Gilmore’ jokes now

DUBAI, U.A.E. — On the day that “moving day” moved by a day, Rory McIlroy made a move. While the Hero Dubai Desert Classic might be a full 24 hours behind schedule, the 32-year-old Northern Irishman will enter Monday’s final round with no one ahead of him. Courtesy of a 65 that contained eight birdies and a lone bogey on the 18th, the World No. 1 is 15 under par and three-shots clear of two Englishmen, Callum Shinkwin and Dan Bradbury, with 18 holes of regulation play on the Majlis course at the Emirates Golf Club still to negotiate.

7 HOURS AGO