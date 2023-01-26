Read full article on original website
OKC community forum on police violence planned for Sun, Jan. 29
Leaders and activists have planned a community forum on the topic of police violence on Sunday, January 29. The post OKC community forum on police violence planned for Sun, Jan. 29 appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Asian-owned businesses in Oklahoma City receive huge boost
OKLAHOMA CITY — Asian-owned businesses in Oklahoma City received a huge boost with the creation of a new Asian Chamber of Commerce. KOCO 5 was there to celebrate with state and local leaders. They said it will bring in some much-needed support and resources within the community. The big...
KOCO
Oklahomans spread message, condemn officers involved in death of Tyre Nichols
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans spread their message and condemned the officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols. They stand in solidarity with communities across the country, including Memphis. "End police brutality, Justice for Tyre. What happened in Memphis is devastating news. I watched the video, and I was...
Oklahoma City hosting hiring event for several positions
Benefits include 96 hours of vacation leave, 130 hours of sick leave per year, and 11 regular holidays per year.
KFOR
Discover Oklahoma: "The Jones Assembly" blends live music, drink & food
Discover Oklahoma: "The Jones Assembly" blends live music, drink & food. Discover Oklahoma: “The Jones Assembly” blends live …. Discover Oklahoma: "The Jones Assembly" blends live music, drink & food. 5th grader saves choking friend. 5th grader saves choking friend. 5th grader saves choking friend. 5th grader saves...
KFOR
Oklahoma woman claims scammed out of thousands of dollars by local construction company
A Moore woman claims she’s been scammed out of thousands of dollars by a local construction company. She told KFOR she hired someone last year to come and put new windows into her home, but the work hasn’t been done and hasn’t heard from the company in months.
“This is an emergency!” OKC Animal Welfare in desperate need of adoptions
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it is out of room and desperately needs adoptions.
SCAMS: Oklahoma officials highlight impact and targets
Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat joined Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III is warning Oklahoma County residents about scams impacting area residents, after he was the target of a scam.
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craft
An Oklahoma witness at Oklahoma City reported watching an oval-shaped object through night vision goggles while waiting to take off from Wiley Post Airport at 6:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Commercial fire under investigation in NW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Oklahoma City Fire Department received calls of a visible commercial fire at North Robinson Ave and NW 23rd St. Calls regarding the fire came around 1:45 AM with visible fire coming from the exterior of the structure. OKCFD stated there were no injuries at the scene of the fire. The cause of […]
Oklahoma County calls for land acquisition proposals for new jail
January 27, Oklahoma County issued an RFP for acquisition of land for a new jail approved in a bond vote in 2022. The post Oklahoma County calls for land acquisition proposals for new jail appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KTUL
OKC Thunder holds Aero-Student Day with high school students, Oklahoma State experts
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Paycom Center in Oklahoma City was full of aerospace experts and hundreds of high school students Friday for the OKC Thunder's Aero-Student Day. “The future of aerospace is the youth — not only being able to fill all the roles in terms of jobs, but providing diversity in perspective and ideas,” said Dr. Jamey Jacob, OSU professor and Unmanned Systems Research Institute (USRI) director. “They make the impossible happen.”
KFOR
4 Your Information: Lifelong learning opportunities for Oklahomans
4 Your Information: Lifelong learning opportunities for Oklahomans. 4 Your Information: Lifelong learning opportunities …. 4 Your Information: Lifelong learning opportunities for Oklahomans. 5th grader saves choking friend. 5th grader saves choking friend. 5th grader saves choking friend. 5th grader saves choking friend. Epic misspent public education dollars. Epic misspent...
One killed in NW Oklahoma City house fire
Tragedy struck in a Northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood Friday afternoon, as an elderly man was killed in a house fire.
KOCO
Cleveland County residents opposed to turnpike expansion now fear for neighbors
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's plan for a turnpike expansion in Cleveland County was delayed again. The U.S. Bureau of Land Reclamation said the turnpike would not meet the land's intended purpose on an area around Lake Thunderbird. Neighbors now worry that homes not included in the original plan could be impacted if the extension's route changes.
KOCO
Norman's plan to make water safer may come with a stench
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman residents may notice a new smell when drinking a glass of water, but that may actually mean your water is safer than ever to drink. The city of Norman added trace amounts of chlorine that will enhance water quality, officials said. But this may cause the water to taste or smell like bleach.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police respond to drive-by shooting at home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police responded to a drive-by shooting at a home. Around 7 a.m. Saturday, Oklahoma City police responded to a drive-by shooting at a home on Northeast 55th Street. Officials said there were no injuries but there were people home at the time. As of...
multihousingnews.com
TWG Breaks Ground on $47M Oklahoma City Affordable Community
Fairground Flats is scheduled for delivery in 2024. TWG Development has broken ground on Fairground Flats, a 216-unit affordable housing community in Oklahoma City. Construction is slated for completion in 2024. The $47 million project is being developed with the support of the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency, Citibank, Bank of...
One person shot in SW Oklahoma City apartments
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- One person was shot in the stomach in SW Oklahoma City around 4:20 this morning. OKCPD stated the shooting took place near Las Brisas Apartments at 2119 SW 39th St. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is currently no information on the identity of the […]
city-sentinel.com
Metro Tech to Hold Black History Month Festival to Support Local Black-Owned Businesses
OKLAHOMA CITY – Metro Technology Centers will be holding a Black History Month Festival on Thursday, February 16 inside the District Conference Center located on the Springlake Campus at 1900 Springlake Drive. The event is titled “Black History Rooted in Oklahoma", and it will feature various local Black-owned businesses...
