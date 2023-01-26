ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 family members, including 2 teens, arrested in Santa Rosa stabbing death

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

SANTA ROSA -- Police have arrested three Santa Rosa residents -- including two teenagers -- on suspicion of murder in the stabbing death of a 22-year-old man Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a 9:27 p.m. report of a fight in progress near the intersection of Dutton Avenue and Sebastopol Road. Callers told police the fight involved three males and that some fled the scene in a green Honda sedan.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim, a 22-year-old Santa Rosa man, was taken to a hospital where he died of his wounds.

Police found the vehicle the suspects used to flee the scene, and soon found the three of them inside a nearby residence and took them into custody.

The suspects, all members of the same family from Santa Rosa, include two 17-year-old boys -- whose names police did not release because they are juveniles -- and 52-year-old Enrique Sanchez.

Police said the suspects assaulted the victim in the roadway of Sebastopol Road, west of Dutton Avenue, punching and stabbing him multiple times in the torso.

Police urge anyone with information about the investigation to contact SRPD through the online tip line at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.

Erica Adams
3d ago

How sad… what kind of adult would be teaching minors that this is ok. Now there’s a dead 22 year old. I’m so sorry for his family’s pain.

Jean-marc Evrard
2d ago

People today not only raise children, they now raise savages, similar to pitbull fighting dogs, sadly once raised agressive neither can ever be let lose to socialize ever again.

CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

