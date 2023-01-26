Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas CityTed RiversKansas City, KS
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Kan. man indicted for armed robbery of Missouri bank
KANSAS CITY– A Kansas man was indicted by a federal grand jury this week for the armed robbery of a Mound City, Mo., bank. Marvin J. McWhorter III, 41, Ottawa, was charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. McWhorter is charged with one count of bank robbery and one count of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Police: Kan. man, woman accused of selling meth near a school
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect on drug allegations. On Thursday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2800 Block SE Virginia Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant,...
Man was on fire in Kansas Walmart bathroom
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fire that sent a man to the hospital in Topeka. Just after 8p.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 335 SW MacVicar Avenue in Topeka, according to city of Topeka spokesperson Gretchen Spiker.
KC-area man assaulted girlfriend, fired a gun and hid in a closet
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has been charged in connection with a domestic assault that also involved firing a handgun inside and outside a Lee's Summit residence that the suspect later failed to come out of after police surrounded the residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
2 dead after ejected in crash on Kansas highway
JOHNSON COUNTY —Two people died in an accident just before 8a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. The Overland Park police reported a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Marquan Wilson, Kansas City, Missouri was entering northbound on U.S. 69 Highway from the ramp of westbound Interstate 435. While traveling north on U.S....
Car dragged 8 miles on Kan. highway before the semi driver noticed
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities continue to investigate an accident that sent a woman to the hospital just before 3:30a.m. Wednesday in Johnson County. According to Leawood Police, a Kia compact vehicle driven by a 28-year-old woman traveled southbound through a red light at State Line Road just off Interstate 435.
Student accused of bomb threat at Kansas middle school
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and officials with USD 497 in Lawrence investigated a bomb threat at West Middle School, 2700 Harvard Road in Lawrence. Officials indicated there was a written threat left on a technology device Wednesday. Officers, along with the ATF's Explosive Detection Unit, searched the entire...
FBI agent on cyber threats: ‘I have a hard time going to sleep’
LAWRENCE, Kan. — FBI supervisory special agent George Schultzel pulled hundreds of people to the edge of their seat Friday during a gathering at the University of Kansas exploring how government, industry and researchers could work together to improve cybersecurity in the United States. He was part of a...
Young Kan. lawmakers: Pay hike needed to remain in office, attract better candidates
TOPEKA — When Rep. Tory Marie Blew first won election to the House in 2016, people told her she was losing money by going to Topeka. She was 23 years old at the time, and her only expenses were rent and student loan repayment. As she has grown older — and married, with a mortgage — the financial implications of public service have come into focus. Lawmakers earn $88 per day during the legislative session.
👟 FHSU records four provisionals at KU
LAWRENCE, Kan. - The Fort Hays State track and field teams took their talents east for the Jayhawk Classic Invitational Friday, with the Tigers compiling four NCAA DII provisional qualifying marks and taking home six first-place finishes. Philip Landrum ran a season-best 6.85 in the prelims of the 60m dash,...
🎧 Holthis Hotline with Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus
Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus takes a look back at Kansas City's AFC Divisional Playoff win over Jacksonville and previews Sunday night's AFC Championship game with the Bengals. The Holthus Hotline airs Saturday mornings around 8:00 a.m. on 96.9, KFIX.
🏈 Bengals return to Kansas City for another AFC title game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have lost three straight games to the Cincinnati Bengals, including last year’s AFC title game, when they blew an early 21-3 lead in an overtime defeat before a sea of stunned fans inside Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick Mahomes, who expects...
⚾ Royals officially announce the signing of Aroldis Chapman
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced that they have signed left-handed pitcher Aroldis Chapman to a one-year contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Chapman, 34, is a seven-time All-Star, 2016 World Series winner with the Chicago Cubs and was named the Mariano Rivera...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0