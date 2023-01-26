Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who collapsed on field earlier this month, thanked his fans and the medical professionals responsible for his recovery in his first public video since suffering the cardiac arrest that left him in critical condition."I can't tell you how appreciative I am for all the love, all the support," Hamlin said in the video, which he posted on Saturday. The official Twitter account for the team posted the heartwarming video with the caption, "A special message from our guy," and the hashtags #LoveForDamar and #ForDamar. The video was also shared on Hamlin's Instagram. In the nearly six-minute...

