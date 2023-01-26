Victims scammed when attempting to purchase goat through Facebook

Middlebury Center, Pa. — Two victims were scammed out of $180 when they attempted to purchase a goat online.

State police at Mansfield say the victims of Middlebury Center paid $180 via PayPal to Grace Boar Goats to purchase a goat. However, they never received the goat. The account on Facebook turned out to be a scam account.

Police are reminding the public to be aware of scam accounts on Facebook that ask for electronic payments to suspicious PayPal emails/accounts.