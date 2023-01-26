SEKO Logistics Announces New Senior Vice President, Global Ecommerce

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023--

SEKO Logistics (SEKO), the leader in end-to-end global logistics, today announced its latest advancement in its global ecommerce business with the appointment of Richard MacLaren as the new Senior Vice President, Global Ecommerce. MacLaren will be responsible for enhancing and executing the overall strategy and structure for the SEKO Ecommerce business. He will lead the SEKO team in delivering high-velocity ecommerce logistics solutions for clients to excel global supply chain growth, quickly and sustainably.

Richard brings over 20 years of experience in supply chain, logistics, contract logistics, ecommerce, and cross-border ecommerce to this position. Prior to joining SEKO, Richard was the global senior vice president for consumer goods and ecommerce at Hellmann Worldwide Logistics (Hellmann). Richard led teams across the world, including Asia, Oceania, Europe and the Americas. He was also part of the global leadership team reporting into Hellmann’s supervisory board in Germany. Following an early career in finance, Richard transitioned into sales and commercial roles followed by a leadership role involving the creation of a North American third-party logistics (3PL) and supply chain consultancy business.

“Global ecommerce demand only continues to increase,” said Steen Christensen, Chief Operating Officer at SEKO. “To efficiently and successfully cross borders, retailers are looking to partner with logistics providers who are prepared to meet their needs around the world and in individual local markets. Rick brings that leadership expertise. He’s the right person to lead the future of our ecommerce business and help our clients move their supply chains forward.”

SEKO is a leader in ecommerce fulfillment, becoming one of the first companies to enter the market in 2011. Since, the company launched its dedicated business unit focused on global ecommerce solutions, called SEKO Ecommerce, in 2022, and monthly, SEKO ships over 10 million parcels around the world. With over 150 locations across more than 60 countries, SEKO prides itself on delivering consistent ecommerce shipping solutions locally, as well as providing access to the resources and expertise of a single, seamless worldwide logistics company.

“The global supply chain and ecommerce market is rapidly evolving, but the SEKO team has built a foundation to respond to these changes effectively. This team moves fast, with sound strategy, and I feel energized to be joining this group of logistics experts,” shared MacLaren. “Already, SEKO’s multi-channel fulfillment centers span the globe and allow clients to open up sales strategies to new markets and scale business with a single integration. Through our network of ecommerce hubs and multi-user logistics sites, we’re currently giving our clients the ability to maximize their global footprint effortlessly. My vision is to continue to hone that strategy and identify new opportunities to help our clients even more.”

From pallets to parcels, and orders to returns, SEKO Ecommerce moves supply chains forward, connecting retailers and suppliers globally to their customers with world-class solutions. Learn more about SEKO Ecommerce by visiting: https://www.sekologistics.com/us/ecommerce/.

About SEKO Logistics

Built on nearly 50 years of logistics expertise, SEKO Logistics is the no-nonsense global end-to-end logistics partner – from shipper to consumer. SEKO delivers client-first service, expert reliability and tech-driven shipping solutions that turn customers’ supply chains into a competitive advantage. With over 150 offices in more than 60 countries, SEKO helps you move at the speed of global commerce. Learn more at www.sekologistics.com.

