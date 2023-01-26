ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Frisco schedules Universal park 'meet and greet' events for Jan. 31

The community will get a chance to "meet and greet" with Universal Parks & Resorts and the City of Frisco as part of an event through the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, the city has announced. According to the city, there will be two opportunities to learn about the proposed park...
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Possible hotel announcement coming to Celina soon and more top takeaways from 2023 state of the city

About 10 years ago, Celina kicked off its first State of the City event. “I think 10 years ago when we did the first one, we were trying to figure out, ‘What do we talk about and the what-ifs,’” Celina Mayor Sean Terry said. “ I think it’s cool now, fast forward to 10 years later, what have we done and kind of where we’re going from there.”
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Celina Fire Captain completes Managing Officer Program through National Fire Academy

One Celina firefighter is finding a new way to support first responders in a growing city. During a Tuesday, Jan. 10 city council meeting, Celina Fire Capt. Justin Beamis got a standing ovation — he had recently graduated from the Managing Officer Program through the National Fire Academy. He is one of 132 fire officers from Texas who have the certification, and he was one of 125 selected out of 500 applicants from across the country.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Organization gears up to host 2023 McKinney Black History Month events

After an inaugural run last year, the McKinney Black History Month Committee is gearing up to host another full month of events highlighting and celebrating Black lives and voices. “We created last year’s group of events and had a really positive response,” said Dr. Geré Feltus, McKinney City Council member...
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Celina News Roundup: CISD names third elementary school and more updates

During its Monday, Jan. 23 board meeting, Celina ISD trustees approved the naming of Bobby Ray and Afton Martin Elementary School. The school, which will be CISD's third elementary, sits on the farmland where the Martin family lived between 1916-1984. Nearby Jerry and Linda Moore Middle School also sits on the same area of land.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Schmidt reflects on memorable run at Prosper as he prepares for move to A&M Consolidated

It may seem hard to believe in hindsight, but Brandon Schmidt wasn't entirely sure if he was ready to be a head coach. Schmidt had coached for nine years as an assistant at Cedar Park, contributing to a state championship run in 2012, before making the trek north to Prosper to join Chris Ross' staff for the 2015 season. When Ross made the move to the college ranks to be an assistant at Boise State the following year, Schmidt was promoted to take his place in May 2016.
PROSPER, TX
wmay.com

American Airlines to end direct flights between Springfield and Dallas

Daily American Airlines direct flights between Springfield and Dallas are coming to an end as of June 1, 2023. American Airlines is ending its Dallas flights because of low ridership and will switch to a twice-daily flight from Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport to Chicago’s O’Hare International. American joins...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
thetalonnews.com

What’s Happening with U.S. 377?

U.S. Highway 377 has been slowly moving towards breaking ground in Argyle throughout the last five years. 377 is a rural highway and is a major artery for the region connecting the two major cities of Denton and Fort Worth together. Sections of the highway have been slowly expanded from their original two lanes as urban sprawl creeps outwards.
ARGYLE, TX

