Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Committee of 100, BBB elect officers

Four new members have joined the Baton Rouge General Board of Trustees. Dr. Jeffrey Littleton joins the board as an ex officio member. He is Baton Rouge General’s new chief of staff. Specializing in general and burn surgery, he previously served as vice chief of staff. Littleton earned his medical degree from the University of California/Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science and completed his residency in general surgery at LSU Medical Center in New Orleans.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Scotlandville executes well in win against Newman

Two of Louisiana’s best teams met in Madison Prep’s Charger Classic, played Saturday night at Scotlandville High in Baton Rouge. Scotlandville (22-2), the kings of Division I, had little trouble with the leader of Division III, Isidore Newman (15-2). The Hornets won 71-48 behind a strong performance from center Dorian Booker.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?

Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

What's an inclusive prom? Lafayette group creates event for all high schoolers

A prom where any high school student in the Acadiana area can feel welcomed and comfortable enough to be themselves. It's Acadiana Queer Collective's vision for Inclusive Prom. The Lafayette non-profit will host the "Alice in Wonderland" themed dance March 11 at Wonderland Performing Arts. DJ Digital will provide musical...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

From no dues due in 2023-24 to what was approved/failed: A look at Friday's LHSAA meeting

LHSAA president David Federico made a surprise announcement before schools cast their first vote during Friday’s LHSAA general assembly at the Crowne Plaza. After a review of the LHSAA’s financial report, Federico told those in attendance that member schools will not be required to pay yearly dues in 2023-24. He noted that the LHSAA’s reserve of $1.5 couped with benefits from the COVID-based Payroll Protection Plan made the dues break possible.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Mardi Gras-theme Senior Sock Hop gets toes tapping at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center

Seniors danced, dined and celebrated Carnival season Friday at the Garney Gautreau Sock Hop in Gonzales. Sponsored this month by Ascension Council on Aging, residents over 60 danced to music by Mike Broussard & Night Train, many donning Mardi Gras-themed attire. The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center was decorated in purple, green...
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Charles Langlinais, longtime mayor of Broussard, has died: 'His heart was in Broussard'

Charles Langlinais, who served as mayor of Broussard for more than 25 years, has died at the age of 73. Langlinais is remembered as a headstrong visionary who helped Broussard grow from a town into a city. He wasn't afraid to push for development through any means possible, sometimes publicly feuding with other politicians, especially former Lafayette Mayor Joey Durel, to make his visions a reality.
BROUSSARD, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern wins 'slugfest' with Alcorn, takes first in SWAC

The showdown for first place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference carried all of the expected emotion and intensity on Saturday evening at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. When the dust settled, Southern was left standing after a physical 80-68 win over Alcorn State. There was a flagrant foul in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Pork katsu, champagne shrimp, chicken tacos and more: Best things we ate this week

Finding an authentic Hawaiian restaurant in a strip mall in Baton Rouge came as a surprise. I was tempted by the bulgogi burger but ultimately chose the single-protein platter and picked pork katsu, which came atop steamed rice, a dipping sauce and a side of macaroni salad — apparently a common Hawaiian combination. The cost for the platter was $9.99. The katsu was tender and flavorful.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Jamarian Johnnie, Zion McCoy propel Northside to 66-57 win over David Thibodaux

It was merely the District 4-4A opener, but Friday’s game between Northside and David Thibodaux high schools had the feel of something bigger. With droves of fans from both teams in attendance and a lengthy line of supporters unable to gain entry because the gym capacity had been met, the Vikings and Bulldogs put on quite a show.
theadvocate.com

1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting on Mission Drive

One person was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting on Mission Drive on Thursday night, officials said. Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said officers received a call for a shooting in the 3300 block of Mission Drive just after 7:20 p.m. Police on Friday morning...
BATON ROUGE, LA

