Snow much fun
Iowa Lakeside Lab hosts family friendly event for Winter Games. Iowa Lakeside Lab is inviting everyone to slide into some fun. The Sunday of the University of Okoboji Winter Games is a little quieter, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had, and Iowa Lakeside Lab is inviting one and all to join in on the fun with their annual Soup and Slide event set for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County Conservation limits comp time
SUTHERLAND—O’Brien County Conservation employees will be eligible for significantly less compensation time as a result of board decisions at a Jan. 5 special meeting. The county’s conservation board voted to make director Travis Scott a salary-exempt employee with no pay increase effective Jan. 1. The decision makes...
nwestiowa.com
Lighting up the night
Burning of the Greens and Fireworks wraps up Saturday’s lineup. While the Firework Extravaganza and the Burning of the Greens hasn’t always been a part of the University of Okoboji Winter Games, they have been an integral part of the celebration for many years. “The first year for...
nwestiowa.com
Taking the plunge
Participants brave frigid water for the annual Polar Plunge. There is no dipping of the toes. In this particular case it’s an all-or-nothing affair. One by one daring folks from all over the country, and occasionally around the world, take their steps toward a hole in the ice of West Okoboji Lake.
nwestiowa.com
Live Healthy members list sign-up reasons
SHELDON—Each year, multiple people and teams sign up to participate in Live Healthy Northwest Iowa. This year, there are 23 teams signed up for the activity and weight-loss competition with a total of 103 participants. Each participant has their own reasons for why they signed up. It may be...
dakotanewsnow.com
Lincoln County Baptist Church makes bags for the homeless
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, about ten people filled bags with much needed items for the homeless in Sioux Falls at Lincoln Baptist Church. They collected the items throughout the months of November and December and included essential items such as body wash, lotion, toothbrushes, razors, socks and even some snacks. They also wrote encouraging notes for the recipients.
KELOLAND TV
Snowy sidewalks and the 48-hour rule in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Theodore Savinov was out shoveling on Friday in central Sioux Falls where he had others in mind. “People walk through here, so it’s kind of annoying to walk through six inches of snow,” he said. Property owners in Sioux Falls have to...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center hires HR, safety manager
SIOUX CENTER—The city of Sioux Center will soon have Josh Mork help with not only human resource tasks but also safety once he begins May 1 as the human resources and safety manager. As Sioux Center Utilities manager Murray Hulstein explained at the Jan. 12 city council meeting that...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center looking for more cops
SIOUX CENTER—The Sioux Center Police Department wants to add one or two officers to its ranks to keep up with the city’s growth, according to police chief Mike Halma at the Thursday Sioux Center City Council meeting. Once that is done, the police department can determine if one...
nwestiowa.com
Off, Off Broadway co-founder remembered
SIBLEY—A N’West Iowa thespian group turns 50 in 2023 and is going as strong as ever. Off, Off Broadway was the brainchild of Sibley professionals Dr. Scott Helmers, Dr. William Hicks, attorney Frank Kennedy and publisher Peter W. Wagner in 1973, staging their first production, “The Fantastiks” in June of that year.
nwestiowa.com
Duo boosting business in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Dual directors in Rock Rapids keep the community's businesses steady and ready for the future. Angie Jager and Micah Freese run the town's Chamber of Commerce and economic development department, respectively, and their combined effort are central to progress in Rock Rapids. The pair's jobs approach their area...
KELOLAND TV
More snow and wind on the way to KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are watching the next round of snow storms coming into KELOLAND. One of the systems follows a warm front. This creates new issues because of the temperatures near freezing. When temperatures are near 32 degrees, we can have any form of precipitation between rain and snow. The round of winter weather coming Thursday into Friday has a wide mix of precipitation. Unfortunately, that also includes wind.
Lawmaker seeks $5 million to expand adult day centers
South Dakota had 30 state-registered adult day centers scattered across the state at one point. The services provided low cost programming, care and supervision during the day for people who were elderly or disabled, and let them return to their homes and families at night. Now, there are only three left: one in Rapid City, […] The post Lawmaker seeks $5 million to expand adult day centers appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls snow could bury a hotel
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, January 25, the city of Sioux Falls has hauled 16,000 truckloads of snow off of the streets. 11,000 of these have been larger side-dump trailers, while 5,000 have been smaller dump truck loads. According to street operations manager, Dustin Hansen that...
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County Conservation budget
SUTHERLAND—The O’Brien County Conservation Board is requesting an additional $13,300 from the county for remaining expenses in the operations budget for the current fiscal year. There is $453,320.99 remaining in the current fiscal year’s budget, with expenses in the reserve budget totaling $466,620.49. The board approved the...
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Highway Patrol reports semi rollover on I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Facebook post from the South Dakota Highway Patrol on Saturday reported that weather conditions caused a semi to roll over on I-90 at mile marker 131 heading eastbound. The highway patrol is advising drivers to plan their routes accordingly and use caution...
Friday Scoreboard – January 27
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Friday here: MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLNorthern State 77, Winona State 74USF 98, MN Crookston 74Augustana 90, St. Cloud 66 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLWinona State 73, Northern State 66MN Crookston 63, USF 60Augustana 66, St. Cloud 48 COLLEGE WRESTLINGAugustana 45, DWU 3 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS […]
kicdam.com
Spencer Council Gets Update on Potential Traffic Flow Changes on South End of Town
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is continuing to work through plans on how to improve traffic flow and safety portions of Highway 71 on the south end of town. Representatives from Bolten and Menk met with the City Council on Monday to discuss findings of a traffic study that could potentially change the layout of a series of intersections known to be issues based on crash data that Traffic Engineer Jennifer McCoy calls above average.
KELOLAND TV
DeBoer’s new HGTV show spotlights Sioux Falls businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota couple who spent years working on MTV’s Teen Mom is now bringing the spotlight back to their home state in a new way. “I would describe my design style as very South Dakota glam,” Chelsea DeBoer said on her new show Down Home Fab.
