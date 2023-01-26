Read full article on original website
Related
muddyrivernews.com
Applications available for students to receive $500 scholarship from Pike County sheriff
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association will be awarding more than $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the state of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2023-24 academic year. The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only. The student must...
wlds.com
Greene Co. Economic Development Group Signs Broadband Project Agreement with Frontier
The Greene County Economic Development Group has formally signed a broadband agreement with Frontier to bring fiber Internet to the door to every home that wants it in Greene County. The group signed the agreement yesterday that defines the commitment to make available fiber internet service up to 2 gigabits/second...
Former secretary in Missouri sentenced to prison for embezzling $1.2M million from company
ST. LOUIS — A secretary who worked for a family-owned agricultural business in Missouri and embezzled $1.2 million by writing checks to herself was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern...
khqa.com
Early childhood center teacher placed on leave for a report of 'physical nature'
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A teacher at the Early Childhood Center in Hannibal, has been placed on administrative leave on Friday. Officials say Gretchen O'Bryan was placed on leave after an issue has been reported of physical nature. The Division of Family Services has completed an investigation and determined...
wrul.com
Wyant Held In White County Jail For Domestic Battery
A Deputy with the White County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Carmi man in the early hours of Thursday morning. At around 1 a.m. Deputy Matt Wicker was dispatched to County Road 1275 E in Concord in reference to a Domestic Dispute. Wicker received assistance from an officer with the Carmi Police Department. As the Officers were approaching the residence they observed a female running eastbound whom they recognized to be 32 year old Amy Ward of Carmi. The Officers stopped and began talking with Ward who said she was on her way to Concord to stay with a friend. When asked why she was going there Ward replied “I can’t do this anymore.” Ward told the Officers that Mike Wyant 29 of Carmi had picked her up and thrown her down on the floor several times throughout the evening. She also stated that he had picked her up by the throat and choked her. Ward told the Officers that her head was hurting and she was feeling dizzy and lightheaded. She was asked if she needed medical assistance but she refused. The Assisting Officer saw visible marks on both sides of Wards neck and under her chin.
MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Salvation Army Makes Final Plea Ahead of Red Kettle Campaign’s End Tuesday
An area service organization is honing in on its fundraising goal. The Jacksonville Salvation Army is making a final call for donations for this season’s Red Kettle Campaign. The goal for this season was $150,000, and Jacksonville Salvation Army Captain Chris Clarke says he is thankful for the support...
wlds.com
Ashland Fire Seeks Replacement for Totaled Tanker
An area fire department is in need of new tanker equipment after an accident in late December. While responding to a call for mutual aid for a structure fire in a Chandlerville home in the early morning hours of December 23rd, the Ashland Fire Protection District Tender 4161 tanker truck crashed just outside of Chandlerville.
wlds.com
Nichols Park Bandstand to Come Down Soon
A landmark structure in a Jacksonville park will soon be no more. The Nichols Park Bandstand is set to be raised in the near future. Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard made the announcement during last night’s City Council meeting. The council voted previously to demolish the bandstand but held off...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County for Jan. 16-20, 2023
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Scott Runquist of Plymouth, Ill., sold a residence at 1016 Kentucky...
khqa.com
Boil order issued for White Oak subdivision
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A boil order was issued for the White Oak subdivision at 8:35 a.m. on Friday. The order has been issued until further notice for the following areas due to a low water pressure:
wlds.com
Sheriff’s Office Seeking Info on Rural Morgan Burglary
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in its investigation into a recent burglary. According to a Morgan, Scott & Cass County Crime Stoppers report, sometime in the last 3 months unknown person(s) entered a farm building in the 600 block of Trinity Church Road in Northwestern Morgan County. Once inside the building, the unknown persons removed various hand tools, cordless power tools, and a chainsaw.
wlds.com
Digital Billboard One Step Closer to Morton Location
Some modern changes may be coming to some adverting space in the middle of Jacksonville’s busiest thoroughfare. The Jacksonville City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow Lamar Advertising of Springfield to bring a digital billboard to the middle of West Morton Avenue. City Attorney...
wlds.com
Hannibal Man Sentenced To More Than a Decade in Prison For Meth Delivery Charges
A Hannibal, Missouri man with a lengthy criminal history on both sides of the river is going to the Illinois Department of Corrections for over a decade. 30 year old Dylan S. Howell was sentenced on Tuesday in Pike County Circuit Court to 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on methamphetamine delivery charges.
muddyrivernews.com
Four arrests made after Hancock County deputies make traffic stop
CARTHAGE, Ill. — A Carthage man was arrested Wednesday night for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice. Deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan and Marion in Carthage at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the vehicle, Jeffrey J. Schofield, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice.
WAND TV
Troopers called to deadly crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers and Morgan County deputies were called out for a deadly crash Tuesday morning. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of US Route 67 northbound and Woodson/Winchester Road in Morgan County. Part of US Route 67 northbound and US Route 67...
wlds.com
State Police Release Report on Fatal U.S. 67 Crash
The Illinois State Police have released more information about a two-vehicle crash that killed a Roodhouse woman on Tuesday. According to the report, at approximately 7:30AM on Tuesday a 2010 Yellow Freightliner Straight Truck driven by 28 year old Johnathan Price of Pittsfield was traveling eastbound on the Winchester-Woodson Road. At the same time, a 2017 silver Subaru Forester being driven by 66 year old Karen S. Crabtree of Roodhouse was traveling northbound on U.S. Route 67.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Dispensary Aims for Soft Opening Next Week
The area’s first-ever cannabis dispensary is on track to open soon. CEO of Kush 21, Michale Beraki says his hope is that the new dispensary located on Veterans Drive in Jacksonville will be holding a soft opening the first week of February. Beraki and his business partner Kenny Pleasant...
khqa.com
Carthage traffic stop leads to four arrested
CARTHAGE, Ill. (KHQA) — A traffic stop on Wednesday in Carthage led to the arrest of four people. The ordeal started around 9:08 p.m. when Hancock County deputies conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan Street and Marian Street in Carthage. The driver, Jeffrey J Schofield, was...
wlds.com
US 67 Crash Claims Life of Greene County Woman
According to a report by Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson this afternoon, the accident happened at approximately 7:15 am at the intersection of US 67 and Woodson/Winchester Road. 66-year-old Karen S. Crabtree of Roodhouse was pronounced deceased at the scene. According to the report, Crabtree was wearing a seat belt...
Comments / 0