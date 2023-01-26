It may seem hard to believe in hindsight, but Brandon Schmidt wasn't entirely sure if he was ready to be a head coach. Schmidt had coached for nine years as an assistant at Cedar Park, contributing to a state championship run in 2012, before making the trek north to Prosper to join Chris Ross' staff for the 2015 season. When Ross made the move to the college ranks to be an assistant at Boise State the following year, Schmidt was promoted to take his place in May 2016.

PROSPER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO