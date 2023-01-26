ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Second suspect in custody on charges in woman’s overdose death

By Joe Gorman
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The second of two men accused of supplying the drugs that led to a woman’s overdose death in February is now in custody.

Alan Hunt III, 54, of Warren, was booked Wednesday into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of corrupting another with drugs, trafficking in fentanyl and involuntary manslaughter.

Hunt is expected to be arraigned later Thursday in the courtroom of Judge Anthony Donofrio in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Local lawyer found guilty in scheme to steal $1.3M

Hunt and Anthony Harris, 39, also of Warren, are accused of supplying the fentanyl that led to the Feb. 14 death of a 32-year-old woman.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center after she was found passed out at about 3:10 p.m. Feb. 12 on the floor of a home in the 1200 block of West County Line Road in Austintown.

A coroner’s report said the woman was revived in the hospital but died two days later on Feb. 14. Her death was ruled accidental by the coroner’s office. The cause of death was listed as organ failure due to fentanyl toxicity.

An indictment in the case said Hunt and Harris supplied the fentanyl that led to the woman’s death but did not go into specifics.

Harris was arrested Dec. 5 on a secret indictment and has been in jail since Dec. 5 on a $50,000 bond. He has a pretrial hearing set for Feb. 2 and a trial date of Feb. 13.

Anthony Harris
