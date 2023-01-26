Read full article on original website
Man charged after police chase ends with Wellington woman killed
A judge in the Sedgwick County District Court has charged a man with murder after he was allegedly involved in a police chase that ended when he crashed into a utility pole, killing a Wellington woman.
kfdi.com
Argument leads to shooting in southeast Wichita
A man is recovering after being shot in the leg Tuesday evening. Wichita officers were called to a home in the 3600 block of E. Cessna Drive, near Pawnee and Hillside, and found the injured man. He was taken to a hospital and there has been no update on his condition so far.
KAKE TV
4 taken to Wichita hospital following crash, patrol says
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A crash southwest of Wichita sent four men to the hospital on Tuesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol said that around noon 29-year-old Corie Smith was driving north on S 135th St. and ran the stop sign at the intersection of 135th St. and K42. Authorities say Smith ran the stop sign and was hit by a Ford F250.
Worker injured at construction site north of Wichita
A worker at a bridge construction site north of Wichita was injured Wednesday morning and rushed to a hospital.
Kansas teen with girlfriend and toddler rolls stolen SUV
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen on multiple allegations after a chase and crash in a stolen SUV. Just after 3p.m. Monday, police in Wellington using a Flock tag reader identified a stolen SUV from Wichita with a tag from another Wichita location, according to Clearwater Police Chief Kirk Ives.
Police release name of woman who died when car went off Kellogg
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has released the name of a woman who died after her car went over the wall on Kellogg Sunday. Police say 22-year-old Konstance Harris of Wichita is the victim. She was a local model who was finding success in Los Angeles. The WPD is still investigating what […]
Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying person suspected of robbing Wichita store
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help in identifying a person suspected of robbing a store in southwest Wichita.
How to get your driver’s license fixed in Wichita
The Wichita Police Department is hosting a Second Chance Thursday on Feb. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Downtown Library, 223 S. Main St.
KAKE TV
Police officers, baby and woman injured in north Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An accident over the weekend injured a woman, a 9-month-old baby boy, and two WPD officers. Around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, officers were trying to assist in a vehicle pursuit when they hit a white 2015 Ford Fusion at the intersection of 13th and Mosely. Police...
KWCH.com
Shots fired, vehicle flips during chase in southern Sedgwick County
CLEARWATER, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A chase out of Sumner County with a stolen car came into Sedgwick County Monday afternoon. While officers with the Conway Springs Police Department were involved with the chase, a Clearwater police officer put out stop sticks in an effort to stop the car. Police said the suspect behind the wheel tried to hit that officer with the car, narrowly missing him. That officer then fired a shot at the suspect vehicle.
Police pursuit of stolen vehicle near Clearwater ends with rollover crash, driver in custody
Law enforcement agencies, including the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, are at the scene of a crash in Clearwater that happened Monday afternoon.
KAKE TV
Electric Heater in dog house suspected cause of Arkansas City house fire
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities believe an electric heater in a dog house may have caused a structure fire Wednesday morning. The Arkansas City Fire Department said they responded to the fire on 11th Road. When crews arrived they found large amounts of smoke and flames coming from the house. Firefighters from Winfield, Udall, South Haven, Newkirk and Blackwell assisted in fighting the fire.
Kan. woman dead after car strikes, vaults concrete wall
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Sunday in Sedgwick County. A 2012 Honda Accord driven by a 22-year-old woman from Wichita was westbound on Kellogg near Washington Street, according to Officer Chad Ditch. The car struck the concrete wall, traveled over the wall...
WIBW
One hospitalized after WPD patrol vehicle, sedan collide in intersection
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital after a Wichita Police patrol vehicle and a sedan collided in an intersection over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, emergency crews were called to the intersection of N. 13th St. and Mosley in central Wichita with reports of a crash that involved a patrol vehicle.
More than 45 witnesses called in Kansas double murder trial
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The jury was sworn in and the trial for the State v. Kyle Hardwick officially began in the courtroom of Judge Keith Schroeder on Jan. 25. The state called upon over 45 witnesses to testify in the case, as well as presented over 110 pieces of evidence.
KAKE TV
Worker critically hurt in accident at bridge construction site near Kechi
KECHI, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office says a worker was critically hurt in an accident at a bridge construction site near Kechi. The incident happened around 11am on Wednesday at 85th Street North and Oliver. Lt. Nathan Gibbs said the worker was setting a steel pole into the ground and he slipped. The pole struck him in the head.
KWCH.com
WPD’s Traffic Tip Tuesday going viral in effort to reduce number of crashes in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is going viral with its “Traffic Tip Tuesday” posts. The goal is to reduce the number of crashes in the community. Sgt. Brian Mock enjoys educating drivers on traffic laws. Along with teaching the Wichita Citizens Police Academy, each week, he shares information about common traffic infractions on the police department’s social media pages.
Wichita deputy police chief criticized for role in text message scandal takes a new job
He will be taking a small pay cut.
Electric heater for dog house causes house fire in southern Kansas
A homeowner and their pets are safe after a house fire Wednesday morning in southern Kansas.
KWCH.com
Drive-by shooting critically injures one
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a Sunday morning drive-by shooting on George Washington Boulevard that left a 57-year-old woman in critical condition. Police said the woman is expected to survive as she was talking shortly after the shooting. Police said they were called to check out a...
