Minnesota 3, Buffalo 2
Minnesota1101—3 Minnesota won shootout 3-1 First Period_1, Buffalo, Quinn 8, 2:22. 2, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 18 (Kaprizov, Zuccarello), 3:35 (pp). Penalties_Bryson, BUF (High Sticking), 3:24; Dewar, MIN (High Sticking), 10:12; Dahlin, BUF (Hooking), 12:03; Thompson, BUF (Hooking), 16:24. Second Period_3, Buffalo, Girgensons 5 (Okposo, Krebs), 9:50. 4, Minnesota, Spurgeon...
N.Y. Islanders 2, Detroit 0
Detroit000—0 N.Y. Islanders011—2 First Period_None. Penalties_Maatta, DET (Hooking), 3:40; Pageau, NYI (Slashing), 5:22; Veleno, DET (Cross Checking), 12:54. Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 18 (Palmieri, Nelson), 4:44. Penalties_Mayfield, NYI (Holding), 1:29; Berggren, DET (Holding), 7:10; Parise, NYI (Holding Stick), 13:27; Perron, DET (Roughing), 19:14; Martin, NYI (Roughing), 19:14.
Detroit 4, Montreal 3
Montreal1200—3 First Period_1, Detroit, Rasmussen 9, 3:54. 2, Montreal, Pezzetta 3 (Harvey-Pinard, Belzile), 5:54. Penalties_None. Second Period_3, Detroit, Berggren 8 (Larkin, Seider), 3:56 (pp). 4, Montreal, Harvey-Pinard 2 (Dach, Savard), 6:57 (sh). 5, Detroit, Sundqvist 7 (Kubalik, Seider), 13:30. 6, Montreal, Harvey-Pinard 3 (Belzile, Pezzetta), 18:39. Penalties_Dach, MTL (Fighting), 0:05; Copp, DET (Fighting), 0:05; Wideman, MTL (Delay of Game), 3:29; Anderson, MTL (Slashing), 6:38; Walman, DET (Interference), 15:12.
Damar Hamlin releases public video for the first time since his on-field collapse
Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who collapsed on field earlier this month, thanked his fans and the medical professionals responsible for his recovery in his first public video since suffering the cardiac arrest that left him in critical condition."I can't tell you how appreciative I am for all the love, all the support," Hamlin said in the video, which he posted on Saturday. The official Twitter account for the team posted the heartwarming video with the caption, "A special message from our guy," and the hashtags #LoveForDamar and #ForDamar. The video was also shared on Hamlin's Instagram. In the nearly six-minute...
Houston 117, Detroit 114
HOUSTON (117) Eason 7-15 1-1 16, Martin Jr. 7-11 1-2 15, Smith Jr. 2-12 3-4 7, Gordon 8-17 7-7 24, Nix 2-6 3-4 9, Garuba 3-3 0-0 8, Tate 6-10 1-1 13, Fernando 3-6 1-1 7, Christopher 4-8 2-4 11, Mathews 1-2 2-3 5, Washington Jr. 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 44-92 21-27 117.
No. 8 UCLA loses to Alissa Pili and No. 9 Utah on last-second basket
Former USC standout Alissa Pili drove scored on a go-ahead layup with 0.8 seconds left to give No. 9 Utah a 71-69 win over No. 8 UCLA.
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:14 a.m. EST
Panthers hire Frank Reich over Steve Wilks as head coach. CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have hired Frank Reich as their new head coach following an extensive search. The 61-year-old Reich joins the Panthers after spending the past four-plus seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, where he went 40-33-1 as head coach before being fired on Nov. 7. The Colts went to the playoffs twice as a wild-card team under Reich. For Reich, the hire represents a return to Carolina, where he spent one season as the team’s quarterback and started the franchise’s inaugural game in 1995. He was chosen over candidates including Steve Wilks, who served as the team’s defensive coordinator before being promoted to interim coach.
Robert Morris 85, Detroit 77
DETROIT (8-14) Anderson 5-12 0-0 13, Liddell 5-9 6-10 16, Davis 10-21 0-0 29, Moss 1-6 0-0 2, Oliver 2-7 0-0 4, LeGreair 2-2 0-0 4, Koka 3-3 0-0 6, Tankersley 0-1 0-0 0, Pink 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-62 6-10 77. ROBERT MORRIS (10-12) Spear 10-14 5-5 25, Walker...
Detroit 130, Brooklyn 122
DETROIT (130) Bey 10-19 0-0 25, Bogdanovic 4-15 3-4 11, Duren 7-8 3-3 17, Burks 6-9 5-6 20, Ivey 5-12 5-5 16, Livers 1-5 0-0 2, Stewart 3-6 5-5 11, Diallo 6-9 0-0 12, Hayes 6-12 2-3 16. Totals 48-95 23-26 130. BROOKLYN (122) Harris 3-9 0-0 7, O'Neale 1-7...
Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend
A Memphis police unit was deactivated after Tyre Nichols' death. And two NFL teams will secure Super Bowl berths. It's this weekend's news.
Arizona State women's basketball drops game in final seconds to Washington
The final seconds against Washington were a devastating ending for Arizona State women’s basketball. After piling a dominant first half against Washington, the Sun Devils watched the lead dissipate during the second half. The last-ditch efforts kept ASU within range of earning its first Pac-12 win, but the last shot didn’t fall through and ASU fell 55-53 on Sunday at Desert Financial Arena. ...
Northwestern 81, Minnesota 61
MINNESOTA (7-13) Battle 7-12 4-5 20, Ola-Joseph 2-6 0-0 4, Payne 1-2 1-4 3, Cooper 3-10 4-4 12, Samuels 2-4 2-3 7, Ramberg 4-4 0-0 8, Henley 0-2 3-8 3, Thompson 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 20-44 16-26 61. NORTHWESTERN (15-5) Beran 5-7 1-2 14, Nicholson 2-5 2-3 6, Audige 9-14...
Minnesota 111, Memphis 100
MEMPHIS (100) Brooks 7-17 1-2 17, Jackson Jr. 5-17 4-5 14, Clarke 5-9 5-5 15, Morant 10-21 4-4 27, Williams 3-5 0-0 7, LaRavia 2-3 1-2 6, Roddy 2-6 0-0 4, Tillman 2-2 1-1 5, Aldama 2-9 0-0 5, Jones 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 38-93 16-19 100. MINNESOTA (111) Anderson...
Milwaukee 141, Indiana 132
MILWAUKEE (141) Connaughton 5-9 0-0 14, G.Antetokounmpo 16-29 7-18 41, Lopez 5-8 2-2 15, Allen 3-7 2-2 10, Holiday 8-17 5-6 23, Middleton 7-13 3-3 17, Nwora 0-2 0-0 0, Ingles 2-4 0-0 6, Carter 5-5 0-0 12, Matthews 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 52-98 19-31 141. INDIANA (131) Duarte 7-11...
