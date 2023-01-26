Read full article on original website
KKTV
New details emerge in arrest of El Paso County Deputy
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A seven page arrest affidavit lays out why El Paso County Deputy Dalton Bridges was arrested by Fountain Police earlier this week. Bridges is currently being held in the Teller County Jail, initially Bridges had no bond, but jail records show bond is now set at $50,000. Bridges is facing two felony charges for kidnapping and sexual assault. His first court appearance is set for January 31.
fremontcountycrusader.com
Two juveniles Arrested
On Thursday, Jan. 19, Officers with the Florence Police Department made the second of two juvenile arrests of two Cañon City juvenile males ages 16 and 14 on a number of felony charges including arson, burglary, criminal mischief, and trespass. Officers on Dec. 7 had responded to the Florence Inn, formerly the Super 8 motel, to take a report regarding fires being set in a motel room during the night. Motel security video capture two juvenile males in the motel, breaking in to an unoccupied room during the night of Dec. 6 and 7. Motel staff discovered that the suspects had set fires in the room, plus did more than $1,600 in damages to the room.
KRDO
Pueblo Police searching for stabbing suspect that attacked victim on Prairie Ave.
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is searching for a stabbing suspect that seemingly attacked a random person who was walking down Prairie Ave. in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The PPD said officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Alma Ave. around 2:15 a.m....
FOX21News.com
Pueblo landlord accepts plea deal in 2021 house fire that left three people dead
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The landlord of a Pueblo property where a deadly fire broke out in the spring of 2021 accepted a deal and pled guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide. On March 13, 2021, officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of W. The post Pueblo landlord accepts plea deal in 2021 house fire that left three people dead appeared first on KRDO.
Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cars were chasing and shooting at each other Friday night in southeast Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 8:30 p.m. Friday CSPD said they received several 911 calls about the incident in the area of Fountain and Chelton. Eventually, a car driven by a person who The post Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Trial date set for man accused of killing 17-year-old Walgreens employee in Colorado Springs
Man arrested after woman found dead in DougCo home
A 27-year-old man was arrested after a woman was found dead at a residence in the Sterling Ranch subdivision Monday afternoon.
KRDO
Pueblo Co. Sheriff’s Office attempting to identify men suspected of using counterfeit money
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is asking for the public's help in identifying two men that are suspected of using counterfeit money. The PCSO said the men pictured above are being investigated for using counterfeit money recently at a business in Pueblo West. The PCSO did not say when or what business it was.
PPD: Man and woman hit by van, driver evaluated by police
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a van and two pedestrians on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 24. According to PPD, around 6:55 p.m. officers were called to 18th Street and North Hudson Avenue about a car crash involving pedestrians. When […]
