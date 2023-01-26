Read full article on original website
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Commits 29 Fouls in 87-79 Loss to UMass
Duquesne’s Dea Dea Grant had his first career double-double (23 points, 10 rebounds), but it wasn’t enough as Duquesne (14-8, 4-5) fell to UMass (13-8, 4-5) 87-79. Neither team would have much separation in the first half, with both teams trading small leads that never exceeded eight points. Duquesne had snagged the first significant lead, getting up by seven points early at 14-7, but UMass tied things up later at 16-16.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Ben Howland, Members of 2003 Big East Championship Team Return to the Pete
The University of Pittsburgh honored the 2003 Big East Champion men’s basketball team back to the Petersen Events Center Saturday. Remembering the 20th anniversary of the Panthers’ first Big East Tournament title, former players and coaches were in attendance for Pitt’s 71-68 comeback victory against No. 20 Miami.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Comes Back, Earns Triumphant Win Over No. 20 Miami, 71-68
PITTSBURGH — Pitt basketball earned perhaps the biggest win of the Jeff-Capel era in front of a raucous crowd at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday afternoon, taking down Miami by a score of 71-68. In the final 25 seconds, No. 20 Miami’s Isaiah Wong attempted to give the Hurricanes back the lead after Pitt had come all the way back. However, on his shot attempt, Pitt’s Jamarius Burton ripped the ball out of his hands and the Petersen Events Center exploded. Pitt took the lead, and with five seconds remaining, the Hurricanes looked to pass the ball in-bounds to forward Norchad Omier, but the pass was intercepted by Pitt’s Greg Elliott and he was quickly fouled.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Federiko Federiko’s Screen-Setting Continues to Power Panthers’ Offense
PITTSBURGH — Heading into the season, Federiko Federiko couldn’t have expected that he would hold such a big role on Pitt’s team in just his first year of Division One basketball. However, after Panthers’ big man John Hugley suffered a knee injury several weeks before the season,...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Gallery: Pitt Roars Back to Defeat Miami Late
PITTSBURGH– Pitt trailed by double digits but battled back in the final minutes to beat Miami 71-68. Here are the top photos of the game.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Football Junior Day Reaction From Recruits
Pitt football hosted their second Junior Day on Saturday. Recruits from the 2024 and 2025 classes came to visit the program, got a tour of facilities, met with coaches and joined the Oakland Zoo during Pitt basketball’s upset win over No. 20 Miami in dramatic fashion. Pitt had a successful Junior Day last weekend, as well. Class of 2024 running back Juelz Goff committed and so did twins in Class of 2023 offensive lineman Brady and Graysen Riffe as preferred walk ons.
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Offers Brother of Starting LB Bangally Kamara
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Panthers Welcome Former Cornerback Dane Jackson back to Pittsburgh at Pitt-Miami Game
The Panthers welcomed former standout cornerback Dane Jackson back to Oakland at the Pitt-Miami basketball game Saturday afternoon. Drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 7th round of the 2020 draft, Jackson played four seasons on the Pitt football team from 2016-2019 following a redshirt year in 2015. The Coraopolis native and Quaker Valley High School alum played 50 games in a Panther uniform, totaling four interceptions, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 148 tackles.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WATCH: Former Pitt HC Ben Howland Reminisces on Big East Championship Days
PITTSBURGH — Ahead of Pitt’s game against No. 20 Miami on Saturday, former Panthers’ head coach Ben Howland addressed the media, including Pittsburgh Sports Now. Watch the interview below.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Tasso Sfanos’ Emphatic Buzzer Beater As Mars Upends North Hills in Thriller
The spotlight was set on one of the best WPIAL boys basketball players in Royce Parham and the North Hills Indians, but it was Tasso Sfanos and the Mars Fightin’ Planets that stole the show in a key section matchup. With 4.2 seconds left in the game, Royce Parham...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- January 28
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PIAA working to solve shortage of sports officials
Greg Fenton recently had a rare Tuesday night off. The junior varsity basketball game he was scheduled to officiate was postponed. So instead of working a game, he watched a video stream from his Latrobe home of the Wildcats taking on Quaker Valley. Far from the sounds of screaming coaches and fans, he was still able to be part of a sport that has engulfed much of his life.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Mt. Lebanon Completes Comeback To Beat Baldwin 50-49
WHITEHALL, Pa. — Dating back to last season, the matchups between the Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils and the Baldwin Highlanders have been intense, to say the least. Just a few weeks ago, Mt. Lebanon beat Baldwin in a low-scoring, one-possession affair. On Tuesday night, the second meeting between the two teams went down to the wire again as the Blue Devils managed to escape with a dramatic 50-49 victory.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
It Took Donovan McMillion Leaving Pittsburgh to Realize Where He Was Supposed to be
Ring, ring. Ring, ring. Ring, ring. If Donovan McMillon were to check his phone, he’d see it’s grandma calling. She popped down to the South Side for lunch, ordered an extra steak and wants to drop it off at his place. She can do that now since he’s returned home to Pittsburgh.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Football Recruiting in High Gear with Offers Ahead of Another Junior Day Weekend
It’s been an extremely busy week for the Pitt coaching staff as they’ve spent the entire week out on the road visiting numerous high schools up and down the East Coast. The coaching staff will be back in Pittsburgh this weekend for another Junior Day weekend as they will now host recruits on campus.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
A Couple of Big-Time 2024 Wide Receivers Will be in Pittsburgh Over the Weekend
This weekend, Pitt will be hosting one of the most heavily recruited junior wide receivers in the country. TJ Moore from Tampa Catholic High School in Tampa, Florida will be in town making an unofficial visit. Currently, both 247Sports and Rivals.com list Moore as a three-star recruit, but that will...
PNC closing another batch of branches, sparing Pittsburgh, as 2023 cuts near 100
PITTSBURGH — PNC has filed another 19 regulatory applications to shutter branches across seven states. Pittsburgh is spared as the cuts are largely branches within supermarkets Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in the MidAtlantic region. Four branches — one each in Illinois and Ohio and two in Michigan — are also on the chopping block, according to PNC’s new filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
pghcitypaper.com
Late Pittsburgh artist Natiq Jalil remembered with Gallery Crawl show
Pittsburgh lost a major voice in the arts community when Natiq Jalil suddenly passed away late last year. Now, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, along with The Coloured Section Black Artists’ Collective, will dedicate this month's Downtown Gallery Crawl to his work and legacy. On Fri., Jan. 27, the Crawl,...
wtae.com
Video captures fight inside Brashear High School
PITTSBURGH — A brawl broke out Friday morning at Brashear High School in Pittsburgh. See the video and the teachers union response: Watch the report above. Cellphone video shows dozens of students fighting and teachers trying to break it up. The brawl ended when a student discharged pepper spray...
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
