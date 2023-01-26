Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
St. Paul man identified as victim of north Minneapolis homicide
A St. Paul man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in north Minneapolis. Just after noon on Wednesday, the Minneapolis Police Department received reports of gunfire on the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North. At the scene, officers found an unconscious man suffering from life-threatening gunshot...
State calls first witnesses in Nicholas Firkus murder trial
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Trial is officially underway for a man accused of murdering his wife on April 25, 2010. Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered opening statements Friday afternoon in Ramsey County court. The state also called its first two witnesses before Judge Leonardo Castro excused the 15-person...
WSET
Drunk man fires shots on Old Mill Road: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police have confirmed the reports of shots fired in the Old Mill Road area of Lynchburg on Wednesday night. LPD says that on Wednesday night just before 9 p.m. they received several calls for shots fired. They said the reports came from the 6200...
Suspected drunk driver strikes two teenagers in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Two teenagers are in the hospital after they were struck by a suspected drunk driver in Bloomington.Bloomington police say they were called to the intersection of 78th Street and 12th Avenue around 6 p.m. The two teens - a girl and a boy - were injured in the road. The boy had critical injuries and the girl had severe injuries; both were taken to the hospital.Police found the car a short distance away. A 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
fox9.com
Teenager charged in killing of 15-year-old boy in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Brooklyn Park teenager faces charges in the killing of a 15-year-old boy who was shot to death in a stolen Kia earlier in the month. Prosecutors charged Shawn Kellin Goodloe, 19, in Hennepin County Court with second-degree felony murder and second-degree murder with intent. According...
Teenager injured in Brooklyn Center shooting, police report
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- A teenager is recovering after a shooting in Brooklyn Center Thursday evening.According to police, the incident happened after 7 p.m. on the 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North. Officers responded to reports that shots had been fired in an apartment building.Police say they found one teenage boy shot, with wounds that were considered non-life threatening. He was taken to a nearby hospital.No one has been arrested. Investigators are still gathering evidence to determine what led to the shooting.
wfirnews.com
Virginia State Police investigating incident at Roanoke City Jail
ROANOKE, VA – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office has initiated an internal investigation into a deputies alleged misconduct. To prohibit bias and to ensure transparency, the Virginia State Police were contacted and asked to proceed with the investigation. As this investigation is on-going, no additional information can be provided at this time. The Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Antonio Hash wants to convey to the public, there are no additional security threats against the agency, detention center, nor the residents within the facility. It is believed this is an isolated incident, however, the agency awaits the results of the investigation.
wfirnews.com
Officer-involved shooting in Craig County involves Christiansburg man
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. – On Wednesday, (Jan 25) the Craig County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police responded to a residence in the 400 block of John’s Creek Road in Craig County for a domestic disturbance. After Deputies and Troopers arrived a firearm was discharged in the residence. Officers did not approach the residence and attempted to contact the individual inside the residence from a distance. Information was obtained that the subject inside the residence was armed, and officers requested negotiators to speak with the subject and a tactical team. At 8:57 p.m. an armed subject exited the residence onto the front porch. Officers fired striking the suspect.
boreal.org
Man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota deputies found dead
Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two deputies in the central Minnesota town of Winsted is dead. The shootings happened around midday Monday after the deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant. After hours of getting no further response, officers sent a robot and drones inside the house around 6:30 p.m. and found the man dead, McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld said.
fox9.com
Man dies at crime scene after daytime shooting in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A midday shooting in Minneapolis on Wednesday left one man dead in the city's Hawthorne neighborhood. Officers responded shortly after noon for 911 calls and a ShotSpotter activation reporting shots fired along Emerson Avenue North at North 22nd Avenue. At the scene, officers found a man in his 40s with serious injuries from gunshot wounds.
Two men sentenced for carjacking in Rosedale Center parking lot
Two men have been sentenced to prison for carjacking a woman in the parking lot of Rosedale Center last year. Leon Kismit Bell, 49, was sentenced to 20 months followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court last week, while Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
WSLS
Roanoke man charged after authorities seize narcotics, guns, money from home
ROANOKE, Va. – A man was arrested after authorities seized drugs, guns, and money from a residence in Roanoke on Oct. 3, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said a package containing 2.3 pounds of Fentanyl was addressed to an individual at the residence in the 1400 block of Orange Avenue NW.
swnewsmedia.com
A recent suspicious activity call led to an arrest — how often does this happen?
A 911 caller reporting suspicious activity on Dec. 24 led to the arrest of a South St. Paul man who had over 30 pieces of stolen mail and various drugs and paraphernalia in his pockets, as well as a fully loaded 9mm handgun. Suspicious activity is the second highest type...
WSET
Roanoke man charged, 2.3 lbs. of Fentanyl seized from home: VSP
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke man is facing charges and a large number of narcotics are off the streets after a seizure in the Star City. On October 3, 2022, Special Agents with the Virginia State Police, members of the Special Investigations Program (Mass Transit Unit), and the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force seized drugs, guns, and US Currency from a home in Roanoke.
WDBJ7.com
Liberty University Police respond to motorized scooter thefts
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Campus police at Liberty University are reminding the community to not leave property unattended and to secure belongings after multiple motorized scooter thefts. According to Liberty, these actions are considered a Motor Vehicle Theft for Clery Act purposes. Police don’t know who is responsible. “Liberty...
WHSV
Staunton florist facing multiple felony charges
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The owner of Rask Florist in Staunton has been accused of felony charges, including embezzlement. The owner of the shop reported that his equipment was missing to Staunton Police, and investigators reportedly determined that the equipment was moved out of the property and up for sale.
Charges: Oakdale man set house on fire, killing 5 cats
An Oakdale man is accused of lighting a house on fire while under the influence of methamphetamine, killing five cats inside. Joshua Buhl, 42, was found outside the house located on the 1100 block of Granada Avenue with a lighter in his hand. He then allegedly told authorities, "I started the fire."
Officer shot in White Bear Lake; 33-year-old man taken into custody
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- An officer was shot overnight, and people in the surrounding neighborhood were evacuated from their homes.Officers responded to the Lakewood Hills Apartments on Karth Road at around 10 p.m. They say that the suspect shot the officer three times in the midsection. He was taken to the hospital. The officer was not named but was described as a "veteran officer from the White Bear Lake Police Department."Police were eventually able to arrest the suspect, but only after several hours of attempts to get him to leave the apartment. He was described as a 33-year-old man...
wfxrtv.com
Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating home invasion incident
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion that occurred on January 23. Around 6 a.m. on Monday, deputies received a call about a breaking and entering incident at a home in the 1600 block of Sugar Hill Road. Officials believe the home was broken into between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., during which several firearms were stolen.
Two arrested after fleeing from deputies in stolen vehicle
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Two are in custody after leading deputies on a pursuit Tuesday in an allegedly stolen vehicle.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a burglary in process on the 28000 block of Tucker Street Northeast in North Branch Township just before 10 a.m.A witness gave deputies a description of the suspect vehicle. Deputies located it shortly after and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle attempted to escape law enforcement, accelerating rapidly. Deputies stopped the pursuit out of concern for public safety.Later, a Lino Lakes police officer saw the vehicle on fire on the top of a ramp from northbound Interstate 35E. Two suspects fled from the vehicle on foot and were captured by law enforcement a short time later.Authorities say the suspect vehicle was reported stolen out of Pine County.
Comments / 1