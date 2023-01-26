ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Should social media safety be taught in Florida public schools?

By Stephanie Susskind
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pFNUF_0kS7qwcb00

Navigating how to use social media safely and effectively isn't something many of us had to deal with growing up. But it's a reality for today's kids, and one Florida teacher said we better catch up with the times.

"The power they hold now didn’t exist. And that holds awesome responsibilities and awesome consequences all at the same time," said Wellington Landings Middle School teacher Karen Epstein.

Epstein has watched the evolution of the internet throughout her teaching career. How to use it the right way is something she reinforces with her television production, audio-visual arts, and theater students.

"If the children aren’t educated in how to use the tool properly, that’s where harm can come in," Epstein said.

Epstein supports the idea of social media safety weaved into the curriculum.

"At the end of the day, this transcends politics. This is about our society. It's about our kids. It's about protecting them," said State Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephryhills.

Burgess has filed legislation to require that social media safety be taught in school. He wants the Florida Department of Education to come up with the specifics, post the details online, and potentially add the lessons to an already existing course.

"It's really hard when you're young to understand the reverberations, ramifications of things that you do while you're young and how they can impact your life later on," Burgess said.

"We monitor, but don’t overstep our boundaries, because we know that can push them in the opposite direction," Palm Beach County parent Scott Borden said. "But we have our eyes on anything that can raise an eyebrow."

Borden, a dad of 12 and 13-year-old daughters, said his children's safety online is always on his mind.

"The only question I have, are our state government and school boards qualified to determine what is safe and what isn’t?" Borden said.

Epstein said the more resources students, teachers, and parents have at their fingertips, the better.

"Watching what you say. 'Is it good, is it kind, is it truthful?' is really the mantra you have to follow. And that’s an awesome responsibility for an 11, 12, 13-plus-year-old to have," Epstein said.

Burgess also filed the social media safety bill last year, but it failed after its first committee.

Comments / 16

Related
Palm Beach Daily News

How Florida defines 'student indoctrination' for reviewers of new social studies textbooks

A group of reviewers at Palm Beach County schools have been assessing new social studies textbooks that are now being considered for use by students in the fall. The reviewers have new guidelines from Florida in the wake of "parental rights" laws in which to assess the books and make sure they omit lessons on social justice, culturally responsive teaching, social-emotional learning and “any other unsolicited theories that may lead to student indoctrination.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Parental rights gives parents new tool to nix school library entirely

House committee hears how new legislation has given parents new ways to control library materials. A new tool that allows parents to keep inappropriate books out of their children’s hands has a small segment of parents opting out of their child’s entire school library, according to testimony to a House subcommittee.
POLK COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Proposal would allow vouchers for private schools

Parents of students in private schools could get help paying tuition if a proposed bill becomes law. Unveiled on Jan. 19, by Florida House Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast), HB 1, the School Choice bill, would make all students in Florida eligible for private school vouchers, regardless of their family’s income. In addition, students in foster or out-of-home care would get priority.
floridianpress.com

Wasserman Schultz Calls Out DeSantis for Censorship of Classroom Material in Schools

Florida Democrats around the state have been calling out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) since his signage of the controversial school transparency law HB 1467 in March. The bill, which looks to make school districts be more transparent about the literature that they provide to children, has been sponsored by the DeSantis administration. Some Democrats, like Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) say that the bill is “censorship.”
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

See it for yourself | Here's the entire syllabus for the AP African American studies course rejected by DeSantis, state DOE

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The eyes of the country are once again on Florida. Civil rights leaders and educators nationwide have strong words for Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state Department of Education after it canceled an AP African American studies course. But what's in the course framework rejected by Florida leaders for "lacking educational value?" (see the entire syllabus below)
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Florida students are eligible to receive free books through the New Worlds Reading Initiative

Florida K-5 students are eligible to enroll in a program that will mail them nine new books per year — for free. While some classroom libraries in the Sunshine State are being forced to remove or cover up their books, the New Worlds Reading Initiative — based out of the Lastinger Center for Learning at the University of Florida — is getting books directly in the hands of elementary-age students where they live.
FLORIDA STATE
Matt O'Hern

Florida Amendment Would Ban Students from Using Social Media in Schools

Social networks may be banned in Florida schools if a recently filed amendment passes Florida Legislature and gets signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis. Earlier this week, Florida State Representative Brad Yeager filed an amendment that would require Florida schools to block students from accessing social media sites through the use of internet access provided by a school district. The legislation also seeks to implement social media safety education in grades 6 through 12.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Local politician wants legislation for dispatchers changed

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is proposing legislation that would give first responder status to 911 dispatchers and crime investigators. Patronis said dispatchers answered over 25,000 calls in 48 window in response to Hurricane Ian. But, neither they nor crime investigators, are eligible for the same PTSD benefits that […]
FLORIDA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

In Florida, Over Half of LGBTQ Parents Say: They are Thinking About Leaving

Due to troubles that a new Florida education law, also defined as the “Don’t Say Gay” law by its detractors, demonizes LGBTQ personalities and encourages an aggressive learning environment for LGBTQ students or children who have LGBTQ family members, over half of LGBTQ parents in Florida are thinking of moving their families to another state.
FLORIDA STATE
sebastiandaily.com

Florida VA facilities provides housing for 3,400 homeless veterans in 2022

The VA Sunshine Healthcare Network in Florida told Sebastian Daily they provided housing for more than 3,400 homeless Veterans in 2022. The number represents nearly 102 percent of the established goal for the network. “Permanent housing placements provided by VA staff and community partners included apartments or houses that Veterans...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Florida representative introduces bill aimed at targeting hate crimes after reports of anti-Semitic incidents

TAMPA, Fla. - As people remember the horrors of the Holocaust on International Holocaust Remembrance Day Friday, anti-Semitism continues to be a major concern, prompting a Florida state representative to introduce a bill targeting hate crimes. State Representative Mike Caruso, R-Palm Beach, introduced House Bill 269 ahead of Florida’s legislative...
TAMPA, FL
WCJB

Hate crime bill proposed after anti-semetic message displayed at Florida Georgia game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A proposed bill from the state capitol defines certain anti-semetic acts as hate crimes and increases criminal penalties. Under the proposed bill, any person who distributes pamphlets or flyers with hateful anti-semetic imagery or messages, any person who defaces or damages religious property, or any person who projects images onto another person’s property without permission could be charged with a third-degree felony.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy