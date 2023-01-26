ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
inforney.com

Portillo’s at Rayzor Ranch wins planning panel's approval

The site of a future Portillo’s restaurant in Rayzor Ranch and several single-family residential developments are among the projects that will move forward after initial approval by Denton’s Planning and Zoning Commission this week. Here’s a look at each of the proposals and what’s next for the projects.
DENTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco schedules Universal park 'meet and greet' events for Jan. 31

The community will get a chance to "meet and greet" with Universal Parks & Resorts and the City of Frisco as part of an event through the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, the city has announced. According to the city, there will be two opportunities to learn about the proposed park...
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local ISD Considers Hosting Pride Fest

Princeton Independent School District (ISD) has decided to review its facility use policy after concerns were raised over a request from a local LGBTQ group to use school property for an event. In a special meeting of the Princeton ISD board on January 19, board members heard from residents, some...
PRINCETON, TX
CandysDirt.com

What’s Developing: Ascent at Mountain Creek Is Part of Southwest Dallas Resurgence

Developers are taking note of the abundant and scenic land in Southwest Dallas, and snapping up acreages by the hundreds in largely undeveloped Mountain Creek. Longtime Mountain Creek landowner Courtland Group recently sold 430 acres to Village West Dallas Development LLC, the Dallas Morning News reported. And NRP Group, one of the country’s top apartment builders with offices in Dallas and throughout the country, just broke ground on a 30-acre site for the new Ascent at Mountain Creek.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Eye on Politics: Mayors of Fort Worth and Arlington on their re-election bids

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - This week's episode of Eye on Politics (original air date: Jan. 26) covers the Public Utility Commission's recommended changes to how the state's electricity market works and it's not sitting well with some state lawmakers. And CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink also sits down with the mayors of Arlington and Fort Worth to discuss their bids for re-election.Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new...
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Organization gears up to host 2023 McKinney Black History Month events

After an inaugural run last year, the McKinney Black History Month Committee is gearing up to host another full month of events highlighting and celebrating Black lives and voices. “We created last year’s group of events and had a really positive response,” said Dr. Geré Feltus, McKinney City Council member...
MCKINNEY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lewisville ISD adds anonymous reporting system

The Lewisville ISD community now has access to STOPit, an anonymous reporting system that allows people to submit at concerns at anytime, the district announced this week. The district hopes students will use STOPit to safely report illegal activities taking place on school property, says a LISD news release. For the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, STOPit will operate concurrently with all campus cell phone tip lines. The cell phone tip lines will be discontinued at the start of the 2023-24 school year.
LEWISVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Celina Fire Captain completes Managing Officer Program through National Fire Academy

One Celina firefighter is finding a new way to support first responders in a growing city. During a Tuesday, Jan. 10 city council meeting, Celina Fire Capt. Justin Beamis got a standing ovation — he had recently graduated from the Managing Officer Program through the National Fire Academy. He is one of 132 fire officers from Texas who have the certification, and he was one of 125 selected out of 500 applicants from across the country.
CELINA, TX
fortworthreport.org

As fracking increases in the Barnett Shale, Arlington city leaders avoid scrutiny

When she saw the drilling rig go back up, Kim Feil started closing windows. She didn’t want a repeat of 2013, when she experienced nosebleeds after natural gas drilling began at the site just a quarter mile from her home in Arlington, Texas, in the Barnett Shale. A 2019 study found people living between 500 and 2,000 feet of fracking sites have an elevated risk of nosebleeds, headaches, dizziness or other short-term health effects.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Famed BBQ Restaurant Headed to Fort Worth

The famed restaurant Terry Black’s Barbecue will be opening a new location in Fort Worth. Mark Black confirmed that he and his brother, Mike, will open the new restaurant at 2926 W. Seventh St., Fort Worth, in 2024 and also open a new location in Waco sometime in the future, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
FORT WORTH, TX
keranews.org

Plano ISD sees a big jump in students experiencing homelessness

The number of Plano ISD students who qualify for homelessness aid is on the rise. The McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act is a federal law that created a program to help students experiencing homelessness access education. Plano ISD’s Jennifer Miley said the district usually identifies around four or five hundred McKinney Vento students each school year. She’s the executive director of student, family and community services for Plano ISD.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Developer Parts with CEO

One of Dallas’ top real estate development firms is parting ways with its CEO next month amid economic worries and a slowdown in business. Trammell Crow Company’s (TCC) Chief Executive Officer, Mike Lafitte, will depart the company on “mutually agreed” terms on February 17, 2023, according to an SEC filing from the company.
