El Paso County, CO

KKTV

New details emerge in arrest of El Paso County Deputy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A seven page arrest affidavit lays out why El Paso County Deputy Dalton Bridges was arrested by Fountain Police earlier this week. Bridges is currently being held in the Teller County Jail, initially Bridges had no bond, but jail records show bond is now set at $50,000. Bridges is facing two felony charges for kidnapping and sexual assault. His first court appearance is set for January 31.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
fremontcountycrusader.com

Two juveniles Arrested

On Thursday, Jan. 19, Officers with the Florence Police Department made the second of two juvenile arrests of two Cañon City juvenile males ages 16 and 14 on a number of felony charges including arson, burglary, criminal mischief, and trespass. Officers on Dec. 7 had responded to the Florence Inn, formerly the Super 8 motel, to take a report regarding fires being set in a motel room during the night. Motel security video capture two juvenile males in the motel, breaking in to an unoccupied room during the night of Dec. 6 and 7. Motel staff discovered that the suspects had set fires in the room, plus did more than $1,600 in damages to the room.
FLORENCE, CO
KXRM

Jan. 27 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Joshua Shumard, 35, is described as a White male, 6’00” tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair andgreen eyes. Shumard has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Larceny. Jacob Sandoval, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Teens arrested in string of car thefts, robberies

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two teens after a series of search warrants were executed on Thursday, Jan. 26 in response to a string of car thefts, burglaries, and robberies. CSPD said the crimes began in December of 2022. Several different CSPD units worked together to identify the suspects and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

One injured in shooting on East Fountain Boulevard

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an early morning shooting that occurred on Saturday, Jan. 28. Shortly after 2:20 a.m., police responded to the 2100 block of East Fountain Boulevard following reports of a shooting. Officers were told that the victim’s vehicle was shot at by a suspect vehicle. According […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

VIDEO: Help CSPD identify attempted robbery suspect

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Robbery Unit is requesting help from the community in identifying an attempted robbery suspect. According to CSPD, the robbery attempt happened on Sunday, Jan. 15 at approximately 9 p.m. at the 7-Eleven store in the 300 block of South Academy Boulevard. CSPD said the suspect approached […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Eight arrested, stolen property recovered in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Law enforcement agencies from Pueblo and Fremont Counties have recovered multiple stolen cars and stolen property, made eight arrests, and seized narcotics in a series of operations over the course of a week. According to a tweet by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), members of the police department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Springs Police Chief ‘horrified’ by footage of Tyre Nichols beating

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded Friday evening on Jan. 27, to the public release of body-worn camera footage showing moments during Tyre Nichols’ alleged murder by five Memphis Police officers. “I was horrified by what I witnessed,” said CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez. “I want to offer my condolences, and those […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Cañon City Police search for suspects in thefts

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for suspects in two separate incidents of theft this past week in Cañon City. According to the Cañon City Police Department, the first theft happened on Jan. 24. Police released photos of suspects accused of stealing a package from a home. Suspects in Jan. 24 theft The The post Cañon City Police search for suspects in thefts appeared first on KRDO.
CANON CITY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo woman suspect in stabbing, found ‘covered in blood’

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers with the Pueblo Police Department arrested a woman after a stabbing left one person injured on the city's east side. On Jan. 25, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Ruppel St. on a report of a domestic fight at 11:27 a.m. At the scene, officers learned a "male The post Pueblo woman suspect in stabbing, found ‘covered in blood’ appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo landlord accepts plea deal in 2021 house fire that left three people dead

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The landlord of a Pueblo property where a deadly fire broke out in the spring of 2021 accepted a deal and pled guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide. On March 13, 2021, officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of W. The post Pueblo landlord accepts plea deal in 2021 house fire that left three people dead appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cars were chasing and shooting at each other Friday night in southeast Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 8:30 p.m. Friday CSPD said they received several 911 calls about the incident in the area of Fountain and Chelton. Eventually, a car driven by a person who The post Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

PPD: Man and woman hit by van, driver evaluated by police

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a van and two pedestrians on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 24. According to PPD, around 6:55 p.m. officers were called to 18th Street and North Hudson Avenue about a car crash involving pedestrians. When […]
PUEBLO, CO

