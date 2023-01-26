ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
news4sanantonio.com

Three murder suspects arrested for collaboration in trying to receive owed rent money

SAN ANTONIO — Police have arrested three suspects accused of the murder that happened in late December on San Antonio's North Side. According to the affidavit, the incident happened Friday, December 30th around 4 p.m. near the 3200 block of Nantucket Drive. Officers went to the residence after receiving...
ValleyCentral

Texas man arrested after forcing a teen out of a vehicle at gunpoint, deputies say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man was arrested for aggravated kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, Bexar County Sheriff Office said. Alexander McCormick, 35, was taken into custody on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with deadly weapon, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a news conference. Approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday, […]
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Grandmother shot while trying to look for suspects who robbed grandson, officials say

SAN ANTONIO — A grandmother was shot while trying to look for the people that robbed her grandson at gunpoint Friday night on the city's southwest side, officials say. Just before midnight, San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 6100 block of Deep Valley Drive for a reported shooting.
news4sanantonio.com

Man wields knife after stealing merchandise from Home Depot

SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a Home Depot on San Antonio's South Side. The San Antonio Police Department says that the aggravated robbery happened on December 22nd at 2658 South West Military Drive. Police say that the suspect was seen taking merchandise...
KSAT 12

Man shot, killed at house used as illegal gambling location, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was shot and killed at a Southwest Side home that was being used as an illegal gambling location, San Antonio police said Thursday. Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to the home in the 5500 block of Hayden Drive, not far from Ray Ellison Boulevard and Old Pearsall Road after receiving word of a shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

2 people shot, killed inside vehicle on Northwest Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after two people were found fatally shot inside a vehicle on the city’s Northwest Side early Friday morning. Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the 400 block of Trudell Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road after receiving word of the shooting.
KSAT 12

BCSO seeks suspect in Atascosa hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in a hit-and-run last month. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the 18600 block of Luckey Road in Atascosa. Deputies said a pedestrian...

