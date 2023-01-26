Read full article on original website
St. Louis American
Missouri Legislature continues its WAR on St. Louis
The annual legislative assault in Jefferson City against St. Louis, its favorite target along with Kansas City, has begun. The GOP-dominated Missouri Legislature has already introduced a bill to disenfranchise voters in our city. We’re specifically calling out House Bill 301, sponsored by Joplin State Representative Lane Roberts, which directly names and targets only St. Louis City and our democratically-elected circuit attorney, Kimberly Gardner.
KSDK
Missouri bill proposes St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to go back under state control
Senate Bill 78 would put the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department back under state control. 10 years ago voters stripped that authority away from the state.
Missouri Republicans push for state to take over control of St. Louis police department
Kansas City is the only major city in the country where the city’s elected leaders don’t control the local police department — a state-appointed police board does. Up until 2013, St. Louis was in the same boat. However, the city gained local control of its police department after a 2012 statewide referendum. Now 10 years […] The post Missouri Republicans push for state to take over control of St. Louis police department appeared first on Missouri Independent.
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louisans call for accountability after release of Tyre Nichols police beating video
Rasheen Aldridge has been speaking out against police officers killing Black people for nearly a decade. And as he spoke at a vigil mourning Tyre Nichols’ death at the hands of Memphis police, the veteran of the Ferguson protest movement said having to keep coming out to similar events was exhausting.
St. Louisians react to Tyre Nichols videos released by Memphis police
ST. LOUIS — On a chilly Friday night, several dozen people gathered outside St. Louis police headquarters to remember Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old man who was beaten by five Memphis police officers earlier this month. "Say his name! Tyre Nichols! Tyre Nichols!” demonstrators shouted. Members from the community...
977wmoi.com
State Farm Not Issuing New Auto Policies on Older Kias and Hyundais in St. Louis Region
Bloomington-based insurer State Farm reportedly is refusing to issue new auto policies on some Kias and Hyundais in the St. Louis region as theft rates of the vehicles remain high. The report comes after news of a surge in thefts of older Kia and Hyundai cars around the country. The vehicles lack an immobilizer, a common part that prevents car thieves from bypassing the ignition system. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports Progressive Insurance also has suspended policies for the vehicles.
Crime in St. Louis City affects the entire region, St. Charles County Exec says
On Thursday’s “The Show,” St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann confirmed a thought that Chris Rongey and Amy Marxkors shared: that crime in St. Louis City has an effect on the entire region. He explains how, and offers solutions.
FOX2now.com
23-year-old serial rapist not eligible for parole until 106
Convicted serial rapist Dominic Yocco learned Thursday that he’s going to prison for the remainder of his life. A St. Louis County judge sentenced him to 16 consecutive life sentences. 23-year-old serial rapist not eligible for parole …. Convicted serial rapist Dominic Yocco learned Thursday that he’s going to...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Industry mourns passing of Dierbergs Markets’ Roger Dierberg
Third-generation grocer Roger Dierberg, a former executive vice president of upscale supermarket chain Dierbergs Markets, has died at age 88. Chesterfield, Missouri-based Dierbergs said this week that Dierberg passed away on Jan. 18 in St. Louis. He was a cousin and business partner of Bob Dierberg, the grocery chain’s current chairman, and served as the first chairman of the National Grocers Association (NGA).
Best toasted ravioli in St. Louis? FOX 2 viewers weigh in
ST. LOUIS – Toasted ravioli has been a St. Louis sensation for decades. It’s a common appetizer for hundreds of restaurants in the region, often complemented with dipping sauce. Legend has it, the appetizer first gained popularity in St. Louis on accident. In the 1940s, a chef for...
KSDK
St. Louis activists react to release of Tyre Nichols video
The video of the police beating in Memphis opened wounds in St. Louis. where the community protested following the deaths of other Black men.
Congregation helps St. Peters neighbors hit hard by July floods
One group of Lutheran Christian servants spent part of the weekend helping people in a St. Peters subdivision repair their homes.
St. Louis suburb’s ’15-minute-city’ plan gets international attention
ST. LOUIS — A plan to transform a St. Louis suburb into a “15-minute city” is getting worldwide recognition. The Guardian is featuring the O’Fallon, Illinois 20-year development plan. What is it? Simply put, people living in O’Fallon, Illinois, should have everything they need within a...
kttn.com
Owner of construction company in Missouri pleads guilty to multiple counts of wire fraud
The former owner and chief operating officer of a Clayton, Missouri construction company on Wednesday admitted committing fraud to sidestep St. Louis, Missouri requirements that encourage the participation of minority-owned businesses in city contract opportunities. Brian Kowert Sr. pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to...
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold pledges to add SROs at Fox schools if sales tax passes
Arnold leaders have agreed to provide funding to add up to two school resource officers to work at five Fox C-6 School District schools inside of city limits, that is if voters approve a 1-cent sales tax increase to help fund the Arnold Police Department. Arnold Police currently provide one...
See Inside a Neglected St. Louis Mausoleum, But There’s Good News
This has become a lonely and neglected place, but it didn't used to be that way. You can see inside what was a neglected St. Louis, Missouri mausoleum. The good news is that this story might just have a happy ending. My first thought upon seeing video of this place...
West Newsmagazine
Ballwin Board of Aldermen unanimously passes pair of marijuana bills
There were a handful of comments but no points of contention on Jan. 23 as the Ballwin Board of Aldermen passed Bills 4157 and 4158 regarding recreational marijuana use. The marijuana smoking restrictions are as follows:. 1. Marijuana shall not be smoked in any public area in the city, including...
Costly car repairs spike from St. Louis area potholes
Drivers on area roadways are noticing an uptick in broken bits of streets and surfaces.
What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
Caught on camera: Teens carjack man near St. Louis church, quickly crash
Two young carjackers did not make it far after stealing a man's minivan in the parking lot of a south St. Louis church.
