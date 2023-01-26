Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis policeJoseph GodwinMemphis, TN
Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral VideoSara IrshadMemphis, TN
Lisa Marie Presley's LifemaltaMemphis, TN
The mother of Tyre Nichols claims Memphis police "brought humiliation" to their families and the Black community.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Related
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Have Warriors discovered new ‘Death Lineup’?
Steve Kerr may be having another “hold up, let him cook” moment. The Golden State Warriors were headed to a loss on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies before their head coach Kerr pulled an interesting trick out of his sleeve. As his team trailed 111-102 with 5:10 left in the game, Kerr went super (duper)... The post Have Warriors discovered new ‘Death Lineup’? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Why Kerr kept Wiseman on bench in Warriors' win vs. Raptors
James Wiseman didn't play in the Warriors' 129-117 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night at Chase Center. The 21-year-old last saw the floor on Dec. 28 and since then, Wiseman has been either inactive, didn't dress, or didn't play despite being on the bench. Warriors coach Steve Kerr...
hotnewhiphop.com
Bryce James Impresses LeBron With Latest Dunk
Bryce continues to grow his game. Bryce James has been doing some big things with Sierra Canyon this past season. He is currently in his sophomore year at the school, and many are impressed with his play. Although Bronny is getting most of the attention right now, there is no doubt that Bryce has been fun to watch.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
“Stephen Curry is a good person and his kids are funny”
PARK CITY, Utah — Like most Sundance Film Festival screenings, after the premiere of Stephen Curry: Underrated, the crowd opened up for Question & Answers (Q&A). The first few questions […]
dcnewsnow.com
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett Arrested in Texas, per Report
The 25-year old QB led the Bulldogs to consecutive national championships. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested for suspicion of public intoxication in Dallas on Sunday morning, Rebecca Lopez of WFAA-TV reports. According to police, officers were dispatched following reports of a man banging on doors. They found Bennett and...
Golden State Warriors Superstar Has Been Fined $25,000
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has been fined $25,000 by the NBA.
Steph Curry Makes Golden State Warriors History On Friday Night
Steph Curry made Golden State Warriors history on Friday night.
NFL officials miss that Eagles punt hits wire
The officials in Sunday’s NFC Championship between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles missed yet another play in the first quarter. The Eagles were lined up to punt from their 26 on a 4th-and-10 play while leading 7-0 with 15 seconds left in the first quarter. Brett Kern’s punt appeared to be redirected after... The post NFL officials miss that Eagles punt hits wire appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
dcnewsnow.com
Warriors’ Stephen Curry Fined for Throwing Mouthguard
The eight-time All-Star was ejected from Wednesday’s game against the Grizzlies with a little over a minute left. Warriors star Stephen Curry was fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing his mouthguard into the stands during the team’s 122–120 win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday. Curry was...
Upworthy
Basketball team cheers their coach's toddler for going potty by himself in heartwarming video
Sports teams don't just exist to win and practice for tournaments. They also symbolize great unity and sportsmanship. Often, they become like family members and cheer for each other during life's significant moments. They provide a safe space for sharing personal problems. Recently, a coach shared a big achievement concerning his toddler with his high school basketball team. Witnessing the beautiful bond that the coach shares with his team is extremely heartwarming.
See Eagles Superfan Anita Baker Sing National Anthem Ahead of NFC Championships
By special request, Anita Baker performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of the NFC championship game Sunday between the home Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Though a Detroit native, the legendary R&B singer was enlisted to sing the National Anthem by Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who revealed earlier in the season that part of his post-victory routine was listening to Baker’s music. “I put my Anita Baker on and take this flight home, and try to enjoy my teammates,” Hurts told a sideline reporter after an Eagles win in Chicago in December. Baker acknowledged the shoutout on Twitter, and continued to root...
dcnewsnow.com
Grizzlies Release Statement About Tyre Nichols’s Death
Five Black police officers were charged Thursday for fatally beating the 29-year-old, who was Black, during a traffic stop in Memphis on Jan. 7. The Grizzlies issued a statement Friday, ahead of their game against the Timberwolves in Minnesota, addressing the release of body cam video showing the recent killing of 29-year-old Memphis resident Tyre Nichols at the hands of five police officers.
Joel Embiid fined by NBA over crude celebration
Joel Embiid was fined by the NBA on Friday for his crude celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ 137-133 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Embiid dropped in a layup and was fouled during the third quarter of the game. Afterwards, he did three crotch chops. Joel Embiid gesture pic.twitter.com/lPb6BQvqTv — That's a highlight (@ClipIt_NBA)... The post Joel Embiid fined by NBA over crude celebration appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Comments / 0