Monogram Collaborates with The Keeler Brass Company to Launch Its Designer Collection x Richard T. Anuszkiewicz

Monogram™, the luxury appliance brand synonymous with impeccable craftsmanship and sophisticated design, is celebrating the launch of its first designer series with renowned interior designer and Monogram Creative Director Richard T. Anuszkiewicz. The collection features tailored appliances that elevate the room through unique finishes, including ventilation hoods, refrigeration panels, and custom handles, the last of which will be developed in partnership with the Keeler Brass Company, one of the most renowned hardware brands in the U.S.

Inspired by fine jewelry, the Monogram Designer Collection features two thought-provoking aesthetics for custom appliances. For owners looking for a bold design, the Brass Collection presents an elegant aesthetic, based on the fundamentals of classical architecture, in gold and polished hues. In contrast, the Titanium Collection presents a contemporary luxury aesthetic rooted in the art of reductionism, with sleek lines and dark-charcoal muted tones.

Both collections feature striking finishes wrapped with sustainably sourced, Greenguard Gold Certified, durable leather with state-of-the-art decorative brass trim. The hardware will be manufactured by the Keeler Brass Company, which produces its solid brass and bronze luxury hardware exclusively in America.

“I wanted to design a product that was thought-provoking and distinctive, and Keeler Brass Company x Monogram made this possible,” said Richard T. Anuszkiewicz, Monogram creative director. “These handles are the definition of craftsmanship, and they embody function and beauty.”

“For generations, the Keeler name has been a beacon of unrivaled quality and unparalleled craftsmanship, and we are now the honored stewards of carrying the legacy forward,” said Knikki Grantham, Keeler Brass Company creative director. “We are thrilled to partner with Monogram on its Designer Collection to usher in a bold new era of elegant artistry as we relaunch the Keeler Brass brand in 2023.”

The Monogram Designer Collection is also disrupting the luxury space with the debut of the industry’s first-ever custom 96-inch-high refrigeration panels – the brand’s unparalleled panel that stretches floor to ceiling – and custom hoods that allow owners to personalize their appliances.

About Monogram

For more than 30 years, the Monogram luxury appliance brand has been synonymous with impeccable craftsmanship and sophisticated design. Through artisan-inspired quality control and a relentless commitment to innovation, Monogram offers unique kitchen solutions to discerning consumers. For more information, visit www.monogram.com.

About Keeler Brass Company

The Keeler Brass Company offers rare luxury hardware proudly and wholly designed in-house. Our solid brass and bronze products are 100% manufactured domestically in America. For generations, the Keeler name has been a beacon of unrivaled quality and unparalleled craftsmanship. One hundred thirty years since its inception, it is our commitment in 2023 to relaunch this brand anew, ushering in a bold era of elegant artistry with the same inherent values as our founding fathers.

About Richard T. Anuszkiewicz

Richard T. Anuszkiewicz (ANNA-SKEV-ICH) – highlighted as a 2020 Traditional Home Magazine “Rising Star” and 2019 Kitchen+Bath Business Person of the Year – is a recognized kitchen and bath design authority. A 2019 NKBA Insider, 2018 Coverings Emerging Leader, 2017 Kitchen and Bath Design News Industry Innovator, Modenus Top 10 Design Influencer and Washingtonian Style Setter, Richard is the Creative Director of Monogram Appliances and interior designer specializing in kitchen & bath based in Nashville, TN. Richard is a 2010 graduate of Virginia Tech NKBA accredited Residential Design program and is an alumnus of the inaugural NKBA Top 30 Under 30 program in 2013. Richard is a respected keynote speaker presenting nationally at premier industry events including: Dwell on Design Los Angeles, Design Chicago, Wanted Design New York, DDA Toronto, KBIS and IBS Las Vegas and Orlando. Richard has been highlighted in numerous high-profile publications, such as Vanity Fair, Architectural Digest, House Beautiful, Luxe, The Washington Post, The Editor At Large, Robb Report, HGTV and more.

