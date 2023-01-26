ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Monogram Collaborates with The Keeler Brass Company to Launch Its Designer Collection x Richard T. Anuszkiewicz

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OCTO7_0kS7lmMa00

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023--

Monogram™, the luxury appliance brand synonymous with impeccable craftsmanship and sophisticated design, is celebrating the launch of its first designer series with renowned interior designer and Monogram Creative Director Richard T. Anuszkiewicz. The collection features tailored appliances that elevate the room through unique finishes, including ventilation hoods, refrigeration panels, and custom handles, the last of which will be developed in partnership with the Keeler Brass Company, one of the most renowned hardware brands in the U.S.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005278/en/

Monogram Collaborates with Keeler Brass Company on the Launch of Its New Designer Collection x Richard Anuszkiewicz. (Photo: Monogram)

Inspired by fine jewelry, the Monogram Designer Collection features two thought-provoking aesthetics for custom appliances. For owners looking for a bold design, the Brass Collection presents an elegant aesthetic, based on the fundamentals of classical architecture, in gold and polished hues. In contrast, the Titanium Collection presents a contemporary luxury aesthetic rooted in the art of reductionism, with sleek lines and dark-charcoal muted tones.

Both collections feature striking finishes wrapped with sustainably sourced, Greenguard Gold Certified, durable leather with state-of-the-art decorative brass trim. The hardware will be manufactured by the Keeler Brass Company, which produces its solid brass and bronze luxury hardware exclusively in America.

“I wanted to design a product that was thought-provoking and distinctive, and Keeler Brass Company x Monogram made this possible,” said Richard T. Anuszkiewicz, Monogram creative director. “These handles are the definition of craftsmanship, and they embody function and beauty.”

“For generations, the Keeler name has been a beacon of unrivaled quality and unparalleled craftsmanship, and we are now the honored stewards of carrying the legacy forward,” said Knikki Grantham, Keeler Brass Company creative director. “We are thrilled to partner with Monogram on its Designer Collection to usher in a bold new era of elegant artistry as we relaunch the Keeler Brass brand in 2023.”

The Monogram Designer Collection is also disrupting the luxury space with the debut of the industry’s first-ever custom 96-inch-high refrigeration panels – the brand’s unparalleled panel that stretches floor to ceiling – and custom hoods that allow owners to personalize their appliances.

To see the new Designer Collection in person at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show from January 31 to February 2 or to book a media tour, email GEAppliances@allisonpr.com.

About Monogram

For more than 30 years, the Monogram luxury appliance brand has been synonymous with impeccable craftsmanship and sophisticated design. Through artisan-inspired quality control and a relentless commitment to innovation, Monogram offers unique kitchen solutions to discerning consumers. For more information, visit www.monogram.com.

About Keeler Brass Company

The Keeler Brass Company offers rare luxury hardware proudly and wholly designed in-house. Our solid brass and bronze products are 100% manufactured domestically in America. For generations, the Keeler name has been a beacon of unrivaled quality and unparalleled craftsmanship. One hundred thirty years since its inception, it is our commitment in 2023 to relaunch this brand anew, ushering in a bold era of elegant artistry with the same inherent values as our founding fathers.

About Richard T. Anuszkiewicz

Richard T. Anuszkiewicz (ANNA-SKEV-ICH) – highlighted as a 2020 Traditional Home Magazine “Rising Star” and 2019 Kitchen+Bath Business Person of the Year – is a recognized kitchen and bath design authority. A 2019 NKBA Insider, 2018 Coverings Emerging Leader, 2017 Kitchen and Bath Design News Industry Innovator, Modenus Top 10 Design Influencer and Washingtonian Style Setter, Richard is the Creative Director of Monogram Appliances and interior designer specializing in kitchen & bath based in Nashville, TN. Richard is a 2010 graduate of Virginia Tech NKBA accredited Residential Design program and is an alumnus of the inaugural NKBA Top 30 Under 30 program in 2013. Richard is a respected keynote speaker presenting nationally at premier industry events including: Dwell on Design Los Angeles, Design Chicago, Wanted Design New York, DDA Toronto, KBIS and IBS Las Vegas and Orlando. Richard has been highlighted in numerous high-profile publications, such as Vanity Fair, Architectural Digest, House Beautiful, Luxe, The Washington Post, The Editor At Large, Robb Report, HGTV and more.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005278/en/

CONTACT: Whitney Welch

Senior Manager, Brand and Product Communications

Whitney.Welch@geappliances.com

KEYWORD: KENTUCKY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER MANUFACTURING LUXURY CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY SPECIALTY INTERIOR DESIGN HOME GOODS MANUFACTURING OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RETAIL RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: Monogram

PUB: 01/26/2023 10:00 AM/DISC: 01/26/2023 09:59 AM

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

A closer look at the figures made from International Snow Sculpture Championships

The 32nd Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge have come to a close, at least in terms of the carving part. The viewing portion is very much up and running. Although, there's not much time left to see the sculptures. After approximately 94 hours of hand-carving the 25-ton snow blocks in a cleared parking lot, the 12 blocks of snow have been transformed into incredible works of art and were judged against each other. Team Germany - Bavaria took home first place and the gold medal for their sculpture, "Sub-Zero-Gravity." The piece includes three rectangles inside of each other, the smallest seemingly floating in space...
Tonicmud

The Oldest House In California

The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San Francisco

CALIFORNIA - There are several good hot dog spots in San Francisco, California, that you should consider visiting while in the city. You'll find all the options you need here if you're looking to eat a traditional hot dog or sample some delicious Asian-style hot dogs. Whether you want something a little more adventurous or want to have your hot dog in a great location, there are plenty of options.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Upworthy

Artist creates intricate landscapes within antique suitcases and they are mindblowing

Traveling is undeniably a beautiful way to witness the magnificent landscapes of the world. We often feel like capturing these beautiful sceneries in a box and looking at them forever. If we could have that option, we would do that without a doubt. Kathleen Vance, an Environmental Artist, does that exactly. Her Traveling Landscapes series was inspired by ideas regarding personal land preservation and how the rushed pace of travel might be reduced to a moment of relaxation. She uses it to make small landscapes inside antique suitcases and trunks, per My Modern Met.
Eater

LA’s Newest Restaurant Goes Full Steampunk Willy Wonka

Fresh off the buzz from the Super Mario Brothers-themed Toadstool Cafe, Universal CityWalk opens a new and immersive dining restaurant called Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen on Friday, January 27. This new spot took over the former Hard Rock Cafe and feels very much like a merger of steampunk industrialism cobbled together with the Cheesecake Factory — and sprinkled with plenty of Willy Wonka vibes to boot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
architecturaldigest.com

Inside White Lotus Star Michael Imperioli’s Little Slice of History in New York City

Over the phone, Michael Imperioli’s voice is extremely calming. The slight annoyance in the tone of his White Lotus character Dominic Di Grasso—directed at his father (played by F. Murray Abraham), whom Dominic blames in part for his own marital failings, and at his son (played by Adam DiMarco), who is a hard-to-look-at reflection of himself—is completely absent. The braggadocian cadence that covers up the adrift soul of his Sopranos character, Christopher Moltisanti, is also nowhere to be found.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Spring 2023 Interior Trends: Shop the Best Furniture for a Seasonal Home Upgrade

As much as this winter feels like it might last forever, we promise spring is on the horizon — which means your space might be due for a refresh. As temperatures warm up and we emerge from our own version of hibernation, it's a wonderful time to tidy up and swap in new decor. If you're looking to upgrade your furniture ahead of the new season, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams' Spring 2023 collection has hundreds of gorgeous new pieces to shop.
Vogue Magazine

The Non-Shoe Shoe (aka the Sleeping-Bag Shoe) Is Hailey Bieber’s Latest Obsession

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. To no one’s surprise, supermodel Hailey Bieber is ushering in a new era of footwear—and to our benefit, it’s as comfortable as it is chic. Bieber first modeled the comfy shoe style while vacationing in Aspen earlier this year, thus making a cause for elevated sleeping bag shoes everywhere. And the pièce de résistance you might ask? A chunky pair of padded boots from Loewe, which she styled with an oversized Saint Laurent trench coat and leather trousers. Days later, and now back in her native Los Angeles, Bieber attended a workout in a pair of padded Puma slides that resembled the casual coolness of a Birkenstock, but with slightly more edge.
Harper's Bazaar

The 10 Best Microcurrent Devices for an Instant Face-Lift

We love going to our derm and aestheticians for beauty treatments, but using one of the best at-home microcurrent devices is a fast and foolproof way to lift, sculpt, and tone your face in minutes. If you're unfamiliar, these high-tech tools are powerful yet painless, using low level electrical currents...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
629K+
Post
667M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy