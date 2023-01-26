Read full article on original website
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Following the murder of Tyre Nichols, protesters around the US condemn police violence.Sherif SaadMemphis, NY
Unionization at Starbucks: How Workers in a Syracuse NY Suburb Made HistoryJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJeremy BrowerEast Syracuse, NY
Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Related
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Hokies decimate Orange defense in 85-70 loss
The Syracuse Orange were completely outplayed in the first half, and Maliq Brown’s first career start was not a night to remember in an 85-70 blowout loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies. SU’s seniors Jesse Edwards and Joe Girard were both non-factors as ‘Cuse drops yet another game it desperately needed to get into any Tournament conversation.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Louisville
The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (14-7, 5-5) enters Sunday’s game with a chip on its shoulder heading into a home rematch against the Louisville Cardinals (15-8, 6-4). Tip-off between Syracuse and Virginia is at 12 pm EST in the JMA Wireless Dome, with the game available for...
nunesmagician.com
Game thread: Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
The Syracuse Orange (13-8, 6-4) men’s basketball team is back on the road home to face the Virginia Tech Hokies (12-8, 2-7) at 7:00 on the ACC Network. Like the Royal Rumble, the winner stays alive for a title shot in early April while the loser will have to battle through the February Elimination Chamber to distance themselves from the others looking to make the Big Dance.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Class of 2024 SG Elijah Moore commits to the Orange
After a long period without a recruiting win, the Syracuse Orange picked up a verbal commitment today from 4-star shooting guard, Elijah Moore. The 6’3” shooting guard from Cardinal Hays in the Bronx is rated a four-star by all the big recruiting services and he becomes the first Syracuse commit since Judah Mintz last year. Moore is considered to be a top-20 shooting guard in his class and has a reputation as a strong outside shooter.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (13-8, 6-4) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (12-8, 2-7) Location: Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Va. Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as 6.5 point underdogs on the road against Virginia Tech. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Virginia Tech Blog: Gobbler Country. Rivalry: 11-7, Virginia...
Class of 2024 Running Back Sam Cooper Commits to Syracuse
Class of 2024 Fairless Hills (PA) Conwell Egan athlete Sam Cooper has committed to Syracuse, he tells All Syracuse. Cooper was on the Syracuse campus on Saturday for junior day, picked up an offer during the visit and committed before heading home. Cooper is an athlete who plays running back, wide ...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Orange news: 4-star big man’s team is in top 20 nationally, more
As we noted in another recent column, Syracuse Orange basketball coaches have gotten back into the mix for 2024 four-star power forward Donnie Freeman from Washington, D.C. The 6-foot-9 Freeman, offered a scholarship by the ‘Cuse back in August of 2021 during the time of the team’s annual Elite Camp, is a standout for St. John’s College High School in our nation’s capital.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for Virginia Tech
Once again, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (13-8, 6-4) has its eyes set on securing its first quad one win of the season. The Orange will have that opportunity tomorrow night in a primetime matchup against the Virginia Tech Hokies (12-8, 2-7), enter the game after a win over Duke.
nique.net
Men’s basketball falls to the Orange 80-63
The Jackets fell to the Orange 80–63 in their game on Saturday, Jan. 21 at McCamish Pavilion. Syracuse was led by senior guard Joseph Girard III, who exploded for 28 points, 7 assists and 6–10 from three. Tech’s resistance was led by sophomore guard Deebo Coleman, who had his best game of the season scoring 17 points and hitting 5 threes on 62.5% from behind the line. Despite Coleman’s excellent game, the Jackets fell to the Orange, pushing the team’s record to 8–11 overall and 1–8 in ACC play.
Elijah Moore Commits to Syracuse
Syracuse basketball has landed a commitment from class of 2024 shooting guard Elijah Moore. Moore stands 6-4 and plays for Cardinal Hayes High School and Wiz Kids AAU. He picked the Orange over his other finalists Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma State. Moore also held offers from Illinois, ...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Biggest question marks heading into the season
With just over a week to go before the start of the 2023 Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse season, it’s time to take a look at some of the biggest question marks that we have about a team going through a lot of roster turnover and a coaching staff entering their second season helming the program.
syracuse.com
Trevor Roe about to join dad, sister in Fayetteville-Manlius 1,000-point club
The last name Roe has been synonymous with Fayetteville-Manlius basketball greatness for decades. It began with Matt and has carried on with his children, Lexie and Trevor. Matt starred for F-M from 1983-86 and scored 1,127 points before going on to play in college for Syracuse and Maryland. Lexie followed in her father’s footsteps and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark at F-M as well. She played from 2017-21 and finished her high school career with 1,203 points and is now a sophomore on the Niagara University women’s basketball team.
High school roundup: Senior becomes 3rd Auburn girls basketball player in 6 years with 1,000 points
The Auburn varsity girls basketball squad has developed a handful of solid players to lead its program. Three of those players went on to score 1,000 points in their career. First it was Annie Giannone and then Steph Gero.
As vehicle crashes kill more Syracuse residents, Mayor Walsh makes safer streets a priority
Syracuse, N.Y. – It’s not just guns wreaking havoc on Syracuse streets. Cars also are killing and maiming people, and the numbers are rising. Deaths from vehicle crashes on local Syracuse streets have increased more than 70% in the past five years, according to data provided by the Syracuse Metropolitan Transportation Council. The city averaged nine deaths a year for the five years ending in 2021, up from five in 2016. Crashes with serious injuries increased 12% over the same period.
Adidas Execs Got Jail. Now Syracuse Booster Does It Openly
How times change. In a little more than four years, paying high school or prep school recruits to choose a particular college or university went from a felony to an encouraged practice. In October of 2018 former Adidas executives James Gatto, Christian Dawkins and Merl Code, a former Adidas consultant,...
cnycentral.com
What season is CNY in right now, mid-winter or early spring?
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Temperatures on Saturday reached 40 degrees at the airport in Syracuse. That is about ten degrees above average for the end of January. This has to make think: " Are we really in winter right now, or is this an early taste of Spring?" The short answer here...
House of the Week: Owners say their Manlius home is in a friendly and ‘special community’
MANLIUS, N.Y. – It was work which brought Kate and Ryan Michaels to the Syracuse area in late 2017 and was also responsible for them relocating to California last weekend. The couple have just begun their stay in “The Golden State,” and they hope that it is just as rewarding as their time in Central New York.
Historic Moment: Last yellow fire truck
Tradition in the fire service runs very deep. One tradition is the color of the fire trucks. They are slow to change. In the City of Syracuse, back in the 1950s, all their apparatus were white. At the end of the 1970s, Syracuse trucks were ordered or repainted OSHA safety yellow. This color goes back to 1937 when school busses were being painted OSHA safety yellow. In 1997 Syracuse took delivery of their last safety yellow truck, designated Rescue 1. Now all of the Syracuse trucks are familiar standard red.
Syracuse’s biggest nursing home operator wins Central NY’s first legal weed license
Loretto, the operator of Central New York’s largest nursing home and other senior health care services, has been awarded the region’s first license to sell recreational marijuana. But the non-profit agency’s plans are still in the early stages. In statements, Loretto said the license was technically awarded to...
