Englewood Bank & Trust reopened its drive-thru at 1111 S. McCall Road in nearly four months after the Englewood branch suffered damage from Hurricane Ian. The storm destroyed its roof and the building suffered severe water damage, leaving the branch unsafe to do business in. Although the drive-thru reopened, the branch, which operates out of a separate building at the same address, remains closed but is expected to open in 2024, CEO Jake Crews said.

ENGLEWOOD, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO