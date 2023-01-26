ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NHL becomes latest sport to add golf to its All-Star skills competition, load up those ‘Happy Gilmore’ jokes now

By Coleman Bentley
Golf Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Golf Digest

Trevor Immelman has big seat to fill in making his debut as CBS' lead golf analyst

SAN DIEGO — It was a weekend in early December and Trevor Immelman was in a television booth to get a feel for the mechanics and cadence of CBS sports anchor Jim Nantz's work. Call it a homework assignment, since Immelman was scheduled to make his debut as lead analyst on the network’s golf telecasts the next month, replacing Nick Faldo in the 18th-hole tower starting at the Farmers Insurance Open.
FLORIDA STATE
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy in control in Dubai but a late slip means Monday’s final round isn’t a done deal

DUBAI, U.A.E. — On the day that “moving day” moved by a day, Rory McIlroy made a move. While the Hero Dubai Desert Classic might be a full 24 hours behind schedule, the 32-year-old Northern Irishman will enter Monday’s final round with no one ahead of him. Courtesy of a 65 that contained eight birdies and a lone bogey on the 18th, the World No. 1 is 15 under par and three-shots clear of two Englishmen, Callum Shinkwin and Dan Bradbury, with 18 holes of regulation play on the Majlis course at the Emirates Golf Club still to negotiate.
Golf Digest

This club pro has a spot in the PGA Tour’s next $20 million ‘designated’ event. Can Michael Hopper cash in?

As he was driving to his home in Glendale, Ariz., from TPC Scottsdale after his second round in the 2015 WM Phoenix Open was suspended by darkness, Michael Hopper saw that his phone was blowing up with calls and text messages. Friends were telling him that he had appeared on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” and he thought they were trying to pull a coordinated prank.
GLENDALE, AZ
Golf Digest

Tyrrell Hatton steals show from Stenson-Donald duel, then gets upset holing a 50-footer for eagle to make the cut

DUBAI, U.A.E. — It wasn’t the third round draw the more tabloid-minded members of golf’s audience was hoping for. But it was surely the next best thing. In the absence of a Rory McIlroy/Patrick Reed head-to-head, the sight of European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald walking the fairways in the third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic alongside the man he replaced in controversial circumstances, Henrik Stenson, would have to do.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Golf Digest

More fireworks from McIlroy and Reed (this time with their games) as rain brings Monday finish

DUBAI, U.A.E. — There’s just no separating them. Four days on from their brief and over-hyped interaction on the Emirates Golf Club range, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed are together again. This time the pair are are six under par and high on the leaderboard, as Day 2 of this rain-delayed Hero Dubai Desert Classic crawled to a tardy Friday conclusion.
Golf Digest

California cool: Max Homa savors fourth victory in his home state and first as a dad

SAN DIEGO — It could be said that the Torrey Pines golf complex now represents something of a life-and-death circumstance for Max Homa when he's competes in the Farmers Insurance Open. Not literally, of course. But on the same grass, the popular Californian has both absorbed the loss of his childhood idol, NBA star Kobe Bryant, and the joys of cooing at his 2-month-old baby boy, Cam, as the newly crowned tournament champion.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Golf Digest

DP World Tour pro sets gold standard for yelling ‘Fore!’ after massive foul ball into grandstand

From time-to-time you’ll see Golf Twitter take to task tour pros who, after hitting an errant shot that’s clearly heading toward the gallery, can’t seem to muster the courtesy of warning said fans that a ball is coming their way. Even tour pros themselves call out their peers on this—recall Eddie Pepperell dressing down Bryson DeChambeau. Is it really that hard to yell “Fore!”?

