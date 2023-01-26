Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov. Kathy Hochul in ‘awkward’ exchange with critic Melissa DeRosa
The bite is back in NYC’s power dining scene! Gov. Kathy Hochul was spotted having an “awkward” exchange with one of her most vocal political critics this week: former top Gov. Andrew Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa. Spies at the Capital Grille on East 42nd Street told Page Six they spotted Hochul approach DeRosa in a booth at the eatery that’s known as a political and media power den. “Melissa was sitting in a booth and Hochul came over to her,” an amused observer told us, adding, “Melissa has become a regular critic of the governor.” The spy added, “Melissa was in...
NYPD’s Drake concert video called ‘fascism’ by socialist pol Tiffany Cabán
Defund the Police-pushing Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán is battling with the NYPD again – this time claiming its decision to have cops film spectators leaving a Drake concert in Harlem last week is evidence of “fascism.” The NYPD and Mayor Adams have insisted the footage taken by the 28th Precinct’s officers outside the Apollo Theater on Jan. 21 was for a social media post about community events, and a way to engage the community. However, the Queens-based Democratic socialist didn’t buy the explanation. “The mayor calls the mass surveillance of black and brown people by the police ‘creative engagement.’ I call it fascism,” she...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Caribbean American legislators outraged over police killing of Tyre Nichols
Caribbean American legislators in New York on Friday expressed profound outrage over the police killing of an unarmed Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee on January 7. Late Friday, Memphis police released body camera and surveillance footage of police officers kicking and punching Nichols, 29, who died in hospital three days later.
Eric Adams pleads with Gov. Kathy Hochul to help fix NYC: ‘Hope it’s not lost on you’
Help me, Kathy Hochul, you’re my only hope. That’s the “Star Wars”-like message Mayor Eric Adams appeared to convey to New York’s governor as she sat in the audience for his second “State of the City” speech — which laid out an ambitious agenda to improve the quality of life for the Big Apple’s “working people.” Albeit one that will need money and approvals from an increasingly left-leaning Albany legislature and budget process to get done. Adams gave Hochul 14 shout-outs during his Thursday address, which took place a week before she’s scheduled to unveil her 2023-24 state budget. By contrast, former Mayor...
Mayor Adams outlines 'Working People's Agenda' in State of the City
The mayor's agenda for New York City in 2023 rests on four pillars: jobs, safety, housing and care.
Long Island street named for KKK leader gets renamed after years of trying
MALVERNE, N.Y. (PIX11) — For more than a century, a street in Malverne was named after a Grand Titan of the Ku Klux Klan. That changed on Thursday after years of efforts to get it done. Civil rights leaders and residents alike applauded the change, but they also said that it may not have happened […]
East Harlem residents want Thomas Jefferson’s name removed from local sites
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs believes it’s time to remove Thomas Jefferson’s name from a popular park, recreational center and NYCHA development in East Harlem. “Should our kids wake up every day and see Thomas Jefferson’s name?” Gibbs asked during an interview with PIX11 News. A founding father and author of the […]
NYC pol wants Nazi allies removed from Broadway’s Canyon of Heroes
Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said the city must remove the names of Nazi collaborators Henri Philippe Pétain and Pierre Laval from the Canyon of Heroes — almost 100 years after they were honored with a ticker-tape parade. “There are difficult calls here on the Canyon of Heroes and the question of reconsidering modern monuments in general, but all of us should agree that Nazi collaborators are simply beyond the pale,” Levine, who is Jewish, told The Post. Pétain and Laval fell into international disgrace after they collaborated with the Third Reich in sending thousands of Jews to their deaths while respectively...
Gwen Carr, Mother of Eric Garner, Receives Award for Her Activism and Social Impact Work
Mothers of victims of police brutality and white supremacy are known to keep their loved ones’ names alive. Continuing the fight against oppression brings on the change this country needs. Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, is no different. Earlier this week, Carr received the Super Happy Healthy Kids...
Eric Adams, in shift, says NYC’s ‘right to shelter’ policy doesn’t apply to migrants
New York City’s “right to shelter” policy does not apply to the tens of thousands of asylum seekers who have sought sanctuary in the boroughs since last spring, Mayor Eric Adams said this week. The Democrat’s comments on WABC radio’s “Sid & Friends in the Morning” came as officials struggled to accommodate the inundation of migrants in the sanctuary city and implored federal officials to pick up the tab, which Adams has estimated at up to $2 billion. “The court ruled that this is a sanctuary city,” he told host Sid Rosenberg. “We have a moral and legal obligation to fulfill that....
Councilman Chi Ossé rips NYPD for deploying cops overseas to combat terrorism
This far-left City Councilman might need a 9/11 history lesson. Councilman Chi Ossé (D-Brooklyn) left the Twittersphere scratching its head after openly asking why the NYPD has cops deployed in other countries — apparently failing to realize or ignoring they are overseas to prevent terror threats from reaching the Big Apple. “Why does a local police department have outposts in 16 other cities that aren’t NYC?” he tweeted Wednesday. “Every single one of these outposts/ stations/ whatever they are need to be gutted and shut down.” The 24-year-old rookie councilman — who supports cutting the NYPD’s budget and was elected to office in...
Eric Adams’ ‘State of the City’: Key takeaways from his 2023 NYC vision
Mayor Eric Adams delivered his second “State of the City” speech Thursday, focusing on core issues that affect the quality of life for what he called the Big Apple’s “working people.” Here are six key takeaways from Hizzoner’s address at the Queens Theatre: CRIME The mayor vowed to crack down on the 1,700 repeat offenders whom he blamed for committing “a disproportionate amount of violent crime in our city.” “These are New York’s ‘Most Wanted.’ We know who they are, and we need to get them off our streets,” he said. “This year, we are going to work with our partners in Albany...
The Brooklyn Democratic Party’s War With Itself
On election day this past November, as Democrats nationwide fended off predicted challenges from Republicans, blue New York instead saw a red wave. Nowhere was this more pronounced than in Brooklyn, home to the Kings County Democratic Party, one of the largest local political organizations in the country. In one neighborhood, Bensonhurst, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul lost to Republican Lee Zeldin by 32 points — a 54-point swing from 2018. How did this happen?Many journalists have explained Brooklyn’s red wave by looking at the effects of redistricting and state-wide fears over crime and education, for example, but only George Joseph and Yoav Gonen dug into how the actual practice of democracy at the grassroots level shaped outcomes. Over the course of a year-long, multi-part investigation, George and Yoav exposed how the leadership of “County” used forged signatures and “ghost” candidates, among other anti-democratic maneuvers, to retain power in the face of insurgent bids.
COVID Robbed Thousands of NYC Children of Parents. The Kids Need Help.
This story was produced in collaboration with THE CITY, Columbia Journalism Investigations, Type Investigations and City Limits as part of “MISSING THEM,” THE CITY’s COVID memorial and journalism project. Do you know a child who has lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19? Tell us more here. If you know someone who died due to COVID, share their story...
domino
This Editor’s Harlem Studio Is Closet-less and Tiny, But the Wainscoting Alone Makes Up for It
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Hudson Moore was in such a rush when touring his soon-to-be apartment in New York’s Harlem neighborhood last April that he didn’t realize the place was closet-less until after he signed the lease. “I was like, the ceiling height is good, it has wood floors, the paneling is pretty—I’m ready,” recalls Moore, the former brand manager for Schumacher and current design editor for the company’s magazine, Frederic.
Government Technology
New York City Expands Apprenticeship Program With Tech Jobs
(TNS) — Mayor Adams plans in his State of the City address to unveil a new push to place 30,000 New Yorkers into apprenticeship programs by 2030 in what would be a significant expansion of the city’s efforts. The new policy, which Adams is expected to announce Thursday,...
Brooklyn precinct community council member resigns over controversial commander's promotion
A Brooklyn precinct councilman resigned in protest after former Cmdr. John Mastronardi was promoted to deputy chief despite a 2020 controversy that saw him transferred from his previous station.
Attorney who helped firebomb NYPD car during BLM protests sentenced to prison
BROOKLYN — In a dramatic hearing on Thursday, a federal judge in Brooklyn sentenced a corporate attorney who firebombed a police car during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests to a year in jail, arguing that his prestigious education — boarding school, Princeton, a law degree from New York University — should have rendered him a peacekeeper, not an instigator.
Female Cop Sues NYPD After Getting Suspended For Wearing Trump Patch
Kate Anderson on January 25, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – NYPD Sgt. Dana Martillo filed a lawsuit against the NYPD Tuesday, alleging that she did not receive a fair internal trial after the department docked her vacation for a month and suspended her for wearing a “Make Enforcement Great Again” patch while on duty, according to The New York Post. A video showed Hammer wearing the patch during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2021, which led to her being investigated. As a result of an administrative trial that found Hammer guilty of promoting political statements as an officer, she The post Female Cop Sues NYPD After Getting Suspended For Wearing Trump Patch appeared first on Shore News Network.
yonkerstimes.com
Councilmember Yadira Ramos-Herbert Running to be First Female Mayor of New Rochelle
Pledges to Build a City that Truly Meets the Needs of Everyone. Councilmember Yadira Ramos-Herbert (District 3) has announced her candidacy for New Rochelle Mayor. A Columbia Law School Administrator, Ramos-Herbert was first elected to the New Rochelle City Council in 2019. Ramos-Herbert wants to build on the work she...
