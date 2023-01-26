Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
ABC 6 GOTW: Mankato East spoils Austin’s Hall of Fame night, brushes off rally for 88-78 victory
(ABC 6 News) – Six more Austin high school alumni forever etched themselves in Packer lore. At halftime of Austin’s contest against Mankato East, the following were inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame:. Warren “Pete” Lade (his wife accepted the honor on his behalf) (Class...
KAAL-TV
Stewartville boys basketball hands Lake City its first loss of the season
(ABC 6 News) — Henry Tschetter collected 18 points and eight rebounds as Stewartville handed Lake City its first loss, 53-41. Ryan Heise had 18 points for Lake City (16-1), which is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA. Stewartville improves to 12-3.
KAAL-TV
Mayo BBB’s Isaiah Hanson scorches Faribault in 83-52 win
The senior Spartan scored 37 total points in the victory. (ABC 6 News) — Highlights of Mayo Boys Basketball’s win over Faribault on January 27. The Spartans dominated off the heels of Isaiah Hanson’s 37 point-performance.
KAAL-TV
New trail for Rochester Nordic Ski Team annual Invite
(ABC 6 News) – Nearly 200 skiers hit the trail at Gamehaven park for the annual Rochester Nordic ski team invitational. This is the teams first year hosting the race at Gamehaven park, in previous years it was held at Eastword golf course. From beginners to veterans, skiers got...
KAAL-TV
Bringing MMA back to the Med City
(ABC 6 News) — What started out as simply a thought in passing quickly formed into an ambitious and exciting new venture for former fighter Jay Paulson and combat sports lover Matthew Vogt. “There’s really not a whole lot of entertainment,” MCFC co-owner and CEO Matthew Vogt said. “A...
KAAL-TV
Remembering the Purple Heart
(ABC 6 News) – It’s an award no member of our military wants to receive. The Purple Heart symbolizes those in the military who were wounded or killed in combat. Five years ago, veterans in Albert Lea wanted to bring more attention to those who were wounded in battle. Sparking the idea to make the entire county a Purple Heart County to show their appreciation.
KAAL-TV
Plunging for Pink at East Side Lake
A lot of people came out today for the 11th Annual Plunging for Pink here in Austin. It’s a way to raise money for breast cancer research at the Hormel Institute. Samantha Hovland participated in the event in the past and she said she loves to participate and help the community.
Snowmobiler Airlifted Following Rochester Area Crash
Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his machine in the Rochester area Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the man was riding with a group north of Dover when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown from it. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.
KAAL-TV
Elma man charged in death of missing Iowa man faces additional charges
(ABC 6 News) – A northern Iowa man faces new charges on top of the 1st-degree murder charge that he already faces. Sayvonne Eugene Jordan, Elma now facing new charges of going armed with intent and abuse of a corpse. According to court documents, Jordan dismembered a corpse in...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MN Murderer ‘Losing Streak Lois’ Was Featured On Investigation Discovery
It's amazing to me how quickly time seems to go by. It will have been 5 years this March since a Southern Minnesota grandmother killed her husband and then a stranger in Florida. She was dubbed 'Losing Streak Lois' as she was known to lose large amounts of money at casinos, and her luck didn't change after she had committed murder.
KAAL-TV
Kick-sleds donated to the Hormel Nature Center in Austin
(ABC 6 News) – A Norwegian tradition has made its way to the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center in Austin. 10 kick-sleds have been donated from the Sons of Norway of Austin to the city of Austin Parks and Recreation department. The Sons of Norway acquired the kicksleds through...
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Saturday snow trending stronger and further north, Winter Storm Warning for parts of Iowa
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 10pm Saturday has been expanded further north to include the very southernmost counties of Minnesota including Freeborn, Mower, Fillmore, and Houston. 3-6" is expected here during the day Saturday. This expansion has also also included the Iowa counties of Winnebago, Worth, Mitchell, Howard, and Winneshiek. At least 3-6" of snow is expected here, with potential for a bit more in some places.
KAAL-TV
Social-ICE returns to downtown Rochester in February
(ABC 6 News) – Downtown Rochester’s iconic ice festival, Social-ICE, returns in its true form with ice, themed bars, and DJs February 24-25, 2023. This year, a total of six veteran and newcomer bars/restaurants are uniting under one overall theme of decades for Social-ICE, with each focusing and incorporating iconic elements from their chosen era. Participating downtown restaurants include:
KIMT
"The Mess Hall" rage room set to open on Friday in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester is welcoming a new place to smash stuff and get out your rage. The Mess Hall welcomes your destructive side with opportunities to break computers, glass, and splatter paint. This rage room is the first of its kind in Rochester with the nearest one located in Des Moines, Iowa.
KAAL-TV
Nursing home neglect leads to death
(ABC 6 News) – Recent investigations conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health found that two nursing homes in our area were negligent. According to the report by MDH, a worker at St. Mark’s found a resident unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. When a nurse was...
KAAL-TV
RPD: level 3 predatory offender released to Rochester area
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police announced Friday that a level 3 predatory offender has been released in the city. Terry Carlton Ross, 45, has registered as a homeless individual living in Rochester. Ross has a history of sexual contact with teenaged girls, including use of force, according to...
KEYC
Collision on State Hwy 13
BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) - A two-car collision on Minnesota Highway 13 has left a man with life-threatening injuries. It happened Thursday in the early morning at around 3 a.m. near Blooming Grove Township. A vehicle driven by Sebastian Robert Schumacher. 28, of Waseca was heading northbound when it...
Woman Injured in Hwy. 14 Rollover Crash Near Lewiston
Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on Hwy. 14 sent a Winona woman to the hospital Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the wreck shortly before 3 p.m. It occurred at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Rolling Hills Rd., which is about a mile east of Lewiston.
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces
SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
