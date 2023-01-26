ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
St. Louis American

Missouri Legislature continues its WAR on St. Louis

The annual legislative assault in Jefferson City against St. Louis, its favorite target along with Kansas City, has begun. The GOP-dominated Missouri Legislature has already introduced a bill to disenfranchise voters in our city. We’re specifically calling out House Bill 301, sponsored by Joplin State Representative Lane Roberts, which directly names and targets only St. Louis City and our democratically-elected circuit attorney, Kimberly Gardner.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri Republicans push for state to take over control of St. Louis police department

Kansas City is the only major city in the country where the city’s elected leaders don’t control the local police department — a state-appointed police board does. Up until 2013, St. Louis was in the same boat.  However, the city gained local control of its police department after a 2012 statewide referendum.  Now 10 years […] The post Missouri Republicans push for state to take over control of St. Louis police department appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
977wmoi.com

State Farm Not Issuing New Auto Policies on Older Kias and Hyundais in St. Louis Region

Bloomington-based insurer State Farm reportedly is refusing to issue new auto policies on some Kias and Hyundais in the St. Louis region as theft rates of the vehicles remain high. The report comes after news of a surge in thefts of older Kia and Hyundai cars around the country. The vehicles lack an immobilizer, a common part that prevents car thieves from bypassing the ignition system. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports Progressive Insurance also has suspended policies for the vehicles.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

23-year-old serial rapist not eligible for parole until 106

Convicted serial rapist Dominic Yocco learned Thursday that he’s going to prison for the remainder of his life. A St. Louis County judge sentenced him to 16 consecutive life sentences. 23-year-old serial rapist not eligible for parole …. Convicted serial rapist Dominic Yocco learned Thursday that he’s going to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Industry mourns passing of Dierbergs Markets’ Roger Dierberg

Third-generation grocer Roger Dierberg, a former executive vice president of upscale supermarket chain Dierbergs Markets, has died at age 88. Chesterfield, Missouri-based Dierbergs said this week that Dierberg passed away on Jan. 18 in St. Louis. He was a cousin and business partner of Bob Dierberg, the grocery chain’s current chairman, and served as the first chairman of the National Grocers Association (NGA).
CHESTERFIELD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold pledges to add SROs at Fox schools if sales tax passes

Arnold leaders have agreed to provide funding to add up to two school resource officers to work at five Fox C-6 School District schools inside of city limits, that is if voters approve a 1-cent sales tax increase to help fund the Arnold Police Department. Arnold Police currently provide one...
ARNOLD, MO
West Newsmagazine

Ballwin Board of Aldermen unanimously passes pair of marijuana bills

There were a handful of comments but no points of contention on Jan. 23 as the Ballwin Board of Aldermen passed Bills 4157 and 4158 regarding recreational marijuana use. The marijuana smoking restrictions are as follows:. 1. Marijuana shall not be smoked in any public area in the city, including...
BALLWIN, MO
FOX 2

What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy