NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
Looking for something fun to do in Manhattan this weekend? Here are 6 fabulous ideas!
When planning a day or evening (or both) in Manhattan with your family or with someone special, sometimes you need an activity before dinner or after lunch. By the way, it’s NYC Restaurant Week, which started on Jan. 17 and ends Feb. 12. You can get a three-course lunch or dinner in the hottest restaurants for as little as $30. But I digress. Back to fun Manhattan activities.
What’s up with these Restaurant Weeks? | Pamela’s Food Service Diary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Our readers love a good Restaurant Week! That’s when epicureans ideally can tap into a new place thanks to prix fixe meals and other enticements. But this year, there is some confusion. First let me clarify: there are two distinct Restaurant Weeks in motion....
johnnyjet.com
VIDEO: Is This For Real? NYC Subway Rat Nibbles Crumbs Off of Passed Out Dude’s Lips
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I don’t spend much time on Instagram these days but when I get bored or if I’m looking for travel videos to feature in my newsletter (you can subscribe here), I almost always find something interesting on Instagram. RELATED: VIDEO: Woman’s Selfie Photo Shoot on the NYC Subway.
Meet the New Restaurants That Are Making Midtown Manhattan NYC’s Hottest Dining Destination
This strange new gravitational pull toward midtown Manhattan started with a crab and a cocktail at Le Rock’s packed-on-a-Tuesday-night bar, where an open stool presents the opportunity for what could be considered the perfect solo meal: dressed whole Dungeness crab, escargot, snappy red radishes with butter, baguette slices and a Green Chartreuse–laced Bijou Blanc. And the simmering vibe at the new Rockefeller Plaza brasserie, from Frenchette chefs Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, is as much a draw as its wide-ranging, artfully executed menu of bistro favorites. I shared a snail with the diner next to me, ordered a second cocktail...
Staten Island Home of the Week: Sun-soaked New Dorp cottage with scenic 3-season room, $900K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on the Staten Island Board of Realtors’ website for 124 St. Stephens Pl. in New Dorp presents this nearly-full brick home in such a charming manner that you simply can’t dismiss it. If you cherish natural light and coziness, the abundance of windows, trees and the three-season room will lure you in.
Brooklyn’s Beloved Champs Diner to Permanently Close This Weekend
The iconic vegan diner is closing up shop after 12 years of service. The Brooklyn-based restaurant, Champs Diner, recently announced plans to permanently close its doors this coming weekend. Known for its veganized diner fare, Champs Diner has been a favored restaurant for over a decade. Its popularity even led to a short-lived second location, Champs Jr., in Greenpoint several years back. Champs Diner has remained a New York mainstay, filling the sidewalks with a line of new and repeat customers each weekend. The all-vegan eatery shared the news of its upcoming closure on Instagram and Facebook earlier in the week.
Harper's Bazaar
The 12 Best Thrift Stores in New York City for Vintage and Designer Finds
Thrift shopping is an endurance sport. You can't walk into the experience with a single piece in mind, but put in the time, and you may come away with a whole bag of unique items. New York City is a town particularly well suited to thrifting: Sprinkled throughout the boroughs are scores of shops to browse—both tightly curated and totally unedited. The best thrift shops channel the city's energy, whether that be uptown society or downtown trendsetters. Shopping in the city, you might be lucky enough to score vintage Alaïa or Chanel donated by a celebrity, fashion editor, or business executive. In addition, many thrift stores are nonprofits that rely on donations and donate proceeds to important causes like AIDS research or support for the homeless.
Former Staten Islander Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino from ‘Jersey Shore’ welcomes baby girl
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has a new situation to deal with, as he and wife, Lauren Sorrentino, welcomed a baby girl this past Tuesday, the Advance/SILive.com’s sister site, NJ.com, recently reported. The couple, who live in Holmdel,...
‘Repairing the world’: Service impacts her life, and countless others | Staten Island Woman of Achievement Linda Brill
It’s been said time and again: Embracing others and recognizing their needs without ever expecting anything in return, helps us feel good about ourselves. What’s more, if you want to experience happiness for a lifetime, simply reach out and touch someone!. Linda Brill reaches out and touches someone...
Passionate, musical teacher is a ‘child whisperer’ | Staten Island Woman of Achievement Yvette Washington-Wheatley
For young Yvette Washington, growing up in the Stapleton Houses meant listening to the smooth sounds of Duke Ellington, Miles Davis and Marvin Gaye. Her father would pull out a record from his music collection in the coat closet or turn up the radio and fill the house with a fusion of Motown, classical and jazz.
Staten Island oldest resident turns 108! Lena says with a chuckle: “I think God forgot about me.”
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Turning 100 is magical, but when you exceed that number, well — you are really extra special and breaking records. The family of Lena Vallone Barone just couldn’t wait to shout the news from the rooftops!. Lena is 108!. And according to granddaughter...
The new Real Housewife of New Jersey is a Staten Island girl: Danielle Cabral dishes on joining the show
The 13th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” (RHONJ) is premiering on Feb. 7 and former Staten Islander, Danielle Cabral, is joining the cast. Danielle may be in Jersey now, but she is a Staten Island girl through and through. A native of both Westerleigh and...
hypebeast.com
Brooklyn’s Elsewhere Is the Nightclub Where Everyone Belongs
Call it what you want – a club, a concert hall, a multi-purpose artistic space – Elsewhere is all of the above, and then some. It’s a music venue at its core, but to define it as such feels reductive to the amorphous identity of the sprawling three-story venue, which prides itself on a stacked calendar of D.I.Y. acts from vinyl-spinning DJs to underground hyperpop producers. A quick spin through February’s lineup, for instance, posits a show from the Swedish rock band Viagra Boys just a few hours before a set from DJ Chaotic Ugly, the alias of the Long Island-hailing electronic punk duo Machine Girl.
The 5 biggest mishaps in Groundhog Day history
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Groundhog day, a time to gather together and enjoy a family friendly outing in which a furry woodchuck predicts whether or not we get six more weeks of winter. Most years, this event goes off without a hitch and everyone leaves happy. But some years were engraved in history for the worst reasons.
In memoriam: Her goal was simple...help those who needed it most | Staten Island Woman of Achievement Rev. Maggie Howard
It was easy to miss the little white church on Tompkins Avenue. The unassuming wood-frame building erected nearly a century ago seemed dwarfed by a nursing facility, two public schools and the hustle and bustle of a neighborhood in transition. Until the Rev. Maggie Marie Howard stepped up to the...
Brooklyn grandma faces inconsistent heat while caring for special needs children
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Brownsville grandmother is freezing with her family inside her apartment, which has been without consistent heat this winter. Mary Robinson, 73, lives at the NYCHA Brownsville Houses. She needs consistent heat in her building. She cares for two people living with developmental disabilities. Robinson calls her children – 54-year-old Shawn […]
A Groundhog Day to remember: When NYC Mayor de Blasio dropped Staten Island Chuck
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Zoo in West Brighton is home to an array of creatures far and wide. Yet each year it hosts a tradition that is close to home, Groundhog Day. However, back in 2014, Mayor Bill de Blasio would drop the groundhog, leaving a lasting effect for years to come.
Royal Rib House: Barbecue is a family legacy in Bed-Stuy
NEW YORK - At Royal Rib House in Bed-Stuy, preparing a meal takes time."We're not a fast-food place," owner Jason Barnett said. "People sometimes have to wait."But for him, it's a vital part of the experience."When you get the feedback and the response from the community about how good your food is, you stick with it. You don't cut the corners. You just do it the way you know it," he said.At Royal Rib, everything from the Carolina-style pulled pork to the potato salad is made from scratch. Ribs are dry rub marinated overnight then slow-spun on a rotisserie.For Jason,...
Optometrist honored for her unwavering service to the North Shore of Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Dr. Carolyn Powell had a vision to create a high-quality, affordable and accessible optical center on the North Shore of Staten Island, and she worked hard to bring that dream to fruition. Powell was born in Brooklyn into a tight-knit, hard-working family. Her paternal grandmother, to...
Bed bugs are all over New York City, according to a recent study. Here’s how to spot them.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They feast on human blood while you sleep, and they can be tough to spot. But since New York City recorded the second-highest number of bed bug treatments of any U.S. city last year, according to a recent study, New Yorkers should certainly be on the lookout for the pests.
