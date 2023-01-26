PITTSBURGH — Pitt basketball earned perhaps the biggest win of the Jeff-Capel era in front of a raucous crowd at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday afternoon, taking down Miami by a score of 71-68. In the final 25 seconds, No. 20 Miami’s Isaiah Wong attempted to give the Hurricanes back the lead after Pitt had come all the way back. However, on his shot attempt, Pitt’s Jamarius Burton ripped the ball out of his hands and the Petersen Events Center exploded. Pitt took the lead, and with five seconds remaining, the Hurricanes looked to pass the ball in-bounds to forward Norchad Omier, but the pass was intercepted by Pitt’s Greg Elliott and he was quickly fouled.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO