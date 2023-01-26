ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

The Independent

Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela

When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.An Australian newspaper reported that I had accused Harry and Meghan of “using” my grandfather’s legacy for profit with their Netflix documentary series Live to Lead. They...
ABC30 Fresno

Trump kicks off presidential campaign in New Hampshire, South Carolina

Former President Donald Trump is embarking on his first campaign swing of the 2024 presidential cycle on Saturday where he is expected to announce his leadership team from South Carolina as he seeks the White House for the third time - but his appearance comes as some conservatives in the state say their support for Trump isn't locked in.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

