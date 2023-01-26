Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Man arrested after holding teens at gunpoint, kidnapping 15-year-old girl, BCSO says
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged in a kidnapping case after deputies rescued a 15-year-old girl he had taken at gunpoint, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Around 12:30 p.m. Friday, a group of three teens, including the girl and two other high...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police seek information on suspect who shot at business, trailer
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who shot at a West Side building and trailer. The shooting happened on Jan. 1 in the 5500 block of Enrique M Barrera Pkwy. SAPD said approximately one hour after midnight, a shooter...
news4sanantonio.com
Three murder suspects arrested for collaboration in trying to receive owed rent money
SAN ANTONIO — Police have arrested three suspects accused of the murder that happened in late December on San Antonio's North Side. According to the affidavit, the incident happened Friday, December 30th around 4 p.m. near the 3200 block of Nantucket Drive. Officers went to the residence after receiving...
Texas man arrested after forcing a teen out of a vehicle at gunpoint, deputies say
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man was arrested for aggravated kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, Bexar County Sheriff Office said. Alexander McCormick, 35, was taken into custody on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with deadly weapon, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a news conference. Approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday, […]
Man arrested after kidnapping his son's 15-year-old girlfriend, Sheriff Salazar says
SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested for kidnapping a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint on Friday afternoon in West Bexar County, according to BCSO Sheriff Javier Salazar. The man arrested and charged has been identified as 35-year-old, Alexander McCormick. The 15-year-old teen McCormick kidnapped is also the girlfriend of his son, according to officials.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
Grandmother shot while trying to look for suspects who robbed grandson, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A grandmother was shot while trying to look for the people that robbed her grandson at gunpoint Friday night on the city's southwest side, officials say. Just before midnight, San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 6100 block of Deep Valley Drive for a reported shooting.
KSAT 12
Suspect shot, killed after critically wounding security guard, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A security guard was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened just before midnight in the 18300 block of Blanco Road. Police at the scene said a man walked up to the...
news4sanantonio.com
Security guard in critical condition after being shot point-blank outside Northside bar
SAN ANTONIO – A security guard is fighting for his life after being shot outside a northside bar Saturday night. The suspect who opened fire was shot and killed, according to police. At Around 11:54 p.m., police responded to the Garden Bistro Bar located at 18360 Blanco Rd., for...
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed by SAPD officer in Motel 6 parking lot identified by ME’s Office
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and killed by a San Antonio police officer at a far West Side motel has been identified. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday identified the man as Edward Lee Nandin, 50. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m....
KSAT 12
Driver arrested for intoxication assault in East Side crash, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested for intoxication assault after a crash on the East Side left one person hospitalized in serious condition, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened at 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 6000 block of New Sulphur Springs. Police said the victim was...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Underage duo steals alcoholic beverages, fires gunshot during chase
SAN ANTONIO – Two juveniles stole alcoholic beverages from a gas station and fired a gunshot while being chased on the city’s East Side, according to San Antonio Police. The robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday at a First Stop gas station located in the 2300 block of East Houston Street.
news4sanantonio.com
Second arrest made in murder of man who was 'tied up, tortured and injected with bleach'
LIVE OAK, Texas - A second suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with the murder of a man back in November who was tied up, tortured and injected with bleach then dumped in a wooded area. Noel M. Dessell, 30, who turned herself into the San Antonio Police, was charged...
news4sanantonio.com
Man wields knife after stealing merchandise from Home Depot
SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a Home Depot on San Antonio's South Side. The San Antonio Police Department says that the aggravated robbery happened on December 22nd at 2658 South West Military Drive. Police say that the suspect was seen taking merchandise...
KSAT 12
Second suspect in custody in murder of man who was tortured, injected with bleach
LIVE OAK, Texas – A second suspect is in custody in connection with the gruesome November murder of a man who was tied up, tortured and injected with bleach before his body was dumped behind vacant apartments in Live Oak last year. Noel Desselle, 30, has been charged with...
KSAT 12
Suspect shoots, kills 2 men on Northeast Side before calling police on himself, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man called the police on himself after he shot and killed two homeless men before leaving the scene, according to an arrest affidavit. Police executed an arrest warrant for Jonathan Lee Alfaro, 29, on Jan. 26, according to Bexar County court records. He’s charged with capital murder - multiple persons.
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed at house used as illegal gambling location, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was shot and killed at a Southwest Side home that was being used as an illegal gambling location, San Antonio police said Thursday. Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to the home in the 5500 block of Hayden Drive, not far from Ray Ellison Boulevard and Old Pearsall Road after receiving word of a shooting.
KSAT 12
Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of gas station on Christmas Day
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect responsible for a robbery of a Southwest Side gas station on Christmas Day. The robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 25 at an Oasis gas station in the 4700 block of Military Drive West, not far from Medina Base Road and Old Pearsall Road.
KSAT 12
2 people shot, killed inside vehicle on Northwest Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after two people were found fatally shot inside a vehicle on the city’s Northwest Side early Friday morning. Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the 400 block of Trudell Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road after receiving word of the shooting.
San Antonio police chief reacts to video of officers beating Tyre Nichols
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus condemned the behaviors of five Memphis police officers Friday, moments after the city released video of the men beating Tyre Nichols unconscious on Jan. 7. Nichols died three days later. The local district attorney on Thursday charged each police...
KSAT 12
BCSO seeks suspect in Atascosa hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in a hit-and-run last month. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the 18600 block of Luckey Road in Atascosa. Deputies said a pedestrian...
