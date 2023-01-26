Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Try Dim Sum at Garden Restaurant for an Authentic ExperienceSteven DoyleDallas, TX
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
Frisco Residents Debate Pros and Cons of Universal Studios Theme ParkSilence DoGoodFrisco, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco schedules Universal park 'meet and greet' events for Jan. 31
The community will get a chance to "meet and greet" with Universal Parks & Resorts and the City of Frisco as part of an event through the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, the city has announced. According to the city, there will be two opportunities to learn about the proposed park...
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening Soon
Great news for people in Frisco today with an update from H-E-B on a second store. The location has been revealed. The second H-E-B store in Frisco will be on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm. In zoning documents, it is referred to as "the Four Corners Shopping Center."
starlocalmedia.com
City of Mesquite gathers businesses along Gus Thomasson Corridor to discuss revitalization
The city of Mesquite hosted its first Gus Thomasson Corridor business meet and greet Thursday morning. The event was led by City of Mesquite Economic Development Manager Lexie Woodward. A total of 30 people, including eight area businesses, city departments, Mesquite ISD, the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce and Dallas College attended the event. Woodward said the event aimed to provide area businesses with more connections and resources as the city continues its efforts to improve the area.
Possible Sprouts Farmers Market planned for East McKinney
Director of Engineering Gary Graham explained the cause for city staff's disapproval of the requested variance at the Jan. 17 meeting. (Courtesy city of McKinney) Discussion of a retail development coming to East McKinney indicated the potential for a Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store, according to a Jan. 17 City Council meeting.
Ice possible this week in Dallas-Fort Worth
The weather Monday afternoon through at least noon on Wednesday could be a royal mess for drivers and residents in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
starlocalmedia.com
What will Frisco look like by the year 2040? City leaders focus on the future at annual strategy session
It was a question posed to the city’s leaders from a meeting room at the newly-opened University of North Texas at Frisco campus on a Thursday afternoon.
CandysDirt.com
Frisco Planning And Zoning Commission Approves Site Plan For Second H-E-B Location
There is currently no timetable for construction on the store to be located at FM 423 and US 380. Frisco’s second H-E-B location cleared a hurdle Tuesday evening as the city’s planning and zoning commission approved a new site plan for the proposed location at FM 423 and US 380.
starlocalmedia.com
Learn how the Lewisville Public Library staff is working to bring in more patrons in 2023
The Lewisville Public Library staff has been working for several years to make the library a welcoming space with resources for everyone, planning more events, setting goals, and providing more services than ever in 2023. Read on to find out how library staff are encouraging more residents to use the facility this year.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Developer Parts with CEO
One of Dallas’ top real estate development firms is parting ways with its CEO next month amid economic worries and a slowdown in business. Trammell Crow Company’s (TCC) Chief Executive Officer, Mike Lafitte, will depart the company on “mutually agreed” terms on February 17, 2023, according to an SEC filing from the company.
dallasexpress.com
Developers Plan North Dallas High-Rise
Developers are seeking plan approval to build a multi-tower high-rise project in North Dallas. Dallas-based Cawley Partners is working with the developers to construct two apartment buildings on the site of Royal Orleans Condos and Diplomat Condominiums. The development project will include a 16-story tower and a nine-story tower situated...
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD projects $6.3M shortfall after 6 months of data
Richard Matkins, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD interim chief financial officer, speaks about the district's projected budget shortfalls during a meeting on Jan. 23. (Courtesy Grapevine-Colleyville ISD) The Grapevine-Colleyville ISD is facing a budget shortfall for the fiscal year 2022-23 budget based on six months of data. Interim Chief Financial Officer Richard Matkin...
WFAA
DFW weather: Is ice in our future? Tracking the cold front
We could see a chance of freezing rain early next week. Here's what we're seeing.
starlocalmedia.com
Possible hotel announcement coming to Celina soon and more top takeaways from 2023 state of the city
About 10 years ago, Celina kicked off its first State of the City event. “I think 10 years ago when we did the first one, we were trying to figure out, ‘What do we talk about and the what-ifs,’” Celina Mayor Sean Terry said. “ I think it’s cool now, fast forward to 10 years later, what have we done and kind of where we’re going from there.”
inforney.com
Portillo’s at Rayzor Ranch wins planning panel's approval
The site of a future Portillo’s restaurant in Rayzor Ranch and several single-family residential developments are among the projects that will move forward after initial approval by Denton’s Planning and Zoning Commission this week. Here’s a look at each of the proposals and what’s next for the projects.
WFAA
DFW weather: Could we see ice next week?
Here's a look at what North Texas could see next week in terms of precipitation. Cold rain, freezing rain, sleet... it's all possible.
City looks for silver lining in TxDOT’s I-35 expansion
With the Texas Department of Transportation circling in on finalized plans for Interstate 35, city staffers are racing to seize opportunity of a number of cap-and-stitch projects that could come to be a silver lining in the largely unpopular interstate expansion. In a biannual update Jan. 19, Corridor Program Office...
McKinney ISD approves winter storm water damage repair costs
The main damage at Evans Middle School was caused by a sprinkler line break near the north entrance, causing water damage to both gym floors. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) Evans Middle School and Glen Oaks Elementary School saw burst pipes due to low temperatures over the 2022-23 winter break. MISD board...
fortworthreport.org
As fracking increases in the Barnett Shale, Arlington city leaders avoid scrutiny
When she saw the drilling rig go back up, Kim Feil started closing windows. She didn’t want a repeat of 2013, when she experienced nosebleeds after natural gas drilling began at the site just a quarter mile from her home in Arlington, Texas, in the Barnett Shale. A 2019 study found people living between 500 and 2,000 feet of fracking sites have an elevated risk of nosebleeds, headaches, dizziness or other short-term health effects.
Lewisville fire department relocates to temporary facility
The Lewisville Fire Administration relocated to a temporary facility Jan. 23. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Lewisville Fire Administration completed relocation to a temporary facility on Jan. 23. The department moved from 188 N. Valley Parkway to 1955 Lakeway Drive, Ste. 230. Fire Station No. 1 also relocated to 1150 McGee Lane on Jan. 23.
starlocalmedia.com
Want to know what's planned for Celina ISD? Superintendent Maglisceau outlines vision for short-term, long-term growth
Celina ISD is 12 students away from reaching a milestone. Once 12 more students join the district, CISD will have reached 4,000 students, Superintendent Dr. Tom Maglisceau said Wednesday.
Comments / 0