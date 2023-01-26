ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
NFL world reacts to horrible Joey Bosa heckler situation

Los Angeles Chargers star defensive lineman Joey Bosa traveled to Eastern Pennsylvania on Sunday to support his brother, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, in the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles. Eagles fans noticed Bosa standing outside Lincoln Bank Stadium before the game and couldn’t resist heckling the star who had already got Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Joey Bosa heckler situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
