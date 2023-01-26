Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
T-38s to fly over Arrowhead before AFC Championship Game between Chiefs, Bengals
Arrowhead Stadium will have a loud treat on Sunday afternoon. Four T-38s from Whiteman Air Force Base will kickoff the conference title game in a pre-game flyover. The T-38 is a twin engine, supersonic jet trainer. Whiteman says it's primarily used for training pilots.
mainstreetmaury.com
Top-ranked Independence survives scare from rival Summit
Summit gave Independence a scare in the Border Battle rivalry before the Eagles finally awakened. Independence rallied in the third quarter of a 58-46 win in front of a near-capacity crowd at Summit, extending the Eagles winning streak to eight Friday night.
KCTV 5
KC chili joint welcoming Bengals fans with century-old recipe
Saturday brings warmer temperatures, and most of us will push close to or slightly above 50 degrees!. KCTV5 has learned that a Wyandotte County judge overturned a decision that would have allowed a Gardner family to adopt 3-year-old Mena. The child has been placed in the custody of a family in western Kansas, now.
kjluradio.com
Warrensburg man seriously injured in crash just south of Marshall
Three people are injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports David Borgstadt, 35, of Warrensburg, was driving on Highway 65 just south of Marshall on Friday night when a SUV turned into his path. Borgstadt was flown to a Columbia hospital...
Ticket prices for remaining AFC Championship game seats will cost fans
Kansas City Chiefs fans still have the chance to buy tickets for Sunday's AFC Championship game for secondary ticket site prices.
tourcounsel.com
The Village at Briarcliff | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri
The Village at Briarcliff is a simple mall with few options to visit if you want to go shopping. But, if you don't have another shopping center nearby, this site can solve your needs. The best thing about this site is its schedule, which is available 24 hours a day.
Kansas man turns custom golf cart side-hustle into a booming business
EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle. 27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State. “My wife […]
Lee | Wrangler Outlet to open first Kansas City-area location at Legends
Lee | Wrangler Outlet is opening its first location in Kansas and the Kansas City market. The store plans a summer opening at Legends Outlets.
KMBC.com
It's the calm before the AFC Championship storm at Kansas City hotels
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the lobby of the Holiday Inn Express, it's the calm before the AFC Championship storm. “ It's cool. Then really exciting as well,” Pamela Hayward said. The excitement for the Kansas City Chiefs' big game started early last Sunday afternoon for Hayward, a...
Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns
The state of Missouri is in the middle of the United States. It is bordered by Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. Kansas City is the state's biggest city, and Jefferson City is its capital.
Missourinet
Missouri Senate leader meeting with Columbia school leaders about drag show controversy
Missouri’s Senate President Pro Tem said he planned to meet this week with the Superintendent of Columbia Public Schools and President of the school board to discuss what led to students attending a drag queen performance at a Martin Luther King diversity event. The event was organized by the City of Columbia and included awards, student projects, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, church leaders, and former WNBA star Renee Montgomery.
krcgtv.com
Saturday night's weather update
The Show-Me state is about to be hit with a strong cold front this evening, looking to drop our temperatures significantly and bring some light winter precipitation:. This system has trended much weaker. Although this is a strong frontal passage interacting with a warm front from the South, the potential Winter Storm Severity Index (WSSI) shows minor impacts for areas along and South of I-70.
mycouriertribune.com
Smithville mayor serves as MARC board treasurer
SMITHVILLE — Smithville Mayor Damien Boley was elected treasurer of the Mid-America Regional Council Board of Directors as of Jan. 24. At the MARC board meeting, Blue Springs Mayor Carson Ross was elected chair. Joining Carson and Boley are first vice chair, Johnson County, Kansas Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick; second vice chair, Mayor Pro Tem Beto Lopez, Lee’s Summit; and secretary, Councilman Holly Grummert, Overland Park, Kansas.
Two Kansas establishments and chef make the cut as James Beard Awards semifinalists
Grab your keys and be sure to bring along a healthy appetite. Kansas’ semifinalists include a bar, a restaurant and a chef.
showmeinstitute.org
On Lying, Kansas City Says the Quiet Part Out Loud
When I was at Saint Louis University’s School of Law back in 2006, I vividly remember finding out that SLU (a Jesuit school) had been arguing to Missouri courts that it was not, in fact, an institution “controlled by a religious creed” so that it could qualify for tax incentives for a new arena in midtown. The university got its tax incentives, but for many practicing Catholics who had attended SLU, the school’s court argument was both illuminating and disturbing. To the public, SLU portrayed itself as Catholic, period, and I think still does. But to the government, SLU portrayed itself as only in that “tradition”—and thus eligible for Caesar’s coin.
bluevalleypost.com
Post readers pick the best nachos in Johnson County
For this week’s “5 to Try”, we asked Post readers to tell us their top choices for one of the most iconic game day foods: nachos. Many of them chimed in with their cheesiest picks. Here’s where to find the best nachos this game day, according to...
KCTV 5
KC engineering firm that lost out on bid to build new airport is awarded $62M
With a vote of 4-to-2, the Kansas City Public Schools Board of Directors approved a plan to close two elementary schools in the fall of 2023. Detectives are investigating after human remains were found near the Blue River Water Treatment Plant in Kansas City early Wednesday morning. Local man does...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas City-area teen captures photo of historic green comet
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-area teen captured a historic astronomical event on his camera this week. The Astronomical Society of Kansas City said one of its youngest members, 15-year-old Arsalaan Syed, of Overland Park, Kansas, captured the comet “C/2022 E3 (ZTF)” at Powell Observatory in Louisburg, on Thursday, just after 11:30 p.m. through his telescope, an 8-inch Celestron, using his iPhone camera.
Kansas City restaurants that closed in 2022
The Kansas City restaurant industry continues to face headwinds as staffing shortages, supply chain issues and inflation have taken their toll.
Kansas City wedding videographer disappears with couples’ memories
Two angry brides are banding together to expose wedding videographer, Mackenzie McNeill, who they say took their money and left them at the altar.
