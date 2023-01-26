ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Hays Post

Kan. man indicted for armed robbery of Missouri bank

KANSAS CITY– A Kansas man was indicted by a federal grand jury this week for the armed robbery of a Mound City, Mo., bank. Marvin J. McWhorter III, 41, Ottawa, was charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. McWhorter is charged with one count of bank robbery and one count of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
MOUND CITY, MO
Hays Post

Police: Kan. man, woman accused of selling meth near a school

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect on drug allegations. On Thursday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2800 Block SE Virginia Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant,...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Man was on fire in Kansas Walmart bathroom

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fire that sent a man to the hospital in Topeka. Just after 8p.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 335 SW MacVicar Avenue in Topeka, according to city of Topeka spokesperson Gretchen Spiker.
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

2 dead after ejected in crash on Kansas highway

JOHNSON COUNTY —Two people died in an accident just before 8a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. The Overland Park police reported a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Marquan Wilson, Kansas City, Missouri was entering northbound on U.S. 69 Highway from the ramp of westbound Interstate 435. While traveling north on U.S....
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Student accused of bomb threat at Kansas middle school

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and officials with USD 497 in Lawrence investigated a bomb threat at West Middle School, 2700 Harvard Road in Lawrence. Officials indicated there was a written threat left on a technology device Wednesday. Officers, along with the ATF's Explosive Detection Unit, searched the entire...
LAWRENCE, KS
Hays Post

Young Kan. lawmakers: Pay hike needed to remain in office, attract better candidates

TOPEKA — When Rep. Tory Marie Blew first won election to the House in 2016, people told her she was losing money by going to Topeka. She was 23 years old at the time, and her only expenses were rent and student loan repayment. As she has grown older — and married, with a mortgage — the financial implications of public service have come into focus. Lawmakers earn $88 per day during the legislative session.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

👟 FHSU records four provisionals at KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. - The Fort Hays State track and field teams took their talents east for the Jayhawk Classic Invitational Friday, with the Tigers compiling four NCAA DII provisional qualifying marks and taking home six first-place finishes. Philip Landrum ran a season-best 6.85 in the prelims of the 60m dash,...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

