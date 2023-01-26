ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco schedules Universal park 'meet and greet' events for Jan. 31

The community will get a chance to "meet and greet" with Universal Parks & Resorts and the City of Frisco as part of an event through the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, the city has announced. According to the city, there will be two opportunities to learn about the proposed park...
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

City of Mesquite gathers businesses along Gus Thomasson Corridor to discuss revitalization

The city of Mesquite hosted its first Gus Thomasson Corridor business meet and greet Thursday morning. The event was led by City of Mesquite Economic Development Manager Lexie Woodward. A total of 30 people, including eight area businesses, city departments, Mesquite ISD, the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce and Dallas College attended the event. Woodward said the event aimed to provide area businesses with more connections and resources as the city continues its efforts to improve the area.
MESQUITE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Developer Parts with CEO

One of Dallas’ top real estate development firms is parting ways with its CEO next month amid economic worries and a slowdown in business. Trammell Crow Company’s (TCC) Chief Executive Officer, Mike Lafitte, will depart the company on “mutually agreed” terms on February 17, 2023, according to an SEC filing from the company.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Developers Plan North Dallas High-Rise

Developers are seeking plan approval to build a multi-tower high-rise project in North Dallas. Dallas-based Cawley Partners is working with the developers to construct two apartment buildings on the site of Royal Orleans Condos and Diplomat Condominiums. The development project will include a 16-story tower and a nine-story tower situated...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD projects $6.3M shortfall after 6 months of data

Richard Matkins, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD interim chief financial officer, speaks about the district's projected budget shortfalls during a meeting on Jan. 23. (Courtesy Grapevine-Colleyville ISD) The Grapevine-Colleyville ISD is facing a budget shortfall for the fiscal year 2022-23 budget based on six months of data. Interim Chief Financial Officer Richard Matkin...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Possible hotel announcement coming to Celina soon and more top takeaways from 2023 state of the city

About 10 years ago, Celina kicked off its first State of the City event. “I think 10 years ago when we did the first one, we were trying to figure out, ‘What do we talk about and the what-ifs,’” Celina Mayor Sean Terry said. “ I think it’s cool now, fast forward to 10 years later, what have we done and kind of where we’re going from there.”
CELINA, TX
inforney.com

Portillo’s at Rayzor Ranch wins planning panel's approval

The site of a future Portillo’s restaurant in Rayzor Ranch and several single-family residential developments are among the projects that will move forward after initial approval by Denton’s Planning and Zoning Commission this week. Here’s a look at each of the proposals and what’s next for the projects.
DENTON, TX
Austin Monitor

City looks for silver lining in TxDOT’s I-35 expansion

With the Texas Department of Transportation circling in on finalized plans for Interstate 35, city staffers are racing to seize opportunity of a number of cap-and-stitch projects that could come to be a silver lining in the largely unpopular interstate expansion. In a biannual update Jan. 19, Corridor Program Office...
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

As fracking increases in the Barnett Shale, Arlington city leaders avoid scrutiny

When she saw the drilling rig go back up, Kim Feil started closing windows. She didn’t want a repeat of 2013, when she experienced nosebleeds after natural gas drilling began at the site just a quarter mile from her home in Arlington, Texas, in the Barnett Shale. A 2019 study found people living between 500 and 2,000 feet of fracking sites have an elevated risk of nosebleeds, headaches, dizziness or other short-term health effects.
ARLINGTON, TX

