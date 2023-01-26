ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati mayor made ‘Burrowhead’ instantly lame

The mayor of Cincinnati tried to drop a “Burrowhead” joke in a city council meeting and it somehow made the Joe Burrow-Arrowhead wordplay even worse. The matchup between the Bengals and the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game has generated plenty of excitement over the prospect of a heated rematch. It’s also spread the term “Burrowhead,” for better or worse.
Yankees get great injury news on a key player

DJ LeMahieu was a huge missing piece during last year’s playoffs. It sounds like he’ll be near full strength to start the season. New York Yankees fans will point to injury luck as one of the main reasons the team has been held back from success in the last several years. In reality, the team has probably faced an equal share of injury obstacles that should be expected throughout the grind of a 162-game season.
