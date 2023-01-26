Missouri Republicans push for the state to take control of St. Louis Police — just like Kansas City

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Certain Hyundai and Kia cars are not covered by some auto insurance companies.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Man Sentenced to 235 Months In Federal Prison After IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzEast Saint Louis, IL
She Said He "Never Came Back," So She Left His Young Children Alone In An Abandoned HouseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Historic St. Louis, Missouri house built for prominent dentist, Dr. George Ashe Bronson, in 1885CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
10 St. Louis Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Related
What lawmakers are proposing to help curb violent crime in Missouri
Missouri lawmakers want the governor to appoint a special prosecutor to certain parts of the state to help reduce crime.
St. Louis County, MO monthly unemployment update
Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in St. Louis County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. County and metro unemployment rates are as of November 2022. St. Louis County had a 2.3% unemployment rate in November 2022, holding steady from a month ago. Missouri reported a...
Mass shootings lead to widening divide on gun policies in Missouri, other states
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mass shootings have commanded public attention on a disturbingly frequent basis across the U.S. But rather than provoking a unified response from elected officials, each additional shooting seems to be widening the political divide on gun policy among states. “It’s wash, rinse and repeat...
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louisans call for accountability after release of Tyre Nichols police beating video
Rasheen Aldridge has been speaking out against police officers killing Black people for nearly a decade. And as he spoke at a vigil mourning Tyre Nichols’ death at the hands of Memphis police, the veteran of the Ferguson protest movement said having to keep coming out to similar events was exhausting.
Bill to bypass St. Louis Circuit Attorney gets hearing in Jefferson City
“It is true that I don’t live in St. Louis,” says Representative Lane Roberts. “The idea that we are watching people die because we don’t want to be criticized for taking action is equally unconscionable.”
FOX2now.com
Missouri lawmakers call for governor to appoint special prosecutor
A growing concern statewide about crime going unpunished in the City of St. Louis has a bi-partisan group of lawmakers calling for the Missouri governor to appoint a special prosecutor for St. Louis. Missouri lawmakers call for governor to appoint special …. A growing concern statewide about crime going unpunished...
KYTV
Missouri lawmakers hope to join the rest of the nation with proposed distracted driving laws for all ages
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) -Missouri lawmakers are trying again to make distracted driving against the law. ”We only prohibit drivers 21 and younger from texting and driving, it really sends the wrong message to drivers that once you turn a certain age, you can safely multitask behind the wheel,” said Nick Chabarria, a spokesperson for AAA.
4Star Politics: ‘Debt crisis’ in D.C., but surplus in Missouri
4Star Politics: Rep. Jake LaTurner on need for bipartisan work on plan to raise debit ceiling in D.C. while Wendy Doyle discusses MO surplus.
smeharbinger.net
Where Now?: Missouri’s new law illegalizing homeless sleeping in public impacts Kansas City’s homeless community
The Missouri Legislature’s House Bill 1606 went into effect on Jan. 1, banning sleeping on state land, including public parks and under bridges. Perpetrators can now receive a Class C misdemeanor after multiple offenses. While Kansas hasn’t prohibited sleeping on state property, homeless people who spend the night on...
Should St. Louis police return to state control? Missouri Senate hears arguments
Years after control of the St. Louis Police Department was given to the city, some argue that control should be returned to the state. The Missouri Senate heard arguments from both sides, including newly-appointed police chief Robert Tracy.
showmeprogress.com
That sums it up
It’s been a busy few weeks, so I figured I should compile a list of things that Missouri’s Republican supermajority has done this session to fight inflation and lower costs for Missouri families:. Yep.
Did You Know There’s a Mini-Stonehenge in the Middle of Missouri?
I've heard it said that imitation is the purest form of flattery. If that's the case, the middle of Missouri is flattering the living daylights out of Stonehenge as there's a mini replica of those famous rocks standing more or less in the middle of the state. I stumbled across...
Why there are thousands of uncertified teachers in Missouri schools
There are more than 3,000 uncertified teachers in Missouri, and the state's education department says it all goes back to the teacher shortage.
fourstateshomepage.com
Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sarah Huckabee Sanders has authorized the Arkansas National Guard to keep major highways operational and safe according to a tweet. On Friday night, protesters shut down the I-55 bridge at the Memphis-Arkansas border in protest of the death of Tyre Nichols. “We are praying...
Missouri’s housing and utility assistance program to end
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Those looking for help with rent or city utilities now have a deadline to apply. The State Assistance for Housing Relief or “SAFHR” announced the decision to close applications by Jan. 31. The remaining funds will be given out to those in need until it runs out. The program was created to The post Missouri’s housing and utility assistance program to end appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
‘Never know what you’re going to come across’: Possible prehistoric bison fossil unearthed in Missouri
David Jamerson and Mike Ruth are just some good old boys, never meanin' no harm.
KHBS
Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis
ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
Former secretary in Missouri sentenced to prison for embezzling $1.2M million from company
ST. LOUIS — A secretary who worked for a family-owned agricultural business in Missouri and embezzled $1.2 million by writing checks to herself was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern...
houstonherald.com
Power supplier for Houston, Cabool receives workforce development funds
The organization that provides wholesale electricity to the Houston and Cabool has received a $1.14 million workforce training grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The Missouri Public Utility Alliance Resource Services Corporation (MPUA-RSC) was awarded the fund. It will be able to offer additional vocational training in the...
KYTV
Fact Finders: Does Missouri require made-in-America flag purchases for state government?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will sign a bill on flags tomorrow (Thursday, January 26, 2023). It will require flags bought with Arkansas’ public money to be made in the United States. A state representative from Yellville, Ark., sponsored the bill on flags. It’s House Bill 1023. It quickly moved from the house into the Arkansas Senate after its introduction.
Comments / 4