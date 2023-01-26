Bloomington-based insurer State Farm reportedly is refusing to issue new auto policies on some Kias and Hyundais in the St. Louis region as theft rates of the vehicles remain high. The report comes after news of a surge in thefts of older Kia and Hyundai cars around the country. The vehicles lack an immobilizer, a common part that prevents car thieves from bypassing the ignition system. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports Progressive Insurance also has suspended policies for the vehicles.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO