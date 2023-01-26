Duxbury to hold vigil for Clancy family, first responders impacted by tragedy 02:16

DUXBURY - A candlelight vigil will be held in Duxbury Thursday night to offer prayers for the Clancy family, their friends and the first responders who came to their home during Tuesday's tragedy .

Lindsay Clancy, 32, is accused of strangling her three young children before trying to take her own life at the family's home on Summer Street. When her husband came home Tuesday evening, he found her in distress outside and called 911. When police arrived, they found the children inside.

Five-year-old Cora Clancy and her 3-year-old brother Dawson were rushed to the hospital but did not survive. Their 7-month-old baby brother is in a hospital in Boston fighting for his life.

Lindsay Clancy. Facebook

Sources told WBZ-TV's I-Team that Lindsay Clancy was allegedly struggling with postpartum psychosis , a serious condition that can cause delusions and hallucinations. She is on leave from her job as a nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital.

She was taken to a hospital after the incident. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said she's currently in police custody and an arrest warrant has been issued for her. She will be charged with two counts of homicide and three counts each of strangulation and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. She'll be arraigned when she's well enough to go to court.

"There has been an allegation that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis so I suspect that's going to become part of the defense team's defense that perhaps she's not guilty by reason of insanity," legal analyst Jennifer Roman told WBZ-TV.

The candlelight vigil will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. at Holy Family Church on Tremont Street in Duxbury.

"Join us as we pray for the Clancy Family, their family and friends, the first responders, and all those so deeply affected by the events of this week," the church tweeted.