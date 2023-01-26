Read full article on original website
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Status Revealed Against Nets
The two All-Stars played big minutes in OT Celtics loss yesterday.
Kawhi Leonard's Status For Clippers-Cavs Game
Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for Sunday's game.
Utah Comes Back to Beat UCLA Women's Basketball on Buzzer-Beater
For the second-straight game, the Bruins fell to a ranked team on the road on a last-second field goal.
KXAN
Shaq Takes Savage Jab at Kevin Durant in Recent Tweet Involving Rui Hachimura
The Lakers legend clapped back at the Nets’ star recent assessment of his basketball knowledge. When it comes to the Lakers, no one is more compelled to discuss the team than Hall of Famer and Los Angeles legend Shaquille O’Neal. However, when the Lakers acquired Wizards’ Rui Hachimura...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Miami Dolphins no longer expected to go after Brady for next season: report
MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s been a lot of chatter about where Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady is going to spend his 2023 season – that is if he chooses to return to the game. In March, Brady will become an unrestricted free agent, but where he’ll end up remains a mystery, despite several NFL teams […]
NFL world reacts to horrible Joey Bosa heckler situation
Los Angeles Chargers star defensive lineman Joey Bosa traveled to Eastern Pennsylvania on Sunday to support his brother, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, in the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles. Eagles fans noticed Bosa standing outside Lincoln Bank Stadium before the game and couldn’t resist heckling the star who had already got Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Joey Bosa heckler situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
No. 8 UCLA loses to Alissa Pili and No. 9 Utah on last-second basket
Former USC standout Alissa Pili drove scored on a go-ahead layup with 0.8 seconds left to give No. 9 Utah a 71-69 win over No. 8 UCLA.
49ers quarterback Josh Johnson is nine days removed from Oakland Tech Hall of Fame induction
How fast life can turn. Josh Johnson, the journeyman quarterback who has played with 14 teams in his 15-year career, was thrust into Sunday's NFC championship game for the San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia. Remarkable. On Jan. 19, Johnson was in his old high school gym at ...
Quinn returning to lead defense as Cowboys shuffle coaches
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — A shuffling of the coaching staff for the Dallas Cowboys won’t include defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who is returning after another year of receiving interest from teams seeking head coaches. Coach Mike McCarthy said the club’s decision not to renew the contracts of six members of his staff, including one with […]
KXAN
Sean Payton Shuts Down Report About How His Broncos Interview Went
The Super Bowl XLIV champion denied that his interaction with Denver went awry. Former Saints coach Sean Payton has had no shortage of options this offseason for a hypothetical return to coaching. The Fox analyst has been connected at times to jobs with the Cardinals, Panthers, Broncos and Texans. However,...
