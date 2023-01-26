Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Committee of 100, BBB elect officers
Four new members have joined the Baton Rouge General Board of Trustees. Dr. Jeffrey Littleton joins the board as an ex officio member. He is Baton Rouge General’s new chief of staff. Specializing in general and burn surgery, he previously served as vice chief of staff. Littleton earned his medical degree from the University of California/Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science and completed his residency in general surgery at LSU Medical Center in New Orleans.
theadvocate.com
La. Crafts Guild, evicted from Sans Souci building, finds new home in downtown Lafayette
The Louisiana Crafts Guild, recently evicted from the historic Sans Souci building which requires major repairs, has found a new home in downtown Lafayette. The guild has signed a lease for space at 551 Jefferson St. and expects to reopen the Sans Souci Gallery this Spring, with a target date of March 1.
theadvocate.com
Scotlandville executes well in win against Newman
Two of Louisiana’s best teams met in Madison Prep’s Charger Classic, played Saturday night at Scotlandville High in Baton Rouge. Scotlandville (22-2), the kings of Division I, had little trouble with the leader of Division III, Isidore Newman (15-2). The Hornets won 71-48 behind a strong performance from center Dorian Booker.
theadvocate.com
What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?
Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
theadvocate.com
What's an inclusive prom? Lafayette group creates event for all high schoolers
A prom where any high school student in the Acadiana area can feel welcomed and comfortable enough to be themselves. It's Acadiana Queer Collective's vision for Inclusive Prom. The Lafayette non-profit will host the "Alice in Wonderland" themed dance March 11 at Wonderland Performing Arts. DJ Digital will provide musical...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette is turning 200 and we're throwing a yearlong party -- you're all invited
In 1823, the Louisiana Legislature carved off the western half of St. Martin Parish to form a new parish. They named it after the Marquis de Lafayette, the French general who was a hero to the Continental Army in the American Revolution. The population of the new parish was settled...
theadvocate.com
From no dues due in 2023-24 to what was approved/failed: A look at Friday's LHSAA meeting
LHSAA president David Federico made a surprise announcement before schools cast their first vote during Friday’s LHSAA general assembly at the Crowne Plaza. After a review of the LHSAA’s financial report, Federico told those in attendance that member schools will not be required to pay yearly dues in 2023-24. He noted that the LHSAA’s reserve of $1.5 couped with benefits from the COVID-based Payroll Protection Plan made the dues break possible.
theadvocate.com
Mardi Gras-theme Senior Sock Hop gets toes tapping at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center
Seniors danced, dined and celebrated Carnival season Friday at the Garney Gautreau Sock Hop in Gonzales. Sponsored this month by Ascension Council on Aging, residents over 60 danced to music by Mike Broussard & Night Train, many donning Mardi Gras-themed attire. The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center was decorated in purple, green...
theadvocate.com
Gumbo pots bubble Saturday in the Bird and Sausage Gumbo Cookoff
Gumbo was on the menu Saturday at the 12th annual Bird and Sausage Gumbo Cookoff at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds. Contestants competed for the chance to be named the top gumbo cook.
theadvocate.com
Investigation into shooting of retired Mississippi police officer leads to chase, arrests in La.
A fast-moving investigation into the shooting and abduction of a retired Mississippi police officer and burglaries in Gulfport led to a police chase Thursday night in Ascension Parish and the arrest of eight people, authorities said. The retired officer was found on Thursday bound, shot twice and suffering from significant...
theadvocate.com
Why is La.'s State Capitol bathed in different colors sometimes? Curious Louisiana finds out
Louisiana's State Capitol may be glowing in purple, green and gold when Mardi Gras rolls around on Feb. 21. "It's a possibility," said Jacques Berry, Policy and Communication director for the state Division of Administration. "The state lit it in red and green for Christmas." It also was bathed in...
theadvocate.com
Intracoastal Waterway Bridge project in West Baton Rouge could be delayed up to 10 months
Unexpected settlement discovered during construction of the LA 1 replacement bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in West Baton Rouge could delay the project up to 10 months, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said in a release on Wednesday. Excessive settlement of the piles under the 17 new bridge...
theadvocate.com
Charles Langlinais, longtime mayor of Broussard, has died: 'His heart was in Broussard'
Charles Langlinais, who served as mayor of Broussard for more than 25 years, has died at the age of 73. Langlinais is remembered as a headstrong visionary who helped Broussard grow from a town into a city. He wasn't afraid to push for development through any means possible, sometimes publicly feuding with other politicians, especially former Lafayette Mayor Joey Durel, to make his visions a reality.
theadvocate.com
Southern wins 'slugfest' with Alcorn, takes first in SWAC
The showdown for first place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference carried all of the expected emotion and intensity on Saturday evening at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. When the dust settled, Southern was left standing after a physical 80-68 win over Alcorn State. There was a flagrant foul in the...
theadvocate.com
Pork katsu, champagne shrimp, chicken tacos and more: Best things we ate this week
Finding an authentic Hawaiian restaurant in a strip mall in Baton Rouge came as a surprise. I was tempted by the bulgogi burger but ultimately chose the single-protein platter and picked pork katsu, which came atop steamed rice, a dipping sauce and a side of macaroni salad — apparently a common Hawaiian combination. The cost for the platter was $9.99. The katsu was tender and flavorful.
theadvocate.com
Outside, independent spending swamped locals in fall Baton Rouge school board races
Donors, some of them rich and many of them anonymous, wrote big checks to support East Baton Rouge Parish School Board candidates this past fall, triggering a flood of mailers, phone calls, text messages and digital ads. This campaign largesse came almost exclusively through “dark money” channels, spent by nonprofit...
theadvocate.com
Jamarian Johnnie, Zion McCoy propel Northside to 66-57 win over David Thibodaux
It was merely the District 4-4A opener, but Friday’s game between Northside and David Thibodaux high schools had the feel of something bigger. With droves of fans from both teams in attendance and a lengthy line of supporters unable to gain entry because the gym capacity had been met, the Vikings and Bulldogs put on quite a show.
theadvocate.com
1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting on Mission Drive
One person was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting on Mission Drive on Thursday night, officials said. Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said officers received a call for a shooting in the 3300 block of Mission Drive just after 7:20 p.m. Police on Friday morning...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police chief urges peace, prayer before release of Memphis police beating footage
The head of the Baton Rouge Police Department is urging community members and his officers to pray for peace ahead of the expected release of "sickening" body camera footage depicting five Memphis police officers beating a Black man whose death prompted murder charges against the officers and nationwide outrage. Baton...
