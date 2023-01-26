Photo: The entrance to Legacy Park, where VSE Corporation is locating a distribution center in Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) A news release from VSE Corporation, a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (“MRO”) services for land, sea and air transportation assets for commercial and government markets, has announced the opening of its new distribution and e-commerce fulfillment center of excellence in the greater Memphis, Tennessee area, specifically in Olive Branch. The email from VSE Corporation received by DeSoto County News said it was “Now Hiring.”

OLIVE BRANCH, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO