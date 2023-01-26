SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was shot and killed at a Southwest Side home that was being used as an illegal gambling location, San Antonio police said Thursday. Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to the home in the 5500 block of Hayden Drive, not far from Ray Ellison Boulevard and Old Pearsall Road after receiving word of a shooting.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO