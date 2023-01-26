Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral VideoSara IrshadMemphis, TN
The mother of Tyre Nichols claims Memphis police "brought humiliation" to their families and the Black community.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols' death proves little progress seen despite promises of reform following George Floyd's killingEdy ZooMemphis, TN
Ohio State and Columbus leadership speak out on death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis policeThe LanternColumbus, OH
More Protests To Begin In Response To The Memphis Police Video ReleaseAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch 150th celebration to include Light the Way Christian music festival
Olive Branch is planning several weekend events this year to help celebrate the city's 150th anniversary, including a massive Christian music show produced by Light the Way ministries in June. Mayor Ken Adams said the events will include a Mardi Gras parade in February, a wings festival and car show...
lakelandcurrents.com
Community Advisory Board Meeting Attracts Crowd
A crowd of nearly 100 people packed the City Hall chambers for a community advisory board meeting this past Tuesday evening, January 24, 2023. Thankfully Livestream video was available to residents, many of whom watched the almost two-hour meeting from the comfort of their homes. The special called BOC meeting that took place prior discussed and set in motion the search for an appropriate Shelby County Sherriff Office (SCSO) substation within Lakeland boarders.
lakelandcurrents.com
Two New Restaurants Announced For The Lake District
Yehuda Netanel, developer of The Lake District, has announced two new restaurants will be coming to The Lake District in 2023. The new restaurants will both be casual dining locations according to Mr. Netanel. One of the restaurants will be a gourmet hamburger restaurant called Wayback Burgers. According to their...
DeSoto Times Today
Walker announces candidacy for Mississippi House District 7
A Southaven tour bus company operator has announced that he is running as a Republican for the Mississippi House District 7 seat being vacated by retiring incumbent Steven Hopkins. Dr. Progeorlan Walker said he will fight hard to bring money to north Mississippi for much needed infrastructure improvements and will...
YAHOO!
Blue Cross Blue Shield drops Methodist, creates competitive healthcare landscape for Memphis | Opinion
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee's recent decision to drop Memphis-area Methodist hospitals from its coverage plans is a coming attraction of the competitive healthcare system that will appear throughout the country in the years ahead. BCBS policyholders shouldn't consider the carve-out of these hospitals from its network negatively, as...
WBBJ
Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
MSCS cancels after-school activities and athletic events Friday in anticipation of the release of Tyre Nichols arrest video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a letter to parents Thursday, Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) said they would be cancelling all after school activities Friday in preparation for the release of the Tyre Nichols death investigation video. The letter stated that the school district made their decisions "out of an abundance...
desotocountynews.com
VSE Corporation opens distribution center in Olive Branch
Photo: The entrance to Legacy Park, where VSE Corporation is locating a distribution center in Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) A news release from VSE Corporation, a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (“MRO”) services for land, sea and air transportation assets for commercial and government markets, has announced the opening of its new distribution and e-commerce fulfillment center of excellence in the greater Memphis, Tennessee area, specifically in Olive Branch. The email from VSE Corporation received by DeSoto County News said it was “Now Hiring.”
In response to West Memphis protests, Gov. Sanders authorizes Arkansas National Guard
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There have been many protests in response to the January 7 brutal beating of Tyre Nichols, the man killed after a Memphis traffic stop. Since then five officers have received murder charges, and there has been an outrage against police brutality happening across the country.
wgxa.tv
GoFundMe Page honoring the life of Tyre Nichols reaches 700,000
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WGXA) -- RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols has created a GoFundMe account for her son. Nichols' family has endured much following the events that led to her son's violent death almost three weeks ago. On Friday, the Memphis Police Department released body camera footage of the deadly...
mocoshow.com
New Grand Mart Coming to Germantown Plaza
New Grand Mart, a Korean grocery chain with several locations across Maryland and Virginia, is coming to 13069 Wisteria Drive in the Germantown Plaza shopping center. It is taking over the space previously occupied by Lotte Plaza, which closed in November. According to its website, “New Grand Mart carries a variety of fresh produce, fish, meats, and ethnic specialty items that is hard for other markets to match.” No opening date has been announced.
millington-news.com
National Stage: Millington Municipal Education Association news from Utah
During the month of December, LaCanas Brandon, local president of Millington Municipality Education Association, and Chris Little, vice president, went to Salt Lake City, Utah, for a National Council of Urban Education Association meeting. This is where a couple of the leaders in Millington Education met teachers from all 50...
localmemphis.com
'We do not need to see this in our community ever again' | Memphis City Councilman moves to hold MPD more accountable
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emotions were high during Tuesday’s Memphis City Council meeting, where activists held signs and demanded immediate changes and direct action from city leaders. As federal, state, and local investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols continue, Memphians are demanding immediate changes and...
Funeral services set for Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles A. Champion
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Funeral services have been announced for beloved Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles A. Champion. Dr. Champion will lie in repose Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Mt. Olive Cathedral C.M.E. at 538 Martin Luther King Blvd. The Homegoing celebration is set for Monday, Jan. 30, at Mt. Olive Cathedral at noon.
Memphis police chief is Durham’s former police chief: What Durham city leaders said about her impact on use of force numbers
Davis, who currently serves as Memphis' police chief, used to serve as Durham's police chief.
Memphis mom featured in M&F Hers magazine after giving birth
A Mid-South mother is reaching new heights and inspiring new moms along the way. University of Memphis graduate, Breya McGlown graced the pages of Muscle & Fitness Hers magazine. “I was sitting with my husband and they emailed me. They said ‘hey, we want to interview you. You placed 2nd and we want to feature […]
Memphis police chief urges citizens to be nonviolent ahead of the release of video in Tyre Nichols' case
The Memphis police chief condemned the actions of officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols earlier this month as "a failing of basic humanity" ahead of the impending release of video showing the incident.
Peppertree relocation putting renters at risk
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite an ambitious relocation project for what advocates estimate as up to 1,000 residents living in Peppertree, tenants tell the WREG Problem Solvers they don’t know anything about their futures and continue to live in troublesome conditions. “The only communication anyone has received has been through the media,” said Chase Madkins, a […]
localmemphis.com
Former sheriff captain calls for an end to Memphis Police SCORPION Squads
Bernie Cobb served in the Shelby County Sheriff's Department. Now, he's calling for an end to the SCORPION Squads and similar units.
KHBS
Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis
ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
Comments / 0