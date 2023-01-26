ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

wtaq.com

UW-Oshkosh Foundation Launches 1871 Society

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — There’s a new fundraising push on the UW-Oshkosh campus to provide more funding for student scholarships. The UW-Oshkosh Foundation launched the 1871 Society giving campaign. The name comes in honor of the year the university began. The membership is a three-year commitment of $1,871...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association

A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

1-28-23 memorial service for former dodge county public health officer

A memorial service will be held Saturday for former Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer. Sauer died January 20th at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee following a recent cancer diagnosis. She was 44. A memorial service will be held at 1pm Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lomira. Visitation will be held from 10am until the time of the service at the church. Sauer was the Dodge County Public Health Officer during the pandemic, and was currently employed as a nurse at SSM Health in Beaver Dam. She served as a combat medic in the army and is survived by her husband and two children.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
939thegame.com

Foot Locker Announces More Wisconsin Layoffs

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — More Foot Locker employees will be laid off in the Badger State as the company continues consolidating operations. A filing with the Department of Workforce Development indicates the athletic apparel company plans to close its Oshkosh customer support center, resulting in the permanent loss of nearly 100 jobs.
WAUSAU, WI
nbc15.com

Wis. DMV revokes Beaver Dam, Arlington wholesale dealers’ licenses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Dodge County and 18 Columbia County wholesale dealers lost their licenses after the DMV revoked them Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) announced. The DOT said CRP Enterprises LLC, HB Motors LLC and R& R Tow & Trans LLC, located at 822 Park Ave,...
BEAVER DAM, WI
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Weekly: Extremists ‘spewing defamatory filth against our teachers and librarians’

Of note: This week we showcase a story by Wisconsin Watch’s Mario Koran about the efforts of parents in Kiel, Wisconsin to take back their local school district. Kiel has been roiled in a culture war over the district’s investigation of bullying of a Black high school student and a transgender middle school student. The district’s steps to make the schools more welcoming created a backlash. Now, some parents are fighting back.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh West names Ray new football coach

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Joseph Ray has been named head football coach at Oshkosh West. Ray comes from Hamilton High School, where he was a defensive coordinator and was named the 2022 Greater Metro Conference Assistant Coach of the Year as helped Hamilton win its first outright conference title in 2022. Under his leadership, the team finished the season as first in the conference in overall defense, and the defense led the conference in rushing yards per carry allowed and passing yards per attempt allowed.
OSHKOSH, WI
visitoshkosh.com

International Grocery Stores in Oshkosh

New Year, new grocery stores to stop at! Did you know Oshkosh has multiple international grocery stores for you to stop at and pick up some fun new dinner items at? We stopped at three that are local and we couldn’t wait to share what we found!. Tienda Mexicana...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Volunteers conduct annual count of homeless population in Fox Cities

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Volunteers spent Wednesday night looking for homeless people on the streets in the Fox Valley for the annual Point-in-Time Count. “You hope not to find anybody. That’s the good news when you don’t find folks... but you are prepared for when you do,” Pillars Executive Director Lisa Strandberg said.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Jurors sent home early Friday in Oshkosh West School attack trial

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Jurors were dismissed early Friday at the trial for a man charged with attacking a former Oshkosh West High School Resource Officer. Grant Fuhrman, 20, is standing trial in Winnebago County on a charge of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide. On Friday, jurors were dismissed...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Vigil for crash victims at Fond du Lac church

Community holds hands at vigil for crash victims in Fond du Lac. The Fox Valley Housing Coalition looks in parks, doorways and under bridges, conducting an annual survey of the homeless. Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police Department. Updated: 5 hours ago. Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two dead, Oshkosh man injured following multi-vehicle crash in Upper Michigan

GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, January 27. US-2 was temporarily closed as MSP troopers and multiple EMS agencies responded to the scene and rendered first aid.
OSHKOSH, WI
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
SHEBOYGAN, WI

