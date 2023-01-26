ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Comes Up With a Way to Check If Text Was Written by a Human

ChatGPT maker OpenAI says its latest tool makes mistakes but is more prepared to handle outputs from recent AI systems than a version from 2019. The startup, which built ChatGPT, wants feedback on the tool from parents and teachers. The release comes two months after OpenAI captured the public's attention...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

5 Job Interview Tips From an HR Pro Who Tracked Her Job Search for 69 Days on TikTok

When Jordan Gibbs was laid off from Lyft in November, she joined thousands of other tech workers suddenly on the job market. But as a recruiter with eight years of experiencing hiring in tech, Gibbs, 31, had a leg up in terms of getting organized for her impending job search. She even documented the whole thing on TikTok, first as means of keeping herself motivated, and then because viewers commented they were going through the same thing and wanted to learn from her.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Intel Execs Make Small Cut to Their Overall Compensation After a Disastrous Quarter

Intel executives will take pay cuts days after the chipmaker reported weak fourth-quarter numbers that sent Intel shares sliding. CEO Pat Gelsinger's base pay will be cut by 25%, with lesser cuts for executive team members down to midlevel managers, the company said. The vast majority of Gelsinger's compensation, however,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy