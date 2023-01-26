ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Asian-owned businesses in Oklahoma City receive huge boost

OKLAHOMA CITY — Asian-owned businesses in Oklahoma City received a huge boost with the creation of a new Asian Chamber of Commerce. KOCO 5 was there to celebrate with state and local leaders. They said it will bring in some much-needed support and resources within the community. The big...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Discover Oklahoma: "The Jones Assembly" blends live music, drink & food

Discover Oklahoma: "The Jones Assembly" blends live music, drink & food.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Commercial fire under investigation in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Oklahoma City Fire Department received calls of a visible commercial fire at North Robinson Ave and NW 23rd St. Calls regarding the fire came around 1:45 AM with visible fire coming from the exterior of the structure. OKCFD stated there were no injuries at the scene of the fire. The cause of […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

OKC Thunder holds Aero-Student Day with high school students, Oklahoma State experts

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Paycom Center in Oklahoma City was full of aerospace experts and hundreds of high school students Friday for the OKC Thunder's Aero-Student Day. “The future of aerospace is the youth — not only being able to fill all the roles in terms of jobs, but providing diversity in perspective and ideas,” said Dr. Jamey Jacob, OSU professor and Unmanned Systems Research Institute (USRI) director. “They make the impossible happen.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

4 Your Information: Lifelong learning opportunities for Oklahomans

4 Your Information: Lifelong learning opportunities for Oklahomans.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Norman's plan to make water safer may come with a stench

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman residents may notice a new smell when drinking a glass of water, but that may actually mean your water is safer than ever to drink. The city of Norman added trace amounts of chlorine that will enhance water quality, officials said. But this may cause the water to taste or smell like bleach.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police respond to drive-by shooting at home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police responded to a drive-by shooting at a home. Around 7 a.m. Saturday, Oklahoma City police responded to a drive-by shooting at a home on Northeast 55th Street. Officials said there were no injuries but there were people home at the time. As of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
multihousingnews.com

TWG Breaks Ground on $47M Oklahoma City Affordable Community

Fairground Flats is scheduled for delivery in 2024. TWG Development has broken ground on Fairground Flats, a 216-unit affordable housing community in Oklahoma City. Construction is slated for completion in 2024. The $47 million project is being developed with the support of the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency, Citibank, Bank of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

One person shot in SW Oklahoma City apartments

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- One person was shot in the stomach in SW Oklahoma City around 4:20 this morning. OKCPD stated the shooting took place near Las Brisas Apartments at 2119 SW 39th St. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is currently no information on the identity of the […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

