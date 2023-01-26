Read full article on original website
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Governor Spencer Cox signs transgender bill, releases statement
SALT LAKE CITY – Gov. Spencer Cox signed and released a statement on the Transgender Medical Treatment and Procedures bill on Saturday. Gov. Cox released this statement regarding the bill. “Legislation that impacts our most vulnerable youth requires careful consideration and deliberation. While not a perfect bill, we are...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Senate approves changes to transgender care bill, passes on to Gov. Cox
SALT LAKE CITY — A bill on transgender healthcare — banning transgender-related surgeries and puberty blockers for minors — passed in the Utah House Thursday after last-minute changes. Those changes sent the bill back to the Senate, which passed the bill Friday. SB16 bans gender-confirming surgeries and...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah safety officials, NAACP, react to death of Tyre Nichols
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Public Safety together with the Salt Lake Branch of the NAACP have called the death of Tyre Nichols a “despicable act of violence and inhumanity.”. The comments by Utah officials come hours ahead of the release of police video, which...
kslnewsradio.com
International Holocaust Remembrance Day: Area rabbi shares his thoughts
SALT LAKE CITY — Friday was International Holocaust Remembrance Day. It marked 78 years since the Soviet Army liberated Auschwitz. Even to this day, the holocaust is a difficult event to remember or discuss. Rabbi Avremi Zippel, program director at the Chabad Lubavitch of Utah, joined Inside Sources Friday...
Comments / 0