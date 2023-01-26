ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

kelo.com

Multiple offender on the loose in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A bad guy is on the run. And the Minnehaha County sheriff needs your help finding him. Agustine Lecruz Moreno is wanted for Commit or Attempt to Commit a Felony with a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Resisting Arrest. Moreno, 27, is...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Lincoln County Baptist Church makes bags for the homeless

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, about ten people filled bags with much needed items for the homeless in Sioux Falls at Lincoln Baptist Church. They collected the items throughout the months of November and December and included essential items such as body wash, lotion, toothbrushes, razors, socks and even some snacks. They also wrote encouraging notes for the recipients.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Lawmaker seeks $5 million to expand adult day centers

South Dakota had 30 state-registered adult day centers scattered across the state at one point. The services provided low cost programming, care and supervision during the day for people who were elderly or disabled, and let them return to their homes and families at night. Now, there are only three left: one in Rapid City, […] The post Lawmaker seeks $5 million to expand adult day centers appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Should nuclear power return to South Dakota?

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Should South Dakota open its doors to a nuclear power plant? That’s the question that Republican Sen. Brent Hoffman would like the Legislature to consider. Hoffman, a freshman legislator from Sioux Falls, authored SCR 601, which was approved by the Senate Commerce and Energy...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Semi rollover on Interstate 90 Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The weekend is off to a snowy start in many parts of KELOLAND. Wintry weather will impact several portions of KELOLAND as we go into the final weekend of January. Besides snow, we will also have to deal with a lot of cold weather...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Friday Scoreboard – January 27

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Friday here: MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLNorthern State 77, Winona State 74USF 98, MN Crookston 74Augustana 90, St. Cloud 66 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLWinona State 73, Northern State 66MN Crookston 63, USF 60Augustana 66, St. Cloud 48 COLLEGE WRESTLINGAugustana 45, DWU 3 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Law enforcement involved in 13 shootings in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota law enforcement officers were involved in a shooting more than once a month in 2022, according to data from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. Various law enforcement agencies were involved in a total of 13 shootings that were investigated by...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snowy sidewalks and the 48-hour rule in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Theodore Savinov was out shoveling on Friday in central Sioux Falls where he had others in mind. “People walk through here, so it’s kind of annoying to walk through six inches of snow,” he said. Property owners in Sioux Falls have to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Huether Family Match Pointe announces facility expansion

Huether Family Match Pointe will break ground on a four-court expansion that will include pickleball. Construction is expected to start in April and will bring the center to 10 courts. The $3.6 million project, which is projected to be completed in October, will add 28,000 square feet to the facility.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
more955.com

Dr. Darren Manthey named Chief Medical Officer for Avera Queen of Peace Hospital

Avera Queen of Peace Hospital is pleased to announce that Darren Manthey, MD, will be the new chief medical officer (CMO) for the organization starting March 1. He will assume this role as Dr. Hilary Rockwell prepares to become the regional president and CEO of Avera Queen of Peace Hospital on July 1. In addition to being the CMO, Dr. Manthey will continue to practice in the Avera Queen of Peace Hospital Emergency Department.
MITCHELL, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Two South Dakota chefs nominated for prestigious culinary award

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalist nominees for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Awards are considered one of the highest honors in the culinary industry. Both Sanaa Abourezk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD law enforcement weighs in on Memphis traffic stop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Body cam footage of an arrest in Memphis that turned deadly is expected to be released at any time. As many cities prepare for the public’s response, Sioux Falls Police say there are no indications of anything happening here. But the impact Tyre Nichols death is still being felt across the country.
MEMPHIS, TN
dakotanewsnow.com

SD Highway Patrol reports semi rollover on I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Facebook post from the South Dakota Highway Patrol on Saturday reported that weather conditions caused a semi to roll over on I-90 at mile marker 131 heading eastbound. The highway patrol is advising drivers to plan their routes accordingly and use caution...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

2 South Dakota chefs named semi-finalists for James Beard Award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota restaurant chefs are semi-finalists for the James Beard Award. It recognizes chefs and restaurants all across the country for their outstanding culinary skills and food menus. One of them is right here in Sioux Falls. Sanna Abourezk, who owns Sanna’s Restaurant,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

A dog breeder to expand in the Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council and Minnehaha County Commission held a joint meeting Tuesday night with one thing on the agenda, the future of a new dog breeding kennel in the area. The vote between the city council and county commission was unanimous to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Since January first, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since the beginning of this month, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing. In a smaller populated State like South Dakota, it can be alarming to see the list of those missing continue to grow. The attorney General’s office has made changes to better share information with the public in hopes of bringing the lost safely home.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Four COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota’s weekly report

Four COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update – the statewide total is now 3145. There have been 575 new cases statewide in the last week and hospitalizations have decreased by eight to 49. There have been 273,929 total cases. In Brookings County, there have...
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD

