Pedestrian hospitalized after crash in Venice
VENICE GARDENS, Fla. — A man was hospitalized with critical injuries after he was hit by a car Tuesday night in Venice, the Florida Highway Patrol reports. The pedestrian crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. at U.S. 41 and Shamrock Drive. Troopers say a 61-year-old man was driving a...
Troopers investigate after pedestrian hit by car on U.S. 41
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian on U.S. 41 near Shamrock Drive in Sarasota County.
NBC 2
Truck crashes into Cape Coral canal
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A driver made a splash after crashing into a canal in Cape Coral, near El Dolrado Boulevard and Tropicana Parkway. The driver was standing on top of his fully submerged pickup truck when Cape Coral firefighters and police got to the scene. Dale Raleigh, who...
Flicked cigarette causes Fort Myers trailer fire
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fire crews responded to a trailer that caught fire Wednesday morning in Fort Myers. Firefighters with the Iona McGregor Fire District & South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District, as well as South Trail Fire & Rescue District firefighters, arrived at the scene on Second Avenue And Oak Drive and extinguished the flames.
Mysuncoast.com
FDOT announces lane closures for US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has announced lane closures for the US 41/Gulfstream roundabout. The lane closures start on Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Friday, Feb. 3. Access will be maintained for all routes, see lane closure work details below. Nighttime/Lane Closures:. · The inside lanes on...
Five vehicles burst into flames in North Fort Myers
UPDATE: NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Five cars burst into flames on Hampton Road in North Fort Myers, and neighbors are voicing their concerns. “I wake up to explosions, and I could feel my wall vibrate,” said a North Fort Myers man. A jarring sound, especially at 2...
Mysuncoast.com
Video: Troopers stop smoking Mustang clocked at 114 mph
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol has released dash camera video of a Ford Mustang traveling at a dangerous 114 mph near Fort Myers recently. The video shows the vehicle trailing a huge column of smoke as it sped past a patrol vehicle on State Road 82. Troopers managed to stop the speeder without incident.
Mysuncoast.com
New road projects coming to Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his “Framework for Freedom” budget with money going to transportation and infrastructure, the Suncoast is looking forward to more road projects coming soon. On Jan. 30 Governor DeSantis announced Moving Florida Forward, a bold and historic infrastructure initiative. This...
Lane closure in Cape Coral due to possible leak
The city of Cape Coral is reminding Residents tomorrow Jan. 30 the westbound right-turning lane will be closed from 9th Place to 8th Court starting at 8 a.m.
Mysuncoast.com
Residents attend FDOT meeting regarding new proposed Cortez Bridge
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents getting a firsthand look at the proposed new Cortez Bridge. FDOT holding a meeting at Kirkwood Presbyterian Church in Bradenton on Tuesday night talking all about their plans and sharing renderings. The new bridge would be built from 123rd Street West in Cortez to Gulf...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Englewood Bank & Trust reopens South McCall Road drive-thru
Englewood Bank & Trust reopened its drive-thru at 1111 S. McCall Road in nearly four months after the Englewood branch suffered damage from Hurricane Ian. The storm destroyed its roof and the building suffered severe water damage, leaving the branch unsafe to do business in. Although the drive-thru reopened, the branch, which operates out of a separate building at the same address, remains closed but is expected to open in 2024, CEO Jake Crews said.
Missing North Port woman found alive by K-9
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A missing 76-year-old woman was found wandering in the woods by a K-9 in Charlotte County. Marie Ginette Saint Hubert of North Port was found by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, according to the North Port Police Department. The woman left her home in...
Mysuncoast.com
Two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Fruitville reported within minutes
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Fruitville Road that happened within minutes of each other Jan. 27. Officers do not believe the two incidents are connected. The first hit-and-run crash happened near Fruitville and Orange Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. The victim, a...
FWC divers continue to search for derelict vessels post Hurricane Ian
FWC dive members are working on the Peace River in Charlotte County Wednesday morning, to locate and identify additional displaced vessels.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Police Department asking hit and run suspects to come forward
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department is asking the suspects responsible for the death of two pedestrians from two different hit-and-run incidents to come forward. The crashes both happened on Friday within 20 minutes of each other on Fruitville Road. The first at the intersection of Orange Avenue and...
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: All northbound lanes blocked on I-75 at Exit 204
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating a crash at I-75 northbound at Exit 204 near Clark Road in Sarasota. The crash happened around 7:55 a.m. and there are injuries being reported. All northbound lanes are shot down at this time. Drivers should find an...
Search for owner underway after antique gold watch discovered in Cape Coral park
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — You can find good fishing and a place to relax at Jaycee Park, but it’s not often you’ll strike gold. That’s what Sue Gibbons said happened on Monday while walking through the park. Gibbons said she saw her friend, also named Sue,...
News4Jax.com
Woman dead in overnight crash in St. Johns County
St. Johns County – A woman is dead after being hit by a car on A-1-A in St. Johns County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 69-year-old woman from Punta Gorda walked out into the road just south of 5th street. She was then struck by an oncoming...
Boil water advisory scheduled for Everest Parkway residents
Cape Coral is advising residents of a water main shutdown tomorrow, Jan. 30 in the area of Everest Parkway from Del Prado to southeast 26th.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Battled Tampa Fire Late Saturday Night
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue battled a fire at 5809 N 50th Street in Tampa late Saturday night. Calls came into the dispatch center at around 11:30 Friday night from individuals reporting smoke and flames coming from storage units at this location. “Engine
