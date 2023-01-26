Read full article on original website
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Feast on a Budget: The 5 Best Buffets in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDallas, TX
Woman Loses Her Life After Threatening To Blackmail Married Lover. Should You Put Your Life On The Line For Love?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
CandysDirt.com
Frisco Planning And Zoning Commission Approves Site Plan For Second H-E-B Location
There is currently no timetable for construction on the store to be located at FM 423 and US 380. Frisco’s second H-E-B location cleared a hurdle Tuesday evening as the city’s planning and zoning commission approved a new site plan for the proposed location at FM 423 and US 380.
starlocalmedia.com
What will Frisco look like by the year 2040? City leaders focus on the future at annual strategy session
It was a question posed to the city’s leaders from a meeting room at the newly-opened University of North Texas at Frisco campus on a Thursday afternoon.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco schedules Universal park 'meet and greet' events for Jan. 31
The community will get a chance to "meet and greet" with Universal Parks & Resorts and the City of Frisco as part of an event through the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, the city has announced. According to the city, there will be two opportunities to learn about the proposed park...
fortworthreport.org
As $70 million Rosedale Project moves ahead, residents remain concerned about grocery store, homelessness
Developers will soon submit initial plans for the redesigned Evans and Rosedale project to the city. However, some residents are still left with questions despite a years-long public engagement process. In its annual progress report to residents of the Historic Southside, developer Hoque Global shared updated site plans, the results...
Colleyville council approves 60-foot billboard on SH 121
A proposed rendering of a 60-foot billboard was presented to the Colleyville City Council and approved during the Jan. 17 meeting. The billboard will be near the city limits off of SH 121. (Rendering courtesy Burkett Media) A 60-foot billboard will be coming off SH 121 in Colleyville after the...
starlocalmedia.com
Learn how the Lewisville Public Library staff is working to bring in more patrons in 2023
The Lewisville Public Library staff has been working for several years to make the library a welcoming space with resources for everyone, planning more events, setting goals, and providing more services than ever in 2023. Read on to find out how library staff are encouraging more residents to use the facility this year.
starlocalmedia.com
Possible hotel announcement coming to Celina soon and more top takeaways from 2023 state of the city
About 10 years ago, Celina kicked off its first State of the City event. “I think 10 years ago when we did the first one, we were trying to figure out, ‘What do we talk about and the what-ifs,’” Celina Mayor Sean Terry said. “ I think it’s cool now, fast forward to 10 years later, what have we done and kind of where we’re going from there.”
starlocalmedia.com
Celina Fire Captain completes Managing Officer Program through National Fire Academy
One Celina firefighter is finding a new way to support first responders in a growing city. During a Tuesday, Jan. 10 city council meeting, Celina Fire Capt. Justin Beamis got a standing ovation — he had recently graduated from the Managing Officer Program through the National Fire Academy. He is one of 132 fire officers from Texas who have the certification, and he was one of 125 selected out of 500 applicants from across the country.
starlocalmedia.com
Organization gears up to host 2023 McKinney Black History Month events
After an inaugural run last year, the McKinney Black History Month Committee is gearing up to host another full month of events highlighting and celebrating Black lives and voices. “We created last year’s group of events and had a really positive response,” said Dr. Geré Feltus, McKinney City Council member...
Man struck and killed by traffic in southeast Fort Worth
A man has died at JPS hospital after being run over by traffic in Fort Worth last night. Mark Walker was on foot, heading north in a lane of traffic on Wichita Street near Martin in southeast Fort Worth.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina News Roundup: CISD names third elementary school and more updates
During its Monday, Jan. 23 board meeting, Celina ISD trustees approved the naming of Bobby Ray and Afton Martin Elementary School. The school, which will be CISD's third elementary, sits on the farmland where the Martin family lived between 1916-1984. Nearby Jerry and Linda Moore Middle School also sits on the same area of land.
starlocalmedia.com
Schmidt reflects on memorable run at Prosper as he prepares for move to A&M Consolidated
It may seem hard to believe in hindsight, but Brandon Schmidt wasn't entirely sure if he was ready to be a head coach. Schmidt had coached for nine years as an assistant at Cedar Park, contributing to a state championship run in 2012, before making the trek north to Prosper to join Chris Ross' staff for the 2015 season. When Ross made the move to the college ranks to be an assistant at Boise State the following year, Schmidt was promoted to take his place in May 2016.
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Dallas, TX. - The Dallas-Fort worth Metroplex is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population of more than 7.5 million residents. In fact, more than 300 people move to the DFW area a day.
wmay.com
American Airlines to end direct flights between Springfield and Dallas
Daily American Airlines direct flights between Springfield and Dallas are coming to an end as of June 1, 2023. American Airlines is ending its Dallas flights because of low ridership and will switch to a twice-daily flight from Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport to Chicago’s O’Hare International. American joins...
Body found inside shot-up SUV in east Dallas overnight
A killer is on the run in Dallas where a body was found inside a shot-up SUV overnight. Just past midnight, on Tenison Parkway at Samuel Grand Park in east Dallas, police discovered an SUV
thetalonnews.com
What’s Happening with U.S. 377?
U.S. Highway 377 has been slowly moving towards breaking ground in Argyle throughout the last five years. 377 is a rural highway and is a major artery for the region connecting the two major cities of Denton and Fort Worth together. Sections of the highway have been slowly expanded from their original two lanes as urban sprawl creeps outwards.
Suspects named in stabbing attack on Lyft driver in Frisco
There’s new information about this month’s brutal attack on a Lyft driver in Frisco. Two weeks ago, driver Francis Watson picked up two passengers and during the ride, police say he was stabbed as part of a carjacking attempt.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen ISD to host Parent University event in effort to raise engagement
Allen ISD’s Parent University aims to engage with more of its parents as it steps into 2023. Since 2019, the district has invited parents to monthly sessions where speakers address hot topics students face.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw earns Star Local Media All-Area Team Offensive Player of the Year
This season brought in big change for the Coppell Cowboys, especially at the top. Former Wichita Falls head coach Antonio Wiley was hired last February to take over as Coppell head coach for Mike DeWitt, who finished with the most number of wins in program history (54). But one thing...
