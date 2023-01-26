Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs two teens slain in separate homicides Sunday
The New Orleans coroner released the identities of a teen boy and a teen girl shot dead in unrelated homicides on Sunday, a day that saw three people die by gun violence. Kennedi Belton, 15, was fatally shot at around 1:41 p.m. in the 8000 block of Curran Boulevard in Little Woods. The Warren Easton High School freshman had been at a slumber party, according to reporting from WWL-TV. She died at the scene.
NOLA.com
Motorcyclist killed in Metairie crash on Veterans Boulevard: JPSO
A man riding a motorcycle died following a crash with a sport utility vehicle on Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie late Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim. The wreck was reported about 4 p.m. at the intersection...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies man shot dead in Algiers over the weekend
The New Orleans coroner has identified a man who was killed over the weekend in Algiers. Ra'Quan Butcher was 24, officials said. Butcher was found around 10:50 p.m. near a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Dickens Drive and Zion Street (map) in the Old Aurora neighborhood. He had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
NOLA.com
Suspect arrested in Metairie double shooting that left 1 dead, 1 wounded
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a man accused in a deadly double shooting in Metairie Friday that left one person dead and another injured. Demond Franklin, 21, of Metairie, was arrested Monday and booked with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
NOLA.com
St. Rose man identified as victim killed in Metairie double shooting
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man who was fatally shot Friday in Metairie as Lance Washington Jr., 25. Washington, of St. Rose, was one of two men wounded by gunfire near the intersection of South Cumberland and Milan streets (map), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
NOLA.com
Man shot during holdup in Read Boulevard East neighborhood: NOPD
An armed robber shot a victim during a holdup in New Orleans' Read Boulevard East neighborhood late Sunday morning, according to authorities. The victim, a 44-year-old man, was in the 11100 block of Prentiss Avenue (map) about 11:48 a.m. when a person armed with a gun got out of a nearby sport utility vehicle, the New Orleans Police Department said.
NOLA.com
3 interstate shootings reported within 3 days in New Orleans, police say
Three interstate shootings were reported within three days in New Orleans, police said Monday. They were all on Interstate 10. The first shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Friday on I-10 near Bullard Avenue. A 21-year-old man told police he was driving on the eastbound lanes of I-10 when someone...
NOLA.com
Couple's fight at New Orleans motel led to shooting that killed woman in next room
A series of arguments between a man and his girlfriend at a Chef Menteur Highway motel led to a gunshot that killed a woman sleeping in the next room, New Orleans police say. Investigators booked Franklyn Orellan-Velasquez, 20, on Friday with manslaughter and obstruction of justice in the Jan. 7, 2022, killing. His girlfriend, Arianna Bondlow, 19, was booked on the same charges in September.
NOLA.com
100 to 200 outside police officers per day to staff Mardi Gras 2023 parades
One hundred extra officers from across the state will help manage New Orleans parades on "regular days" this season, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork announced Monday at a press conference at Gallier Hall. On “big weekends,” Woodfork said, 150 to 200 qualified law enforcement professionals will...
NOLA.com
NOPD's new crime lab director outlines plan to accredit long-delayed facility
On her eighth day on the job, Dr. Shamika Kelley, director of New Orleans' crime lab, outlined a plan to get the new facility up and running, returning a DNA-testing equipped crime lab to New Orleans for the first time since Hurricane Katrina. She did not specify a timeline, but...
NOLA.com
Bloody Sunday in New Orleans claims 3 lives: What to know about the killings
Gun violence claimed three lives Sunday in New Orleans, including two teenagers. Three separate fatal shootings were reported in Little Woods, the Lower Garden District and the Treme neighborhood, New Orleans police said. Late Saturday, another fatal shooting was reported in the Old Aurora neighborhood on the west bank. Here's...
NOLA.com
The route of Sunday’s krewedelusion Mardi Gras parade revealed at last
With only days to spare, krewedelusion has released the route of its march through the Marigny and French Quarter that begins at 6:45 p.m. Sunday. The parade kicks off at the corner of Franklin Avenue and Royal Street, proceeds to the French Quarter, then circulates back to Frenchmen Street. The...
NOLA.com
30-year sentence for Harvey man who shot and killed ex-girlfriend's mother
A Harvey man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he admitted killing his former girlfriend's mother, then leading authorities on a car chase across the West Bank, according to Jefferson Parish court records. Dwight Berry, 26, pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter, obstruction of justice, flight from an officer...
NOLA.com
St. Bernard Parish seeks to intervene in suit to block Port Nola's proposed container facility
St. Bernard Parish is seeking to intervene in a lawsuit that aims to block the Port of New Orleans’ planned $1.5 billion container ship terminal in Violet. The parish’s motion to join the 2021 suit will be heard Thursday in state court in Chalmette. It was filed last week by St. Bernard Parish District Attorney Perry Nicosia’s office, which represents the parish government.
NOLA.com
Southern University student from New Orleans killed in wreck in Baton Rouge
A Southern University student from New Orleans was killed Monday night in a wreck in Baton Rouge, school officials said. Reginald Elloie was a senior majoring in business, according to a statement from Southern. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. on Interstate 110 near Scenic Highway, according to L'Jean...
NOLA.com
Some of I-10 in Mississippi will be widened to 6 lanes. Here's the plan.
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary...
NOLA.com
Missing Covington child found safe; statewide alert canceled, police say
A missing 8-year-old boy from Covington was found early Monday, police said, and he is safe. The statewide alert for him has been canceled, authorities said around 6 a.m. Monday. He had been missing since 7 p.m. Sunday when Covington police say he was taken by his noncustodial mother who...
NOLA.com
Cantrell recall effort finds benefactor in Walk-On's co-owner
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux's co-owner Richard "Rick" Farrell gave over $450,000 dollars to the campaign to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell, accounting for nearly all of the $488,000 the recall effort raised between Oct. 1 and Dec. 29, 2022, according to a finance report filed Tuesday with the Louisiana ethics board. That...
NOLA.com
Oyster fishers in polluted waters cited, another boat flees
Two Chauvin men were cited for harvesting oysters from Terrebonne Parish waters that had been closed due to fecal bacteria contamination. State wildlife agents spotted Kenneth Naquin, 35, and John Naquin, 34, in a commercial boat taking oysters from Canal Sevin at 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 25, according to the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Agents apprehended the two men while a second boat, also suspected of being used for illegal oyster harvests, fled the area.
NOLA.com
15-year-girl killed in Little Woods remembered by loved ones: 'They took my best friend'
A freshman who attended Warren Easton High School was shot and killed this weekend while at a girls' sleepover. A 19-year-old has been arrested, but the family still has a lot of questions about what happened. Kennedi Belton was 15 years old. "Kennedi laughed all day, smiled all day," said...
