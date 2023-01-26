Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo ridiculed by fans and goal celebration after losing semi-final with Al-Nassr
The 37-year-old had an opportunity to reach a final just two games into his time in Saudi Arabia, but was instead mocked by fans and a certain goal celebration
Cristiano Ronaldo mistake called out by Al Nassr manager after cup elimination
Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia points to a mistake from Cristiano Ronaldo as the team lost in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final.
Where Is Cristiano Ronaldo Living In Saudi Arabia? Inside Al Nassr Forward's £250,000-Per-Month Base At Riyadh's Four Seasons Hotel
Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are said to be living like royalty since moving to Saudi Arabia.
FA Cup 5th round draw in full: Fixtures, dates, kickoff times and more
The FA Cup Fifth Round brings 16 teams a step closer to the final at Wembley Stadium on June 3 with Premier League and EFL sides doing battle. Defending champions Liverpool were dumped out at the hands of Brighton in a 2-1 defeat on the south coast, while Manchester City downed Arsenal in the other all-Premier League meeting.
Soccer-FIFA bans four Uruguay players for World Cup chaos
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Uruguay's Fernando Muslera and Jose Maria Gimenez were hit with four-match bans by FIFA on Friday, while Diego Godin and Edinson Cavani were suspended for a game each after they confronted the referee following their World Cup match against Ghana.
Novak Djokovic vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas time, TV channel, live stream to watch 2023 Australian Open final
The Joker has laid siege to the clay courts of Melbourne Park for much of the last decade. Now, he has a chance to add another broken record to his glittering collection. Djokovic finds himself in the Australian Open final once again this year. This time, he'll face 24-year-old Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas in a rematch of the 2021 French Open final, which the Serbian won in five sets. That marked the only Grand Slam final appearance for Tsitsipas before this tournament.
Piers Morgan: Why Cristiano Ronaldo has edge over Lionel Messi despite Al-Nassr move
Even though he has played in two competitive matches for Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily criticized for his lack of production in those early outings. Now, Piers Morgan has supported the Portuguese's departure to Saudi Arabia by leveling an odd remark at Lionel Messi. In a shocking move earlier...
Saudi league planning for Lionel Messi to join Cristiano Ronaldo if he leaves Paris Saint-Germain
Could Lionel Messi be set to leave Paris Saint-Germain and join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia? ESPN's Insider Notebook has the latest.
Saudi Soccer League Targeting 1 Star Player After Cristiano Ronaldo Announcement
Having successfully recruited the great Cristiano Ronaldo to their ranks, the Saudi Arabian soccer league has its eyes set on bringing another global superstar into the fold. According to ESPN, the Saudi Professional League (SPL) is interesting in trying to recruit Lionel Messi to join their ...
USMNT winners & losers from January camp: Slonina, Vazquez, others impress as 2026 World Cup cycle begins
January USMNT camp is an annual opportunity for young prospects and domestic veterans to gain valuable experience at the national team level. This year, it felt as if the two-week camp had added importance as the 2026 World Cup cycle began in earnest. Ahead of the U.S. hosting to the...
USMNT vs. Colombia live stream: Prediction, TV channel, how to watch USA online, time, news, odds
United States men's national team interim boss Anthony Hudson will look to rebound from a disappointing loss to Serbia to start January camp. There were promising performances in the match, especially considering the short period of time that Hudson has had to design this camp compared to coaches of January camps in the past. The team was punished for their mistakes on both of Serbia's goals in the 2-1 loss, but it was the veterans who helped cause those issues. Walker Zimmerman not jumping in time with the wall on Luka Ilic's goal and Aaron Long not backing up 19-year-old Jaylen Neal on Veljko Simic's goal made the difference after Brandon Vazquez scored his first goal in his national team debut.
Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FA Cup match
The 2022/23 Premier League title race promises to be one of the most exciting in years as defending champions Manchester City chase down Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's Young Guns have stormed out in front at the top of the table, leaving Pep Guardiola and City playing catch up, ahead of the second half of the campaign.
PSG vs Reims live score, updates, highlights and lineups: Messi, Neymar, Mbappe all start
PSG will look to get back on track in their bid to go wire-to-wire and repeat as Ligue 1 champions when they host Stade de Reims on Sunday in a match which should see the famous attacking trident all starting together again. PSG have lost two of their last four...
Carlo Ancelotti praises Vinicius Jr after Brazilian ends difficult day with Madrid derby goal
Real Madrid are still on track for a famous quintet, having seen off city rivals Atletico Madrid in their quarterfinal tie of the Copa del Rey. Real Madrid had to battle to see off their bitter rivals, having fallen behind early on to Alvaro Morata’s close-range strike. However, they responded in typical fashion, and goals from Rodrygo, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr ensured that it would be the white side of Madrid that progressed to the final four of La Copa.
Brighton vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch FA Cup fixture online and on TV today
Liverpool travel to Brighton in the FA Cup fourth round, hoping to avoid a repeat of their shambolic 3-0 Premier League defeat to the Seagulls earlier this month.The FA Cup holders required a replay to defeat Wolves in the previous round, with the 1-0 win at Molineux the only win Jurgen Klopp’s side have managed this calendar year.LIVE! Follow Brighton vs LiverpoolBrighton are above Liverpool in the Premier League table and Roberto De Zerbi’s side will be motivated to go on a cup run following their defeat to Charlton in the League Cup fifth round.Liverpool defeated Chelsea to win...
Soccer-Pioli takes responsibility for Milan winless run
(Reuters) - AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said on Saturday that he took responsibility for the club’s recent winless run but believed they can turn their fortunes around with the resources they have.
PSV coach Van Nistelrooy goes for Man Utd winger Elanga
PSV Eindhoven are interested in Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga. The attacker, 20, has started just seven games under Erik ten Hag this season. He has largely been used as an impact substitute, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Antony and Bruno Fernandes being selected ahead of him.
Soccer-Lazio lose ground after 1-1 draw with Fiorentina
Jan 29 (Reuters) - Lazio missed the chance to move up to second in Serie A when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Fiorentina at home on Sunday. Maurizio Sarri's side are now in third place with 38 points, 12 behind leaders Napoli who were playing later on Sunday. Fiorentina are 12th with 24 points.
Wrexham vs Sheffield United live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds for FA Cup clash
Wrexham fans will be dreaming of another FA Cup fairytale as they play host to Sheffield United in a Fourth Round clash today. The Welsh side are leading the way in the fifth tier National League, but they are the lowest ranked team left in the FA Cup this season, up against the Premier League promotion chasing Blades.
European roundup: Milan and Juventus both slump to shock home defeats
Milan and Juventus both fell to home defeats on Sunday in Serie A, with the defending champions losing 5-2 at home to Sassuolo before Juventus, mired in mid-table following their 15-point penalty, going down 2-0 to Monza. Stefano Pioli is under mounting pressure as the Milan manager following a fourth...
