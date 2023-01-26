Read full article on original website
'No story is a bad story': Southeast Texas authors showcased their work at the Port Arthur Public Library
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Saturday event in Port Arthur gave a group of authors a chance to share their stories. Art comes in many forms and one of the oldest is storytelling. At the Port Arthur Public Library, a group of Southeast Texas authors showcased their work and accomplishments.
Family, friends honor lives of young couple who were murdered in 2021 with Saturday balloon release
ORANGE, Texas — Family and friends gathered in Orange Saturday to mourn the loss and honor the lives of a young couple who were taken far too soon. Aaliyah Gradnigo and her boyfriend Thalamus Livings were shot to death in January 2021 at a home in Orange. Gradnigo was 18 when she died and Livings was 23.
City of Port Arthur celebrates 125 years with large crowd
PORT ARTHUR — A salute to the city of Port Arthur celebrating 125 years. Hundreds of people, including dignitaries, came together to celebrate the historic milestone at the Bob Bowers Civic Center Thursday night. Among the dignitaries was Port Arthur native G. W. Bailey, who became a famous Hollywood...
Orangefield family home among the 100 homes destroyed, impacted by tornado in Orange County
Orangefield Resident Roxanne Holt has lived in the area for eight years. The home she lived in with her husband and four children was destroyed by Tuesday's tornado.
Orange County officials coordinating debris pickups for areas left damaged by tornadoes
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday, multiple tornadoes touched down in Southeast Texas bringing serious damage to parts of the area. Orange County Emergency Management and Orange County Road and Bridge are coordinating debris pickups for areas that were affected by tornado activity. The pickup will only take place in affected areas of the county.
Community members turn out to help Orangefield tornado victims with cleanup
ORANGEFIELD — A tornado tore through Southeast Texas on Tuesday leaving destruction in its wake, and it still lingers for many residents. We were in Orangefield on Saturday, where a church group was out helping residents clean up storm debris. The Pine Forest Baptist Church's pastor and others from...
Jenna Bush speaks at Bob Hope School Boots & BBQ
PORT ARTHUR — Community and business leaders across Southeast Texas gathered Friday morning for a special breakfast hosted at Bob Hope Elementary School in celebration of National School Choice Week. Jenna Bush Hager attended as the keynote speaker for the event. About Jenna Bush Hager. Jenna Bush Hager is...
Terrifying Video Shows Couple Diving Into Ditch During Texas Tornado
"With no shelter nearby, we headed for the ditch..."
Beaumont police train with virtual simulations
BEAUMONT — Police officers have inherently dangerous jobs. They are often faced with quick decisions -- choices that can be the difference between life or death for police officers in high-stress situations. The Beaumont Police Department is using virtual simulations to help officers prepare for dangerous events. KFDM/Fox 4's...
Little Cypress Intermediate School staff, students excited about new book vending machine
ORANGE, Texas — Staff at a Southeast Texas school are excited to have a new vending machine that they believe will promote reading and hard work among the students. Little Cypress Intermediate received a grant from the LCM Education Foundation for a book vending machine. The new addition to...
VIDEO: First look at tornado passing through Baytown
BAYTOWN, Texas — We're getting the first look at the EF3 tornado as it passed through Baytown, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel. Several tornadoes raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it...
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties
HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Heavy truck accident causes lane closures on Eastex Freeway southbound at Kelley Street, TranStar says
HOUSTON – A heavy truck accident has caused lane closures on Eastex Freeway southbound at Kelley Street, according to TranStar. Details on the accident were not immediately released. Drivers are urged to avoid the area at this time. KPRC 2 Traffic Expert Anavid Reyes will provide more updates throughout...
Port Arthur fire uses the jaws of life to rescue two following crash
PORT ARTHUR — An auto accident occurred approximately 8:45 Friday morning in the 2400 block of Thomas Blvd. Two individuals were trapped inside a Toyota minivan following the collision. Port Arthur Fire officials completed a rescue using the jaws of life. Both individuals were transported for medical evaluation. All...
WATCH LIVE | Confirmed tornado on ground in Southeast Texas headed toward Orange
BEAUMONT, Texas — With multiple Southeast Texas counties and other counties across the state under tornado watches and warnings Tuesday, officials are warning residents to take necessary precaution. A tornado is on the ground near Taylor Landing in Southeast Texas. A squall line of thunderstorms, some possibly severe, is...
Port Arthur police search for two robbers after man robbed in Walgreens parking lot
Police are searching for two robbers who targeted a victim who was in a Walgreens parking lot. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso tells KFDM/Fox 4 that the victim was sitting in a vehicle when robbed Friday night in the Walgreens parking lot at 9 p.m. Chief Duriso says his...
Vidor man arrested, charged after Beaumont Police find eight stolen tires in bed of truck
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 55-year-old Vidor man is facing a burglary charge after Beaumont Police found multiple stolen tires in a truck. It happened Thursday, January 26, 2023. Officers responded to a Discount Tire located in the 3600 block of Stagg Drive after receiving a call about a theft in progress shortly after 10:30 p.m.
Sabine Park Apartment Homes management company submits termination, some residents still without water
ORANGE, Texas — Residents living at the Sabine Park Apartment Homes in Orange have gone 27 days without water after pipes busted at the complex during the arctic cold front that hit Southeast Texas on Christmas Eve. 12News has learned the company that was managing the apartment complex, Trinity...
Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touched down near Bridge City, EF-2 touched down near Orangefield
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Officials with the National Weather Service have confirmed to 12News that an EF-1 and an EF-2 tornado touched down in Orange County during Tuesday’s severe storms. The NWS reports that wind speeds in the EF-1 tornado near Bridge City were estimated to be 100...
