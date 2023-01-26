Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Algoa inmate pronounced dead at prison on Friday, autopsy to be performed
The Missouri Department of Corrections said an inmate at Algoa Correctional Center has died. The department sent a release stating that Jason Shuck, 44, from Audrain County, was pronounced dead Friday morning at the prison. Shuck was serving three seven-year sentences for delivery/possession of a controlled substance. He entered the...
kwos.com
UPDATE: Mid-Missouri parolee facing murder/arson charges in death of his mother
A mid-Missouri parolee charged with first degree murder and arson for the December death of his mother in an apartment fire was paroled from prison on December 15, about a week before the incident. Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) Major Brice Mesko says 43-year-old Brandon Spears is charged with first...
kjluradio.com
Franklin County man arrested in connection with drug distribution operation
One man is arrested in connection with a drug distribution operation in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says this month, detectives received information that someone was distributing drugs from a home in the 100 block of Rand Street in Washington. One man, Tony Ward, 36, of Washington, was identified as a suspect dealing narcotics from the home and other locations in the county. Ward was spotted at a car wash in Union on Thursday. Deputies say he tried to flee, but was caught and taken into custody. Ward allegedly had a small amount of crystal methamphetamine and 98 suspected fentanyl capsules on him.
More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After a deadly fire is put out, the work for fire investigators begins. A Mexico man was charged with arson and murder following an apartment fire in Mexico, Missouri, that allegedly led to the death of his mother. Fires like this are investigated using a collaborative effort from local fire departments, law The post More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
muddyrivernews.com
Four arrests made after Hancock County deputies make traffic stop
CARTHAGE, Ill. — A Carthage man was arrested Wednesday night for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice. Deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan and Marion in Carthage at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the vehicle, Jeffrey J. Schofield, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice.
khqa.com
Carthage traffic stop leads to four arrested
CARTHAGE, Ill. (KHQA) — A traffic stop on Wednesday in Carthage led to the arrest of four people. The ordeal started around 9:08 p.m. when Hancock County deputies conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan Street and Marian Street in Carthage. The driver, Jeffrey J Schofield, was...
Former secretary in Missouri sentenced to prison for embezzling $1.2M million from company
ST. LOUIS — A secretary who worked for a family-owned agricultural business in Missouri and embezzled $1.2 million by writing checks to herself was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern...
khqa.com
Police arrest man during ongoing death investigation
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man was arrested on Thursday, after an investigation of a man who was found unresponsive laying in the roadway on Wednesday. The Hannibal Police Department says Howard J. Rickey, 41, of Hannibal, is facing charges of assault, and resisting arrest for a felony. Officials...
khqa.com
Ralls County woman sentenced after embezzling $1.2 million
ST. LOUIS (KHQA) — A woman from Ralls County, Mo., was sentenced on Tuesday following her guilty plea to embezzling more than a million dollars from a Ralls County, Missouri, agricultural business. U.S. District Judge sentenced Stephanie D. Carper, 51. sentenced to two and one-half years in prison for...
kttn.com
Missouri woman sentenced to 2-½ years in prison for embezzling $1.2 million from her employer
U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Tuesday sentenced a woman to two and one-half years in prison for embezzling $1.2 million from a Ralls County, Missouri agricultural business. Stephanie D. Carper, 51, was also ordered to repay the money she stole while exploiting her position as secretary of the...
khqa.com
Quincy student brings unloaded airsoft gun on bus
QUINCY, IL — Quincy police were called Friday afternoon after learning that a Baldwin Elementary student had an unloaded airsoft gun on a bus. In a statement from Quincy Public Schools: "Please know the student did not make any threats, and we do not believe anyone was in danger. At Quincy Public Schools, the safety and security of our students and staff is a top priority and therefore want to inform all of our QPS families of this incident because it's important to be honest and transparent with parents. We also want to assure you that we are taking this matter very seriously and disciplinary actions will be taken in accordance with state law and our school code."
khqa.com
Police investigating death of unresponsive man in road
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The Hannibal Police Department responded to a call for an unresponsive man laying in the roadway at 10 p.m. on Wednesday. We're told the officers arrived on the scene in the 1200 block of Lyon Street and initiated CPR until medical personnel arrived. The man...
MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
One person extricated following car/semi collision near Boone/Callaway County line
A Fulton woman escapes serious injuries when she sideswipes a semi in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Melody Kosmatka, 47, was driving on Route WW, near the Callaway County line on Thursday afternoon, when she crossed the centerline, striking the side of the truck. The impact forced the semi off the road where it struck a fence.
kttn.com
Four injured, including 1-year-old infant, in crash on Highway 63
Four people from Macon, including an infant, were injured early Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle accident in Macon. All occupants were taken by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital of Macon. The driver, 40-year-old Matthew Jacobs, received moderate injuries. Minor injuries were listed for passengers 38-year-old Heather Jacobs, 19-year-old Jayden Jacobs, and...
KMOV
Dead suspect in Wentzville officer-involved shooting identified, was released from prison last October
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - The suspect in Wednesday morning’s officer-involved shooting in St. Charles County was recently released from the Missouri Department of Corrections. Sonny Vincent, 36, was killed after officers with St. Charles County’s Multi-Jurisdictional Auto Theft Task Force tried to stop the car Vincent was in in...
khqa.com
Early childhood center teacher placed on leave for a report of 'physical nature'
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A teacher at the Early Childhood Center in Hannibal, has been placed on administrative leave on Friday. Officials say Gretchen O'Bryan was placed on leave after an issue has been reported of physical nature. The Division of Family Services has completed an investigation and determined...
khqa.com
Man died after being hit by semi in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man who was hit by a semi-truck on Monday night had died from his injuries. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department were called around 8:30 p.m. to the area of US Highway 61 and Highway MM for a report of a man stumbling around in the middle of the highway.
wlds.com
Greene Co. Economic Development Group Signs Broadband Project Agreement with Frontier
The Greene County Economic Development Group has formally signed a broadband agreement with Frontier to bring fiber Internet to the door to every home that wants it in Greene County. The group signed the agreement yesterday that defines the commitment to make available fiber internet service up to 2 gigabits/second...
wlds.com
Birch Resigns From Pike County Board
The Pike County Board will be filling a vacancy. The Pike Press reports that long-time board member John Birch was resigning from the county board due to health concerns. County Board Chairman Andy Borrowman thanked Birch for his lengthy term of service to the county. Birch won re-election to a new 4-year term in November.
