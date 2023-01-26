NHL becomes latest sport to add golf to its All-Star skills competition, load up those ‘Happy Gilmore’ jokes now

Read full article on original website
SAN DIEGO — It was a weekend in early December and Trevor Immelman was in a television booth to get a feel for the mechanics and cadence of CBS sports anchor Jim Nantz's work. Call it a homework assignment, since Immelman was scheduled to make his debut as lead analyst on the network’s golf telecasts the next month, replacing Nick Faldo in the 18th-hole tower starting at the Farmers Insurance Open.
During a recent appearance on the No Laying Up podcast, Max Homa alluded to the fact he has recently been working with the PGA Tour on the "entertainment" side of professional golf. Homa said he'd been bouncing some ideas around, and that one would be put into effect soon, but wouldn't say which.
DUBAI, U.A.E. — On the day that “moving day” moved by a day, Rory McIlroy made a move. While the Hero Dubai Desert Classic might be a full 24 hours behind schedule, the 32-year-old Northern Irishman will enter Monday’s final round with no one ahead of him. Courtesy of a 65 that contained eight birdies and a lone bogey on the 18th, the World No. 1 is 15 under par and three-shots clear of two Englishmen, Callum Shinkwin and Dan Bradbury, with 18 holes of regulation play on the Majlis course at the Emirates Golf Club still to negotiate.
Gary McCord is known for a lot of things, from being a tour pro, to his longtime role on TV, to his role with the movie "Tin Cup," and, yes, for being dropped from CBS' Masters coverage for saying things Augusta National didn't like. But he is not known for winning on the PGA Tour. Just ask him.
As he was driving to his home in Glendale, Ariz., from TPC Scottsdale after his second round in the 2015 WM Phoenix Open was suspended by darkness, Michael Hopper saw that his phone was blowing up with calls and text messages. Friends were telling him that he had appeared on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” and he thought they were trying to pull a coordinated prank.
The gimme is a fascinating concept. In our game where the objective is to get the ball into the hole, we often swipe away a two- … or three- … maybe even a four-footer instead of knocking it in. Gimmes are common etiquette in golf—helping pace of play...
PGA Tour funnyman Max Homa is the undisputed King of Golf Twitter, but he came dangerously close on Thursday to being the butt of never-ending jokes in his own social media empire. And to having a pretty nasty headache. During the second round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, the...
DUBAI, U.A.E. — It wasn’t the third round draw the more tabloid-minded members of golf’s audience was hoping for. But it was surely the next best thing. In the absence of a Rory McIlroy/Patrick Reed head-to-head, the sight of European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald walking the fairways in the third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic alongside the man he replaced in controversial circumstances, Henrik Stenson, would have to do.
SAN DIEGO — The world knows how off-beat funny and observant Max Homa is with the 240 characters provided him on Twitter. If there were trophies handed out for droll asides, he’d need a building the size of The Met to house them. What we’ve found out more...
DUBAI, U.A.E. — There’s just no separating them. Four days on from their brief and over-hyped interaction on the Emirates Golf Club range, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed are together again. This time the pair are are six under par and high on the leaderboard, as Day 2 of this rain-delayed Hero Dubai Desert Classic crawled to a tardy Friday conclusion.
SAN DIEGO — It could be said that the Torrey Pines golf complex now represents something of a life-and-death circumstance for Max Homa when he's competes in the Farmers Insurance Open. Not literally, of course. But on the same grass, the popular Californian has both absorbed the loss of his childhood idol, NBA star Kobe Bryant, and the joys of cooing at his 2-month-old baby boy, Cam, as the newly crowned tournament champion.
From time-to-time you’ll see Golf Twitter take to task tour pros who, after hitting an errant shot that’s clearly heading toward the gallery, can’t seem to muster the courtesy of warning said fans that a ball is coming their way. Even tour pros themselves call out their peers on this—recall Eddie Pepperell dressing down Bryson DeChambeau. Is it really that hard to yell “Fore!”?
