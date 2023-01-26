ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Whitmer calls for new gun-safety legislation during 2023 State of the State

By Larry Wallace
 3 days ago
Although it was only one of the many things mentioned in her speech, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talked about gun violence issues in her State of the State address.

Whitmer said since she was elected in 2018, the state has invested around $1 billion into public safety, and there were hundreds of illegal firearms taken off the streets after the launch of Operation Safe Neighborhoods. While Whitmer says her administration has done a lot, she believes there needs to be a lot more done to prevent deaths related to gun violence.

“Let’s enact universal background checks for people who want to buy firearms,” she said. “Let’s enact safe storage laws, so we can make sure firearms are stored safely at home. And let’s enact extreme risk protection orders, so we can keep guns out of the hands of those who might represent a danger to themselves or others.”

Someone watching Whitmer's speech was Michael McKissic Sr., who lost his son in 2015 due to gun violence. He was hoping the governor addressed the issue of gun violence in her speech.

"Support these organizations that got the boots on the ground and that’s doing the work," McKissic said. "So utilize some funds for those particular organizations."

It’s unclear how much more money Whitmer plans to invest into public safety, but she said we should have a better idea when she releases her budget in a few weeks.

Brock Wesner
3d ago

Only reason she won is because they told young blue haired they thems, abortion would become illegal if they didn't. After covid she put sick people in nursing homes, told people not to use their boats while her husband used theirs. Told people to not go to Florida and she went to Florida on a private jet paid for by tax payers. Said don't gather in large groups and went to bidens inaugration without a mask. And was caught eating out with more people than was allowed, WITHOUT A MASK. Some cheating was going on.

Dallas Howard
3d ago

the fourth federal law 18 USC 1918 provides penalties for violation of oath of office described in five USC 7311 which includes removal from office and two confinement or a fine remedy and enforceable measuresanyone who puts their pen that paper and signs their name is a violation of their oath attacking our constitution when they're supposed to be a protecting it and up holding it there still is a thing called citizens arrest

sirwhat4
3d ago

$1 billion to remove 301 illegal guns off the streets in 4 years I'm betting the criminals who had them were never arrested and got another one within 24 hours and these "common sense " gun laws will do absolutely nothing to stop or even slow down gun violence because the ones committing the violence are criminals who don't follow the law anyway

