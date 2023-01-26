ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Tampa Bay

Pedestrian hospitalized after crash in Venice

VENICE GARDENS, Fla. — A man was hospitalized with critical injuries after he was hit by a car Tuesday night in Venice, the Florida Highway Patrol reports. The pedestrian crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. at U.S. 41 and Shamrock Drive. Troopers say a 61-year-old man was driving a...
NBC 2

Truck crashes into Cape Coral canal

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A driver made a splash after crashing into a canal in Cape Coral, near El Dolrado Boulevard and Tropicana Parkway. The driver was standing on top of his fully submerged pickup truck when Cape Coral firefighters and police got to the scene. Dale Raleigh, who...
NBC2 Fort Myers

Flicked cigarette causes Fort Myers trailer fire

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fire crews responded to a trailer that caught fire Wednesday morning in Fort Myers. Firefighters with the Iona McGregor Fire District & South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District, as well as South Trail Fire & Rescue District firefighters, arrived at the scene on Second Avenue And Oak Drive and extinguished the flames.
Mysuncoast.com

FDOT announces lane closures for US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has announced lane closures for the US 41/Gulfstream roundabout. The lane closures start on Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Friday, Feb. 3. Access will be maintained for all routes, see lane closure work details below. Nighttime/Lane Closures:. · The inside lanes on...
Mysuncoast.com

Video: Troopers stop smoking Mustang clocked at 114 mph

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol has released dash camera video of a Ford Mustang traveling at a dangerous 114 mph near Fort Myers recently. The video shows the vehicle trailing a huge column of smoke as it sped past a patrol vehicle on State Road 82. Troopers managed to stop the speeder without incident.
Mysuncoast.com

New road projects coming to Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his “Framework for Freedom” budget with money going to transportation and infrastructure, the Suncoast is looking forward to more road projects coming soon. On Jan. 30 Governor DeSantis announced Moving Florida Forward, a bold and historic infrastructure initiative. This...
Mysuncoast.com

Residents attend FDOT meeting regarding new proposed Cortez Bridge

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents getting a firsthand look at the proposed new Cortez Bridge. FDOT holding a meeting at Kirkwood Presbyterian Church in Bradenton on Tuesday night talking all about their plans and sharing renderings. The new bridge would be built from 123rd Street West in Cortez to Gulf...
gulfshorebusiness.com

Englewood Bank & Trust reopens South McCall Road drive-thru

Englewood Bank & Trust reopened its drive-thru at 1111 S. McCall Road in nearly four months after the Englewood branch suffered damage from Hurricane Ian. The storm destroyed its roof and the building suffered severe water damage, leaving the branch unsafe to do business in. Although the drive-thru reopened, the branch, which operates out of a separate building at the same address, remains closed but is expected to open in 2024, CEO Jake Crews said.
ABC7 Fort Myers

Missing North Port woman found alive by K-9

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A missing 76-year-old woman was found wandering in the woods by a K-9 in Charlotte County. Marie Ginette Saint Hubert of North Port was found by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, according to the North Port Police Department. The woman left her home in...
Mysuncoast.com

Two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Fruitville reported within minutes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Fruitville Road that happened within minutes of each other Jan. 27. Officers do not believe the two incidents are connected. The first hit-and-run crash happened near Fruitville and Orange Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. The victim, a...
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Police Department asking hit and run suspects to come forward

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department is asking the suspects responsible for the death of two pedestrians from two different hit-and-run incidents to come forward. The crashes both happened on Friday within 20 minutes of each other on Fruitville Road. The first at the intersection of Orange Avenue and...
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: All northbound lanes blocked on I-75 at Exit 204

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating a crash at I-75 northbound at Exit 204 near Clark Road in Sarasota. The crash happened around 7:55 a.m. and there are injuries being reported. All northbound lanes are shot down at this time. Drivers should find an...
News4Jax.com

Woman dead in overnight crash in St. Johns County

St. Johns County – A woman is dead after being hit by a car on A-1-A in St. Johns County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 69-year-old woman from Punta Gorda walked out into the road just south of 5th street. She was then struck by an oncoming...
