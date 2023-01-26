ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

Duxbury to hold vigil for Clancy family, first responders impacted by tragedy

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AzSez_0kS7qxVK00

Duxbury to hold vigil for Clancy family, first responders impacted by tragedy 02:16

DUXBURY - A candlelight vigil will be held in Duxbury Thursday night to offer prayers for the Clancy family, their friends and the first responders who came to their home during Tuesday's tragedy .

Lindsay Clancy, 32, is accused of strangling her three young children before trying to take her own life at the family's home on Summer Street. When her husband came home Tuesday evening, he found her in distress outside and called 911. When police arrived, they found the children inside.

Five-year-old Cora Clancy and her 3-year-old brother Dawson were rushed to the hospital but did not survive. Their 7-month-old baby brother is in a hospital in Boston fighting for his life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PSd2k_0kS7qxVK00
Lindsay Clancy. Facebook

Sources told WBZ-TV's I-Team that Lindsay Clancy was allegedly struggling with postpartum psychosis , a serious condition that can cause delusions and hallucinations. She is on leave from her job as a nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital.

She was taken to a hospital after the incident. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said she's currently in police custody and an arrest warrant has been issued for her. She will be charged with two counts of homicide and three counts each of strangulation and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. She'll be arraigned when she's well enough to go to court.

"There has been an allegation that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis so I suspect that's going to become part of the defense team's defense that perhaps she's not guilty by reason of insanity," legal analyst Jennifer Roman told WBZ-TV.

The candlelight vigil will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. at Holy Family Church on Tremont Street in Duxbury.

"Join us as we pray for the Clancy Family, their family and friends, the first responders, and all those so deeply affected by the events of this week," the church tweeted.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Husband of woman charged in children’s deaths shares statement

DUXBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who is being charged in connection with the deaths of their three young children shared a statement about the incident that happened at their Duxbury home.  Patrick Clancy made the statement Saturday. “The shock and pain is excruciating and relentless. I’m constantly reminded of them […]
DUXBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Shock and pain:’ Husband of Duxbury mother charged in children’s deaths gives statement

DUXBURY, Mass. — The husband of Lindsay Clancy, a Duxbury mother charged in the deaths of her children, is asking people to forgive her. “I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have. The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone - me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients,” Patrick Clancy wrote in a statement that was posted Saturday to a GoFundMe page that is taking donations for the family. “The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace.”
DUXBURY, MA
CBS Boston

Murders of 2 children send shockwaves through Duxbury community

DUXBURY – Residents are overcome with sadness as they arrive at a memorial on Summer Street to reflect on the tragedy that occurred inside the Duxbury home Tuesday night.  Lindsay Clancy, 32, is charged with murdering her 5-year-old daughter Cora and 3-year-old son Dawson, and critically injuring their 7-month-old brother. The mother allegedly strangled the children.  She's recovering in a Boston hospital after attempting to take her own life, and will be arraigned at a later date.  For Janet McMann, it's the feeling of wanting to do something as she pauses with flowers.  "Sometimes in life you just have to...
DUXBURY, MA
CBS Boston

Norwell father to walk across country to raise autism awareness

NORWELL - Mike McKenna is on a mission for his son. "I would do anything for him," McKenna said. He's talking about 21-year-old Michael McKenna who has severe autism. The Norwell dad is heading out west to begin his 2700-mile trek across the country. "I am walking from Santa Monica Pier in California to Jacksonville Beach, Florida," McKenna said. His mission is to raise awareness to autism and to be a voice for his son who is non-verbal. "I am doing it to be an ambassador for autism. To introduce my son to the world because he's non-verbal...
NORWELL, MA
CBS Boston

Wrentham police chief praises 'smaht' boys for notifying adult of possible grenade

WRENTHAM -- The Wrentham Police Chief is applauding two "smaht" 12-year-olds for doing the right thing when they found a potentially dangerous object while on a walk Wednesday. The boys alerted adults when they found a hand grenade. According to Chief Bill McGrath, Kevin Castaneda and Alan Jackson, both 12, were outside exploring when they found a pile of debris as they were hiking. Exploring the pile of trash, the two boys found a hand grenade.According to McGrath, "Kevin and his friend Alan DID NOT give in to 'kid curiosity.'" Instead, the boys took a picture of the grenade, noted their location and headed home to tell an adult, who called 911. Wrentham Police and Fire and the Bomb Squad responded to the scene."Yes, the grenade was 100% real," McGrath said. "Luckily, it had been hollowed out and therefore harmless, but the boys had no way to know that when they found it."
WRENTHAM, MA
CBS Boston

One person killed in daytime Mattapan shooting

MATTAPAN – One person was killed during a daytime shooting in Mattapan on Sunday.It happened in the area of Babson and Fremont streets.A neighbor told WBZ-TV they heard fives shots.Boston police said no arrests have been made.No additional information is currently available.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Third child allegedly strangled by mother in Duxbury dies

DUXBURY - A third child who was allegedly strangled by his mother in Duxbury earlier this week has died. The Plymouth County District Attorney said 8-month-old Callan Clancy was pronounced dead at Boston Children's Hospital on Friday. Callan was found unconscious along with his 5-year-old sister Cora, and 3-year-old brother Dawson at their home on Summer Street  on Tuesday. Cora and Dawson were rushed to the hospital and died that night. The DA said the children were found "with obvious signs of trauma."Lindsay Clancy, 32, is accused of strangling her three children before trying to take her own life at the...
DUXBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Body washed up on beach in Marblehead identified as missing Peabody man

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
CBS Boston

One person, dog die in fire in multi-family home in Haverhill

HAVERHILL - A person and a dog died in a fire at a multi-family home on 9th Avenue in Haverhill on Saturday afternoon.The Haverhill Fire Department responded to the scene just before 4:45 and found smoke coming from the second floor of the home. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the apartment where it started.The cause of the fire is under investigation. The name of the victim has not been released. 
HAVERHILL, MA
WCVB

Mass. psychiatrist after Duxbury tragedy: 'You're not alone'

“You’re not alone”: A young mother is now accused of killing her two young children, and critically injuring her baby at their home in Duxbury. Dr. Manuel Pacheco, a psychiatrist at Tufts Medical Center talks about mental health issues that can contribute to tragedies.
DUXBURY, MA
CBS Boston

Family of man killed by train in Ashland calls for safety changes

ASHLAND - The family of a man struck and killed my an MBTA train in Ashland is calling for new safety measures along the tracks. They say more needs to be done to protect people. Jason Haywood, 45, was on his way home from the grocery store when he was hit while crossing the tracks. The MBTA said safety is its top priority and that the incident happened at a crossing with gates, lights and bells. "Nerve-wracking. Nerve-wracking," said Jacqueline Haywood-Wood, the victim's aunt. "I can actually see him getting hit by the train." Disbelief has turned...
ASHLAND, MA
CBS Boston

2 children dead, mother and infant hospitalized after incident at Duxbury home

DUXBURY - Two children are dead and a third was rushed to the hospital after they were found unconscious at a Duxbury home Tuesday night. A woman, who had reportedly jumped out of a window, was also taken to the hospital.Police responded to 47 Summer Street at 6:11 p.m. A man who lives there got home and discovered the woman first, reporting an attempted suicide. Inside the home, police and firefighters found three children unconscious with "obvious signs of trauma."A 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. An 8-month-old boy was taken to a Boston hospital by Medflight and is receiving treatment. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said everyone involved appears to be related. "This is an unimaginable senseless tragedy," Cruz said. Investigators are calling it a double death investigation and haven't identified a crime or a suspect. They were getting search warrants to get back inside the home.Cruz said the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the community.No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
DUXBURY, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
102K+
Followers
30K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy