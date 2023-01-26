ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Sen. Tim Kaine joins inaugural Long-COVID summit in Virginia

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — In a first-of-its-kind move, Senator Tim Kaine partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality to host an in-person summit for providers treating Long COVID patients in Virginia. “People who are grappling with Long COVID should...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

How old is too old to serve in public office?

WASHINGTON (TND) — How old is too old to run for public office? Voters have some thoughts. Multiple rounds of polling have found voters are looking for younger people to be elected to represent them and deal with the problems facing America’s future. The desire for change is...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy