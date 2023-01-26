ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
NFL world reacts to horrible Joey Bosa heckler situation

Los Angeles Chargers star defensive lineman Joey Bosa traveled to Eastern Pennsylvania on Sunday to support his brother, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, in the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles. Eagles fans noticed Bosa standing outside Lincoln Bank Stadium before the game and couldn’t resist heckling the star who had already got Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Joey Bosa heckler situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Quinn returning to lead defense as Cowboys shuffle coaches

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — A shuffling of the coaching staff for the Dallas Cowboys won’t include defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who is returning after another year of receiving interest from teams seeking head coaches. Coach Mike McCarthy said the club’s decision not to renew the contracts of six members of his staff, including one with […]
Sean Payton Shuts Down Report About How His Broncos Interview Went

The Super Bowl XLIV champion denied that his interaction with Denver went awry. Former Saints coach Sean Payton has had no shortage of options this offseason for a hypothetical return to coaching. The Fox analyst has been connected at times to jobs with the Cardinals, Panthers, Broncos and Texans. However,...
