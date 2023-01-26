ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

Good Day Cooks: Cookie Rich

After the COVID-19 pandemic shook up the culinary industry, native Austinite and chef Lorin Michel Peters decided the classic cookie needed a shake-up too, leading to the launch of her company Cookie Rich. Since then, she's expanded to offer her cookies across the city and even nationwide. Peters shares all about her cookies with Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe.
AUSTIN, TX
power98fm.com

Grandma Victim Of Assault In Grocery Store After Finding $50 Dollars

A Grandmother in Austin Texas became the victim of an assault. The grandmother whose real name is Betty Smith says she was attacked after finding $50 on the floor. The store employees then are seen on video attacking and holding Betty in the store. Betty says she was spit on and choked. Betty’s family came to the store to help her and they were arrested.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

ECHO completes first count of Austin’s homeless population since 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Volunteers with the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) early Saturday morning completed the first official census of the homeless population in the Austin and Travis County area in three years.  The effort is intended to understand how many people might be without shelter on any given night in Austin. ECHO uses the […]
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival draws in artists, clients from all over

AUSTIN, Texas - This weekend Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival drew the attention of many tattoo artists and eager clients. "So I follow Jedi so wherever he is I am, so I fly in every 6 weeks or so to get tattooed, and I got the privilege to get a tattoo in the convention," says Jamie Martinez, who traveled from Oklahoma City for the convention.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Where to Celebrate Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday in Austin

Mardi Gras season right now, and Fat Tuesday — aka the final day of the Carnival season — takes place on Tuesday, February 21. Now is when people celebrate America’s finest excuse for weekday drinking and eating tons of cake and crawfish. Grab that king cake, and hit up these restaurant and bar events fully loaded with New Orleans cocktails and food.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Cat of the Weekend: Ficus at Austin Pets Alive!

Sweet little Ficus is ready for adoption at Austin Pets Alive. He loves to be held and is very affectionate, but is excellent at burying everything from his food and toys to your shoes and keys. APA says his ideal home would be a big family with lots of love and maybe even some furry friends. He is available for adoption at APA's Town Lake cattery.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Day Trips: Container City, Burnet

Shipping containers become cabins for a scenic mountain getaway. Container City outside of Burnet is built of … you guessed it … shipping containers. It turns out that those big metal boxes used to transport goods around the world also make great cabins in the woods. There are...
BURNET, TX
texasstandard.org

What happened to the mini-train in Austin’s Zilker Park?

Zilker Park — the crown jewel of Austin’s park system — used to be home to a miniature train amusement ride that delighted families for generations and became one of Austin’s most iconic attractions. “The first one I ever rode, I was about 10 years old...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy