Quincy restaurants shut out of nominations list for prestigious James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards #mayorkoch

House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attemptLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in BostonTed RiversBoston, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
LEGO Announces Boston As New HQ LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
NECN
An Eastie ‘Pub' With Great Grub, From Pizza to Pasta to Steak Tips
It’s no secret that heading south of Boston will bring you to bar pizza country, while heading north of the city will get you into areas known for roast beef sandwiches. But the cities, towns and neighborhoods immediately north of Boston also have a common thread of another kind.
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled Prince
A future king of France lived on the second floor in 1776. In 1771 Printer Isaiah Thomas published his newspaper from the second floor of the building ‘The Massachusetts Spy,’ long known as the oldest newspaper in the United States.
WCVB
Boston restaurant JM Curley has a 'secret' room
BOSTON — Walk through a busy busy restaurant in downtown Boston and duck under a black curtain to find a secluded room that calls back to a bygone era. The folks at JM Curley called it Bogie's Place — a reference to Humphrey Bogart. It's described as a callback to the old days, with white tablecloths, leather seats and caviar service.
nshoremag.com
Italian Specialties and Inviting Surroundings Make Sogno a Standout
Sogno, the new Italian restaurant in Woburn, is ringed with plush banquette seating—more than 30 tufted leather booths, ranging from a cozy settee for two to a deep circle accommodating six, are like warm hugs, making just about any size group feel like VIPs. The seating is just the...
WCVB
Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Boston
Boston, Massachusetts, is a bustling city known for its rich history, world-class universities, and thriving economy. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its diverse neighborhoods, excellent job opportunities, and abundance of cultural and recreational activities.
Eater
Slurp Oysters All Winter Long at Island Creek’s New Indoor Raw Bar
The oyster obsessives at Island Creek Oysters are adding an indoor raw bar to their sprawling farm operation on the South Shore. There’s been an outdoor raw bar available for years at the farm — which is located at 403 Washington Street, in Duxbury — but this will be the first time that customers have access to a year-round raw bar on site. The bar, which opens on Friday, January 27, is stocked with Island Creek’s own oysters as well as Aunt Dotty oysters from nearby Saquish, plus other comforting seafood dishes including clam chowder, ceviche, and a seafood cocktail with oysters, shrimp, salmon, and clams. The warmly lit, wood-paneled space is dotted with couches and cushions to lounge on while looking out across Duxbury Bay.
Where to have a cozy fireside dinner in Boston
Leather. Bricks. Fire. Everything you need to hearten your soul. Photo: South End ButteryValentine's Day is right around the corner and there's nothing quite as romantic as a fireside dinner.Even though we've had a very mild winter so far, this is New England — our luck is bound to change. Plus, heating costs are going through the roof, so why not take advantage of the ambient heat available gratis at one of your favorite restaurants?The big picture: To embrace the coming frigid temperatures while still enjoying an active nightlife this romantic season, here are our favorite fireside restaurant dining...
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
Private Lighthouse Dining Ranked Massachusetts' Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Massachusetts, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Massachusetts pick is the Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse, a lighthouse-turned-restaurant with space for only four diners.
NECN
Here's What Business Owners Want From Boston's New ‘Late-Night Czar'
Nightlife directors are popping up around the world, with cities like London and Amsterdam hiring so-called “late-night czars” to improve their social scenes. Last year, Segun Idowu, Boston’s chief of economic opportunity and inclusion, said the city intends to hire a late night czar of its own to focus on improving the vibrancy, inclusivity and accessibility of Boston’s social scene.
IT’SUGAR announces the expansion of it’s Marketstreet Lynnfield location
IT’SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the U.S., has announced it has expanded and relocated its new 3,000-square-foot candy store in a prime location at the MarketStreet Lynnfield shopping center in Lynnfield, Massachusetts.
MassLive.com
WooSox add lobster rolls to Polar Park concessions in 2023; here’s how much they’ll cost
The Worcester Red Sox are making a big splash with the concessions in their third season at Polar Park with one of the priciest options at ballpark. The WooSox will begin selling lobster rolls at games this season. However, the New England specialty won’t come cheap. According to a WooSox spokesperson, lobster roll prices are set at $23. (Correction: MassLive was initially told the price was $26. This was corrected by a team spokesperson Friday.)
homenewshere.com
Planning Board considers Sal’s Pizza site
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Jan. 23, 2023 at Tewksbury Town Hall. All members were present. Town Planner Alex Lowder reported that the Hanover Company terminated its agreement with Marc Ginsberg to purchase 300 Ames Pond and will not be moving forward with an apartment complex; units would have counted towards the town’s 10 percent affordability requirement.
The Most Expensive Restaurant in Massachusetts Taking Valentine’s Day Reservations
Valentine's Day is coming up in a couple of weeks. If you are looking for something to wow your sweetheart, how about the most expensive restaurant in Massachusetts?. As you might expect, the restaurant is located in the newly revamped Seaport district of Boston. According to LoveFood.com, the most expensive...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Exposés also happen! #cityofquincy #mayorkoch
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Exposés also happen!. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Exposés also happen!. As Quincy Quarry News’ ever-growing legions of loyal readers know, the Quarry never takes a break from exposing...
tourcounsel.com
Providence Place | Shopping mall in Rhode Island
Providence Place is a very large shopping center with many floors where you will find an extensive line of stores. In addition, the offers and discounts in this place are favorable. On the other hand, the restaurants offer you a tentative gastronomic proposal, finding a fast food area, and other more gourmet alternatives.
Boston man to buy house after winning big lottery prize
BOSTON — A Boston man says he plans to buy a house after he recently won a big lottery prize in the multi-state “Lucky for Life” game. Samuel Uzuegbu, of the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood, chose the cash option on his $25,000-a-year-for-life prize and received a one-time payment of $390,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
After Duxbury tragedy, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler visits Plymouth dispatch center
Following the tragedy in Duxbury earlier this week in which three children died, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler visited a dispatch center in the nearby city of Plymouth. Tyler, the lead singer of the Boston-based rock band, took a trip to Plymouth County Control, which coordinates emergency responses from one community to another and encompasses nearly 30 different fire departments and private ambulance companies. He can be seen posing with eight staff members there in a photograph the dispatch center posted to social media Thursday.
'Our community here has been shaken': Brookfield gathers in support of Brittany Tee
BROOKFIELD — Candles circled the Brookfield Common on a dark and chilly Tuesday night as friends, family and neighbors held a gathering to continue to raise awareness of missing Brookfield resident Brittany Tee. The disappearance of Tee, 35, last seen Jan. 10, remains a mystery. Two weeks after she went missing, friends...
