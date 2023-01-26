Read full article on original website
Related
School district senior leadership needs to stop covering up discipline issues | Opinion
Retired Marine General Jim Mattis once stated: "You cannot allow any of your people to avoid the brutal facts. If they start living in a dream world, it’s going to be bad.” While Gen. Mattis, one of our generation’s greatest leaders, was referring to the cost of complacency and group think on the battlefield, it applies to all aspects of leadership including education. No matter where you stood when our former Superintendent was removed by the...
Henrico Citizen
Henrico School Board members to host town hall meeting Feb. 2
Henrico School Board members Kristi Kinsella (Brookland District) and Roscoe Cooper (Fairfield District) will host a joint town hall meeting Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Holladay Elementary School, 7300 Galaxie Road. The meeting is open to the public. Anyone wishing to attend who needs visual, audio or physical assistance should contact Eileen Cox, chief of communications, at (804) 652-3726.
Comments / 0