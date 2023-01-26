DJ LeMahieu was a huge missing piece during last year’s playoffs. It sounds like he’ll be near full strength to start the season. New York Yankees fans will point to injury luck as one of the main reasons the team has been held back from success in the last several years. In reality, the team has probably faced an equal share of injury obstacles that should be expected throughout the grind of a 162-game season.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO