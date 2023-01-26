ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top-ranked Independence survives scare from rival Summit

Summit gave Independence a scare in the Border Battle rivalry before the Eagles finally awakened. Independence rallied in the third quarter of a 58-46 win in front of a near-capacity crowd at Summit, extending the Eagles winning streak to eight Friday night.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

KC chili joint welcoming Bengals fans with century-old recipe

Saturday brings warmer temperatures, and most of us will push close to or slightly above 50 degrees!. KCTV5 has learned that a Wyandotte County judge overturned a decision that would have allowed a Gardner family to adopt 3-year-old Mena. The child has been placed in the custody of a family in western Kansas, now.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Warrensburg man seriously injured in crash just south of Marshall

Three people are injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports David Borgstadt, 35, of Warrensburg, was driving on Highway 65 just south of Marshall on Friday night when a SUV turned into his path. Borgstadt was flown to a Columbia hospital...
WARRENSBURG, MO
Missourinet

Missouri Senate leader meeting with Columbia school leaders about drag show controversy

Missouri’s Senate President Pro Tem said he planned to meet this week with the Superintendent of Columbia Public Schools and President of the school board to discuss what led to students attending a drag queen performance at a Martin Luther King diversity event. The event was organized by the City of Columbia and included awards, student projects, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, church leaders, and former WNBA star Renee Montgomery.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Saturday night's weather update

The Show-Me state is about to be hit with a strong cold front this evening, looking to drop our temperatures significantly and bring some light winter precipitation:. This system has trended much weaker. Although this is a strong frontal passage interacting with a warm front from the South, the potential Winter Storm Severity Index (WSSI) shows minor impacts for areas along and South of I-70.
COLUMBIA, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Smithville mayor serves as MARC board treasurer

SMITHVILLE — Smithville Mayor Damien Boley was elected treasurer of the Mid-America Regional Council Board of Directors as of Jan. 24. At the MARC board meeting, Blue Springs Mayor Carson Ross was elected chair. Joining Carson and Boley are first vice chair, Johnson County, Kansas Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick; second vice chair, Mayor Pro Tem Beto Lopez, Lee’s Summit; and secretary, Councilman Holly Grummert, Overland Park, Kansas.
SMITHVILLE, MO
showmeinstitute.org

On Lying, Kansas City Says the Quiet Part Out Loud

When I was at Saint Louis University’s School of Law back in 2006, I vividly remember finding out that SLU (a Jesuit school) had been arguing to Missouri courts that it was not, in fact, an institution “controlled by a religious creed” so that it could qualify for tax incentives for a new arena in midtown. The university got its tax incentives, but for many practicing Catholics who had attended SLU, the school’s court argument was both illuminating and disturbing. To the public, SLU portrayed itself as Catholic, period, and I think still does. But to the government, SLU portrayed itself as only in that “tradition”—and thus eligible for Caesar’s coin.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Post readers pick the best nachos in Johnson County

For this week’s “5 to Try”, we asked Post readers to tell us their top choices for one of the most iconic game day foods: nachos. Many of them chimed in with their cheesiest picks. Here’s where to find the best nachos this game day, according to...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas City-area teen captures photo of historic green comet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-area teen captured a historic astronomical event on his camera this week. The Astronomical Society of Kansas City said one of its youngest members, 15-year-old Arsalaan Syed, of Overland Park, Kansas, captured the comet “C/2022 E3 (ZTF)” at Powell Observatory in Louisburg, on Thursday, just after 11:30 p.m. through his telescope, an 8-inch Celestron, using his iPhone camera.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

