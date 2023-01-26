ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millington, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

lakelandcurrents.com

Community Advisory Board Meeting Attracts Crowd

A crowd of nearly 100 people packed the City Hall chambers for a community advisory board meeting this past Tuesday evening, January 24, 2023. Thankfully Livestream video was available to residents, many of whom watched the almost two-hour meeting from the comfort of their homes. The special called BOC meeting that took place prior discussed and set in motion the search for an appropriate Shelby County Sherriff Office (SCSO) substation within Lakeland boarders.
LAKELAND, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

Two New Restaurants Announced For The Lake District

Yehuda Netanel, developer of The Lake District, has announced two new restaurants will be coming to The Lake District in 2023. The new restaurants will both be casual dining locations according to Mr. Netanel. One of the restaurants will be a gourmet hamburger restaurant called Wayback Burgers. According to their...
LAKELAND, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Walker announces candidacy for Mississippi House District 7

A Southaven tour bus company operator has announced that he is running as a Republican for the Mississippi House District 7 seat being vacated by retiring incumbent Steven Hopkins. Dr. Progeorlan Walker said he will fight hard to bring money to north Mississippi for much needed infrastructure improvements and will...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WBBJ

Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

VSE Corporation opens distribution center in Olive Branch

Photo: The entrance to Legacy Park, where VSE Corporation is locating a distribution center in Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) A news release from VSE Corporation, a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (“MRO”) services for land, sea and air transportation assets for commercial and government markets, has announced the opening of its new distribution and e-commerce fulfillment center of excellence in the greater Memphis, Tennessee area, specifically in Olive Branch. The email from VSE Corporation received by DeSoto County News said it was “Now Hiring.”
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
wgxa.tv

GoFundMe Page honoring the life of Tyre Nichols reaches 700,000

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WGXA) -- RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols has created a GoFundMe account for her son. Nichols' family has endured much following the events that led to her son's violent death almost three weeks ago. On Friday, the Memphis Police Department released body camera footage of the deadly...
MEMPHIS, TN
mocoshow.com

New Grand Mart Coming to Germantown Plaza

New Grand Mart, a Korean grocery chain with several locations across Maryland and Virginia, is coming to 13069 Wisteria Drive in the Germantown Plaza shopping center. It is taking over the space previously occupied by Lotte Plaza, which closed in November. According to its website, “New Grand Mart carries a variety of fresh produce, fish, meats, and ethnic specialty items that is hard for other markets to match.” No opening date has been announced.
GERMANTOWN, TN
millington-news.com

National Stage: Millington Municipal Education Association news from Utah

During the month of December, LaCanas Brandon, local president of Millington Municipality Education Association, and Chris Little, vice president, went to Salt Lake City, Utah, for a National Council of Urban Education Association meeting. This is where a couple of the leaders in Millington Education met teachers from all 50...
MILLINGTON, TN
localmemphis.com

'We do not need to see this in our community ever again' | Memphis City Councilman moves to hold MPD more accountable

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emotions were high during Tuesday’s Memphis City Council meeting, where activists held signs and demanded immediate changes and direct action from city leaders. As federal, state, and local investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols continue, Memphians are demanding immediate changes and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis mom featured in M&F Hers magazine after giving birth

A Mid-South mother is reaching new heights and inspiring new moms along the way. University of Memphis graduate, Breya McGlown graced the pages of Muscle & Fitness Hers magazine. “I was sitting with my husband and they emailed me. They said ‘hey, we want to interview you. You placed 2nd and we want to feature […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Peppertree relocation putting renters at risk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite an ambitious relocation project for what advocates estimate as up to 1,000 residents living in Peppertree, tenants tell the WREG Problem Solvers they don’t know anything about their futures and continue to live in troublesome conditions. “The only communication anyone has received has been through the media,” said Chase Madkins, a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KHBS

Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis

ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR

