fox7austin.com
Good Day Cooks: Cookie Rich
After the COVID-19 pandemic shook up the culinary industry, native Austinite and chef Lorin Michel Peters decided the classic cookie needed a shake-up too, leading to the launch of her company Cookie Rich. Since then, she's expanded to offer her cookies across the city and even nationwide. Peters shares all about her cookies with Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe.
fox7austin.com
Proud Mary Coffee Roasters offers elevated coffee in South Austin
A South Austin coffee shop is taking its elevated coffee to the next level. Proud Mary Coffee Roasters is bringing rare, award-winning coffee from Panama to the city for $150 per cup.
power98fm.com
Grandma Victim Of Assault In Grocery Store After Finding $50 Dollars
A Grandmother in Austin Texas became the victim of an assault. The grandmother whose real name is Betty Smith says she was attacked after finding $50 on the floor. The store employees then are seen on video attacking and holding Betty in the store. Betty says she was spit on and choked. Betty’s family came to the store to help her and they were arrested.
That Girl Netia Catering: Military veteran turns passion for cooking into booming business
KILLEEN, Texas — An army veteran in Killeen is cooking up a storm. Kanetia Durden turned her passion for cooking into a thriving business. She started her catering company right before Covid-19 shut down everything. Six news caught up with Durden as she was preparing one of her favorite...
Viral TikTok reveals H-E-B seafood ‘hack’: Did you know this?
"I worked at HEB and didn't know this," one viewer joked.
ECHO completes first count of Austin’s homeless population since 2020
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Volunteers with the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) early Saturday morning completed the first official census of the homeless population in the Austin and Travis County area in three years. The effort is intended to understand how many people might be without shelter on any given night in Austin. ECHO uses the […]
fox7austin.com
Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival draws in artists, clients from all over
AUSTIN, Texas - This weekend Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival drew the attention of many tattoo artists and eager clients. "So I follow Jedi so wherever he is I am, so I fly in every 6 weeks or so to get tattooed, and I got the privilege to get a tattoo in the convention," says Jamie Martinez, who traveled from Oklahoma City for the convention.
‘In the middle of a war zone’: Salon owners face increasingly dangerous encounters with homeless camp residents
These days, it doesn't take long for the routine chatter and sounds of blow dryers at Headspace Salon to suddenly turn into cries for help.
fox7austin.com
Family mourn loss of man who was shot, killed at East Austin gas station
Family, friends and community members mourned the death of 42-year-old Marquis Demps who was shot outside of a gas station on Jan. 21. The store clerk accused of killing Demps is now behind bars charged with murder.
Liberty Hill family spreads mental health awareness after teen son’s suicide
In December, Amanda says she found footage from the family's video doorbell from the day Jaycee took his life. Amanda screams out loud and slowly crumples to the ground as paramedics walk solemnly out the front door past the stunned family.
KVUE
Emerie gets a trip to Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock
Emerie is five years old and has been battling cancer, and she recently lost her parents. On Friday, she was able to go on her dream trip to Kalahari Resorts.
fox7austin.com
Pet of the Week: Runa from Austin Animal Center
Runa is a 4-year-old boxer mix. This is her second time having to stay at the shelter -- both times through no fault of her own. Runa is looking for a stable place to call home, forever.
Eater
Where to Celebrate Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday in Austin
Mardi Gras season right now, and Fat Tuesday — aka the final day of the Carnival season — takes place on Tuesday, February 21. Now is when people celebrate America’s finest excuse for weekday drinking and eating tons of cake and crawfish. Grab that king cake, and hit up these restaurant and bar events fully loaded with New Orleans cocktails and food.
fox7austin.com
Cat of the Weekend: Ficus at Austin Pets Alive!
Sweet little Ficus is ready for adoption at Austin Pets Alive. He loves to be held and is very affectionate, but is excellent at burying everything from his food and toys to your shoes and keys. APA says his ideal home would be a big family with lots of love and maybe even some furry friends. He is available for adoption at APA's Town Lake cattery.
Austin Chronicle
Day Trips: Container City, Burnet
Shipping containers become cabins for a scenic mountain getaway. Container City outside of Burnet is built of … you guessed it … shipping containers. It turns out that those big metal boxes used to transport goods around the world also make great cabins in the woods. There are...
Truck stolen from Austin nonprofit that provides laundry services to homeless
Mission Accomplished works to provide laundry services to unhoused people.
fox7austin.com
Austin gas station shooting: Family of man killed believes his death was unjustified
AUSTIN, Texas - Family, friends and community members gathered in North Austin to release balloons in memory of 42-year-old Marquis Demps. Demps was shot and killed outside an East Austin gas station on Jan. 21. His family believes his death was unjustified. "I love my son. My son was a...
‘It was pretty alarming seeing the broken glass’: Criminals targeting people on Butler Trail
Criminals are taking advantage of people along Lady Bird Lake, according to data from the Austin Police Department crime maps.
A group of theaters used to line Congress Avenue. Here’s what’s left of Austin’s ‘Show Row’
At least 12 theatres made up “Show Row,” a former entertainment and movie house district along Congress Avenue.
texasstandard.org
What happened to the mini-train in Austin’s Zilker Park?
Zilker Park — the crown jewel of Austin’s park system — used to be home to a miniature train amusement ride that delighted families for generations and became one of Austin’s most iconic attractions. “The first one I ever rode, I was about 10 years old...
