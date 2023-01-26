Read full article on original website
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela
When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.An Australian newspaper reported that I had accused Harry and Meghan of “using” my grandfather’s legacy for profit with their Netflix documentary series Live to Lead. They...
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
Bessie Coleman, pioneering pilot, now has her own Barbie
(CNN) — What does Bessie Coleman have in common with Tina Turner, Jane Goodall and Madam C.J. Walker? As of Wednesday, it’s a Barbie doll. Barbie officially announced the launch of its Bessie Coleman doll on Wednesday, as part of its “Inspiring Women” series, in honor of both her January 26 birthday and Black History Month’s imminent beginning. Coleman […] The post Bessie Coleman, pioneering pilot, now has her own Barbie appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
